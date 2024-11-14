This week, Donald Trump shocked the Washington D.C. establishment to the core. For decades, the unelected bureaucrats that control our mammoth federal agencies have been running our country into the ground. No matter who we have sent to Washington, the culture in these federal agencies has remained the same. But now Trump has nominated firebrands such as Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. for some of the most important positions in his cabinet, and this shows that he is quite serious about “draining the swamp” during his second term. In essence, there will be a bunch of “mini-Trumps” running around firing hordes of useless bureaucrats and dismantling federal power structures that have existed for generations. Needless to say, many on the left are in a state of panic now that it appears that many of the institutions that they cherish so much could literally be turned completely upside down.

For a lot of Democrats, the possibility that Matt Gaetz could be the next attorney general is truly a nightmare scenario. When his nomination was announced, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy called him “dangerously unqualified”…

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned Tuesday that President-elect Trump’s selection of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be U.S. attorney general signaled Trump’s intention to follow through on promises to persecute his opponents. Murphy called the firebrand Floridian “dangerously unqualified” to lead the Justice Department, noting that Gaetz urged the need to abolish the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that do not get in line with conservative priorities.

Many in the corporate media are freaking out about the Gaetz nomination as well. For example, Geraldo Rivera says that he “threw up in my mouth” when he heard that Gaetz was the pick…

“When I heard that Matt Gaetz was picked to be attorney general, I threw up in my mouth,” Rivera told host Leland Vittert. “I think it is a horrible, creepy choice. I have no idea why he did it.”

The nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence has also caused a tremendous amount of outrage…

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., declared in a post on X that she was “appalled” by the selection of Gabbard for the role. “Not only is she ill-prepared and unqualified, but she traffics in conspiracy theories and cozies up to dictators like Bashar-al Assad and Vladimir Putin,” Spanberger claimed in a post on X. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., called the choice of Gabbard as DNI “incredibly reckless,” declaring in a tweet, “Putting someone with known sympathies for foreign adversaries is not putting America’s interests first – it’s putting our security at risk.”

I find it quite comical that Democrats are now talking about “putting America’s interests first”, because they haven’t been doing that for years.

At the Pentagon, the environment is “like a morgue” now that Pete Hegseth has been nominated to be the new boss of the Department of Defense…

But the surprising top cabinet-post appointment came as an absolute shock to Pentagon career employees – who weren’t anticipating such a non-establishment pick to lead the nation’s largest federal agency with a $800 billion budget. One defense official told DailyMail.com that it was ‘like a morgue’ inside the Pentagon after Trump’s announcement. They said the career staff were ‘apoplectic’ after hearing Hegseth, who has no government or management experience, would be taking over administration of the largest joint fighting forces in the world.

In the past, Hegseth has talked about the need to fire all of the “woke” generals, and I certainly think that would be a promising step in the right direction for our military.

After all of the other nominations that Trump has made this week, he topped things off by choosing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services…

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!

At this moment, the corporate media is begging for the Senate to block these nominations.

But that isn’t going to happen.

As U.S. Representative Thomas Massive has correctly pointed out, even if the Senate does not want to confirm these nominees Trump can just push them through as recess appointments…

In a video posted to X by Haley Talbot, a reporter with CNN, Massie was asked if he thought Gaetz would be confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the Attorney General. “Do you think he’ll get confirmed by the Senate?” a reporter asked Massie, to which Massie could be heard responding, “recess appointments.” “He’s the Attorney General,” Massie added. “Suck it up!”

Many people don’t realize this, but the U.S. Constitution specifically gives whoever is president the power to make recess appointments…

A recess appointment, however, allow presidents to install their nominee to the position while the Senate is in recess, without a confirmation hearing or vote, according to the Recess Appointments Clause in the U.S. Constitution. It says: “The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.” So this means if a president manages to make a recess appointment, that individual’s term would only last for about two years. At that point, the person could be appointed again through the same recess appointment or through the regular Senate confirmation process.

The Supreme Court has ruled that recess appointments are only allowed if the U.S. Senate is not in session for at least 10 days.

But of course our senators are so lazy that they like to take lots of long breaks.

And since Republicans now control the Senate, there probably won’t be any dramatic moves to stop Trump from getting the recess appointments that he wants.

Some “experts” are making it sound like Trump intends to do something out of the ordinary, but the truth is that other presidents made large numbers of recess appointments…

According to the Congressional Research Service, former President Obama made 32 recess appointments while in office; Bill Clinton made 139 and George W. Bush made 171.

When Senate Majority Leader John Thune was asked about the possibility of recess appointments a few days ago, he specifically mentioned “recess appointments” as one of the ways that Trump could get his nominees in place “as soon as possible”…

“We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s cabinet and other nominees in place as soon as possible to start delivering on the mandate we’ve been sent to execute, and all options are on the table … including recess appointments,” he said in a statement.

Of course the radical left is not just going to sit back and let Trump do whatever he wants.

In fact, they are already planning massive protests for Trump’s inauguration…

Flyers are now appearing on complete campuses in DC. These fliers have QR codes. When you scan the code, the links invite you to “fight fascism” by protesting Trump’s inauguration on 1/20. So violent leftist groups have begun recruiting WokeQaeda. One of the groups is Students for Justice in Palestine. If that doesn’t sound familiar, that’s the group that one of the primary factors of the violent protests on college campuses.

It appears that there will be a great deal of turmoil in the streets of Washington D.C. on January 20th, and that will just be a preview of the widespread turmoil that is coming all over America.

After everything that they have said and done during the past eight years, the radical left is not going to suddenly change course and decide that it is time for “healing” and “unity”.

Our nation is more divided right now than it has ever been in my entire lifetime, and we should all be deeply concerned about what is coming next.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

