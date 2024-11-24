Just follow the money, and that will tell you a lot about our federal government’s priorities. It has been about two months since Hurricane Helene absolutely devastated vast stretches of North Carolina, Tennessee and other states, and many victims have still not gotten any help from the government at all. Meanwhile, our government seems to have plenty of money for the war in Ukraine.

According to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the total damage caused by Hurricane Helene in his state exceeds 50 billion dollars…

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the damage estimates from Hurricane Helene are the largest in state history. According to Cooper, the initial damage estimates are at $53 billion – about three times the estimates from Hurricane Florence, which hit North Carolina in 2018.

Other states were hit extremely hard as well.

This really was one of the most destructive natural disasters in U.S. history, and the federal response has been abysmal.

According to one woman that has been working as a volunteer in the disaster zone, dead bodies are still being recovered after all this time…

It has been almost two months since Hurricane Helene brought devastating flood waters to North Carolina, and a local woman has returned back home in search of additional supplies. Kat Arnsdorff, founder of Together We Rise Inc., said that she witnessed the aftermath first-hand. “We’ve found bones that have been sent off to be identified,” Arnsdorff said. “We’re waiting on that to come back. I know that there have been teams in multiple areas that are still finding cadavers.”

Arnsdorff also says that large numbers of victims are still living in tents or other temporary shelters, and this is a major concern because winter is rapidly approaching…

She told News 3 that families are still living in temporary shelters, and some are living in tents. “There are some people that are still on their property and fighting for their property, making sure that looters don’t come in and take what’s left,” she said. “And we are trying our hardest to get as many campers and RV’s and tiny homes in so that we can get them out of these conditions because winter is here.”

If the government response had been competent, virtually all of the dead bodies would have already been recovered, order would have been restored in the affected areas, and most victims would have proper housing by now.

One victim that attempted to apply for disaster assistance from the government was told that “funds had run out”…

Hurricane victims in Swannanoa, North Carolina, told NewsNation’s Brian Entin they’ve lost everything and are “getting no help.” A woman who asked to be identified as Sarah, whose family is now living in a trailer, said her family has to pay an additional $130 per month for a portable toilet. Sarah was hoping to receive disaster assistance from the government, only to be told that funds had run out. “We already have it so rough and to not be able to get the financial help that we need, it’s really awful,” Sarah said.

Are you kidding me?

Meanwhile, billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars continue to be spent on the war in Ukraine.

According to the official website of the GAO, Congress had appropriated a total of 174 billion dollars for the war in Ukraine as of April…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a devastating loss of life, widespread humanitarian crisis, and other global effects. As of April, Congress has appropriated more than $174 billion to assist Ukraine. This includes funding to purchase missiles, ammunition, and combat vehicles for Ukraine. It also includes economic and humanitarian assistance to help those in Ukraine and neighboring countries affected by the invasion.

We can’t even take care of our own people, but we have $174,000,000,000 for Ukraine?

And we just learned that Joe Biden has decided to cancel $4.65 billion in debt that Ukraine owes us…

The Biden administration told Congress it plans to cancel $4.65 billion in debt owed by Ukraine, approximately half of an economic loan offered earlier this year. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the plans in a briefing on Wednesday. “So we have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine,” he said. In April, Congress passed a supplemental funding package that earmarked $60 billion worth of aid for Ukraine, including $9 billion structured as a loan, with a provision that allowed the administration to forgive it, according to Miller.

This is so wrong.

Countless numbers of hurricane victims in North Carolina can’t get the help that they need, and yet there seems to be an endless amount of money for Ukraine.

We have spent trillions upon trillions of dollars on foreign wars in recent decades, and that is one of the primary reasons why our federal government is now 36 trillion dollars in debt…

The U.S. national debt surpassed $36 trillion for the first time in the nation’s history on Friday as the federal government continues to accumulate debt at a record-setting pace. New data from the Treasury Department released Friday afternoon showed that the gross national debt hit $36,034,994,586,981.97. The $36 trillion debt milestone comes just months after the U.S. eclipsed the $35 trillion mark in late July 2024. The national debt has passed other trillion-dollar milestones in the past year, as the $34 trillion mark was reached in early January 2024 and the $33 trillion threshold in September 2023. By comparison, the national debt hovered around $907 billion just four decades ago.

Many were hoping that voting the Democrats out would result in a major policy shift.

But it appears that Joe Biden and his minions have decided to greatly escalate the war in Ukraine before they leave in order to make sure that it will be exceedingly difficult for Donald Trump or anyone else to bring it to an end.

During a recent podcast, Joe Rogan expressed his concern about what we are witnessing right now…

Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed President Joe Biden’s lame-duck efforts to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia in a Friday episode, claiming the nation’s use of long-range American missiles could bring “World War III.” In an interview with record producer Scott Storch, Rogan cosigned the Grammy nominee’s suggestion that he felt “safer” under a Donald Trump presidency than Biden’s leadership. He also wondered if a change of strategy this close to a hand-off of the presidency was wise. “[But] what I don’t feel safer is right now, they’re launching missiles into Russia,” Rogan said. “How are you allowed to do that when you’re on the way out? Like the people don’t want you to be there anymore. This should be some sort of, like, a pause, for like, significant actions that could potentially start World War III.”

By dragging us to the brink of nuclear war just before he leaves office, Joe Biden is defiantly contradicting the will of the American people.

One of the big reasons why so many Americans voted against the Democrats is because they have become a party of warmongers.

If a full-blown nuclear war erupts, that will be the end of America as we know it today.

We don’t want that.

So Joe Biden should have never given Ukraine the green light to launch long-range missiles provided by the United States into Russia.

Instead, we should have spent that money on our own people, because there are so many victims in North Carolina that are deeply suffering at this moment.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder

