Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
9h

We are not in the middle of World War III at worst. We’re in a Cold War, which is nothing new, as we have been in one for my entire lifetime. The players are different, but the game remains the same.

You denigrate the memory of people who lived through the actual world wars, one and two, by alleging that we are in World War III. If we ever do get into it, you will know it.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
8h

I'm a free market kind of guy who passionately believes in free markets and free people, but I am not and never will be an anarchist.

I have now reviewed the arguments made by HASNAS, and I am far from sold.

As I have argued, I believe certain societal functions need to be in the public sector and need to be monopolies. While the As long as your public safety public services are supplemented by private sector resources, such as private security, I don’t believe that obviates the need for such public services; instead, I am quite critical of the way those public services are run, largely due to progressive policies, particularly those based on identity politics concerns, principally disparate impact. Crime is crime, regardless of race, color, creed, and the reality is that virtually all the victims of metropolitan crime are themselves people of color, so if anything, the disparate impact falls upon the victims, and we should be concerned about that more than any alleged disparate impact on the perpetrators.

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