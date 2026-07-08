Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
12hEdited

The “Memorandum of MIS-Understanding” was doomed from the beginning. Negotiating with terrorists is a fool’s errand because jihadists practice deceit as a virtue. It’s time to get spiritually prepped and pray.

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
12h

It can't all end ... they must destroy the current system in order to bring in the old world order. That's the plan.

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