What is our society going to look like if “the biggest fraud in history” is brought to a screeching halt? Elon Musk and his DOGE team have been taking a meat axe to federal agency after federal agency, but Social Security is the big Kahuna. According to the Social Security Administration, in 2025 approximately 69 million Americans will be receiving Social Security payments each month, and those payments will come to a grand total of approximately 1.6 trillion dollars for the entire year. As you will see below, it appears that the Social Security program is being victimized by fraud on a massive scale. If those fraudulent payments stop going out, those that have been living the high life at our expense are going to be extremely, extremely angry.

I am entirely convinced that we are going to see so much civil unrest in the months ahead. On Monday, thousands of protesters gathered near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., and large protests were also being held in other major cities throughout the nation…

Groups opposed to the agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration and presidential adviser Elon Musk were converging on cities across the nation Monday to express outrage with slogans such as “Not My President’s Day” and “No King’s Day.” The rallies, led by the 50501 Movement and other organizations, come less than two weeks after the last round of widespread rallies and street marches. “We witness, with growing alarm, how our constitutional rights are trampled upon, how the authority of the President is being usurped by those who seek to consolidate power for personal gain,” 50501 said in a statement on its website. “Meanwhile, President Trump systematically dismantles the very guardrails designed to ensure accountability across the branches of government.”

Our government has been showering people with money for a long time, but now the gravy train is coming to an end and those that have been enjoying the party are not pleased at all.

But the cuts that have been made so far are nothing compared to the seismic shock that would happen to our society if Social Security fraud is eliminated.

On Sunday, Elon Musk revealed that the number of “eligible” Social Security numbers greatly exceeds the total population of the country.

We are being told that there are more than 394 million “eligible” Social Security numbers in the system, but there are only 334 million people living in the United States.

How did that happen?

But it doesn’t end there.

There are apparently millions upon millions of people over the age of 100 that the Social Security database says are still alive. On Twitter, Musk joked that perhaps “there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security”.

Musk also posted a chart that shows how many “eligible” Social Security numbers exist for each age range.

According to this chart, somewhere around 20 million Americans that are 100 years of age or older are alive and eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

But the U.S. Census Bureau says that only about 101,000 Americansare 100 years of age or older…

As of 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that approximately 101,000 Americans are aged 100 and older, representing about 0.03% of the total U.S. population, according to the Pew Research Center. Individuals aged 110 and above are referred to as supercentenarians, a subgroup that is exceedingly rare. As of February 2025, the Gerontology Research Group reported that 136 Americans belong to this category. Currently, the oldest living American is Naomi Whitehead, born on September 26, 1910, in Georgia, making her 114 years old. The longest-lived person in U.S. history is Sarah Knauss, who lived to be 119 years and 97 days, passing away on December 30, 1999.

Needless to say, something clearly doesn’t add up.

Stephen Miller has told Fox News that foreign nationals have been using fake Social Security numbers to steal billions of dollars in Social Security benefits.

But of course it isn’t just foreign nationals that have been doing this.

If the full extent of the fraud is uncovered, it will shake this nation to the core.

And if the fraudulent payments are stopped, those that are no longer raking in government checks every month will be exceedingly upset.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and his DOGE team continue to uncover shocking things in other government agencies as well.

For example, the official DOGE account on Twitter just posted a long list of imminent government payments that were stopped from going out just in time…

– $10M for “Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision”

– $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop “a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills”

– $2.3M for “strengthening independent voices in Cambodia”

– $32M to the Prague Civil Society Centre

– $40M for “gender equality and women empowerment hub”

– $14M for “improving public procurement” in Serbia

– $486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,” including $22M for “inclusive and participatory political process” in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India

– $29M to “strenghening political landscape in Bangladesh”

– $20M for “fiscal federalism” in Nepal

– $19M for “biodiversity conversation” in Nepal

– $1.5M for “voter confidence” in Liberia

– $14M for “social cohesion” in Mali

– $2.5M for “inclusive democracies in Southern Africa”

– $47M for “improving learning outcomes in Asia”

– $2M to develop “sustainable recycling models” to “increase socio-economic cohesion among marginalized communities of Kosovo Roma, Ashkali, and Egypt”

On one level, you have got to be in awe of the scale of the waste that was going on under the Biden administration.

They were recklessly spraying millions upon millions of our tax dollars all over the globe, and much of that money was being spent on some of the stupidest things imaginable.

Here in the U.S., hundreds of millions of our tax dollars were being spent on DEI programs. But now DOGE is relentlessly cancelling those contracts…

In just 48 hours, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) slashed a whopping $370 million in taxpayer dollars being spent on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the Department of Education. DOGE, the newly formed department led by Elon Musk to purge spending by the federal government, revealed in a post on X that they terminated 70 DEI training grants within the department. According to DOGE, the grants totaled $373 million.

The Department of Education was basically one gigantic cesspool of waste.

Thankfully, change is in the air.

Things are changing at the CDC too. Now that RFK Jr. has been confirmed as HHS Secretary, he is quickly shedding staff…

Robert Kennedy Jr. has slashed staffing at the Center for Disease Control in his new role as health chief, expanding the purge of government departments conducted by President Trump and Elon Musk. The newly confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services for President Donald Trump fired nearly half of the vaunted team of ‘disease detectives’ during his first day on the job, setting the scene for a slimmed down department moving forward.

Our federal government is being turned upside down, and the left is desperate to stop what is happening.

At this point, at least 74 separate federal lawsuits have been filed to stop what President Trump and Elon Musk are trying to do…

In nearly one month since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, at least 74 lawsuits have been filed in federal courts against his administration’s wave of executive actions. As of Monday, judges have temporarily paused 18 of these measures.

During his time in the White House, Joe Biden appointed 228 judges to the federal courts.

And the left is counting on those judges to slow down President Trump and Elon Musk.

But so much damage has already been done, and with each passing day the left is getting even angrier.

The protests that we have seen so far are just the tip of the iceberg. If Trump and Musk are able to successfully execute a hardcore crackdown on fraudulent payments, I am expecting that there will be extreme chaos in our streets.

Billions upon billions of dollars are at stake, and it shall be fascinating to see how all of this plays out.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

