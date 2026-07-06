We are literally in the middle of World War III, but most Americans seem to be under the impression that everything is just fine. Stock prices just set a new record, Taylor Swift just got married, and most of us are partying like it is 1999. Meanwhile, Russian forces are gobbling up more territory in Ukraine, the Chinese are threatening Taiwan and the Iranians are chanting “death to America”. The war in the Middle East has now been going on for more than 1,000 days, and the war in Ukraine is officially longer than World War I was. What is it going to take for most Americans to finally wake up? Will it take nukes going off for them to finally rouse from their slumber?

When our enemies tell us exactly what they intend to do, we should believe them.

During the funeral procession for Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran, there were endless chants of “Death to America”…

A huge funeral procession for Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was held in Tehran on Monday morning, with a teeming crowd clogging the streets to bid farewell to the ayatollah who ruled the country for 37 years before being killed in an airstrike at age 86. At an early stage on the procession route, people chanted “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” And some of the mourners demanded retribution. Ezat Vezvaei, 67, whose son, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the U.S.-Israeli war, rapped her fingers on a Trump poster that read “wanted dead or alive.”

The radical Shiites that run Iran are never going to forgive us for what we have done.

No matter how long it takes, they fully intend to get their revenge.

For the rest of their lives, U.S. politicians that were involved will be targets…

As they passed under a bridge, mourners hurled stones at a billboard hung from above showing U.S. President Donald Trump with a bullet aimed at his head. “The U.S. killed our father,” it read. “We won’t let you go!” As demonstrators set fire to U.S. and British flags, women in black chadors held aloft red placards with the English words “KILL TRUMP” in black letters. Others held aloft posters with the faces of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, each depicted in the crosshairs of a gunsight, with the words “There will be blood”.

Earlier this year, top Iranian clerics declared a holy war against the United States and Israel.

No ceasefire or “memorandum of understanding” can cancel a holy war.

You see, the truth is that in Shiite Islam a holy war is forever.

Most westerners don’t even know what a “hudna” is.

A “hudna” is a tactical pause that allows Muslims to regroup and rearm in anticipation of the next round of fighting.

At this moment the Iranians are feverishly rearming, and there has also been an alarming amount of activity at “Pickaxe Mountain”…

It said, however, that fresh satellite imagery from late last month indicated that the portion of the Natanz complex known as “Pickaxe Mountain,” or Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, has been the site of recent vehicle activity and construction, with workers appearing to be reinforcing tunnel entrances. The underground site tunneled into a mountain near the main Natanz facility is thought to have been under construction since 2020, according to experts quoted by The New York Times last month. The exact purpose of the site is not known, and inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have never been granted access.

There is a reason that IAEA inspectors have never been allowed access to “Pickaxe Mountain”, and it isn’t because the Iranians are knitting doilies in that facility.

But we aren’t supposed to talk about that, are we?

Meanwhile, we have been seeing a lot of very unusual activity from the Chinese.

On Monday, they test-fired a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead…

The launch of a nuclear-capable long-range missile from a Chinese submarine in the South Pacific with just hours of notice has angered Australia and New Zealand, who labelled the test destabilising and concerning. The firing of the ballistic missile, fitted with a dummy warhead, came just hours after Australia and Fiji struck a new defence alliance that commits them to come to each other’s aid if they come under attack. A Chinese tracking ship was stationed alongside Fiji at the time of the missile firing, with a leading maritime surveillance company saying its presence was unlikely to have been coincidental.

The Chinese do not test intercontinental ballistic missiles very often.

In fact, this was only the second test in the Pacific Ocean since 1980…

China last conducted a missile test in the Pacific two years ago, firing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a dummy warhead. That previous launch in international waters was the first in decades, since 1980.

The Chinese are also becoming a lot more aggressive with Taiwan.

China’s Coast Guard is now conducting “law enforcement patrols” in the waters all the way on the eastern side of Taiwan, and this has greatly angered Taiwanese officials…

On Saturday, China said it had launched a coast guard patrol east of Taiwan to replace a coast guard task force whose presence off the island’s coast has angered Taipei and caused alarm in some Western capitals. The fleet will conduct “law enforcement patrols” in the area, China’s Coast Guard said in a statement, adding it would strengthen such patrols in what it called China’s jurisdictional waters. In response, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said it had deployed monitoring vessels and would use “all necessary measures to forcefully expel Chinese vessels harassing our waters.”

China is setting the stage for a full blockade of Taiwan.

And a full blockade of Taiwan would mean war with the United States.

We are much closer to a war with China than most people realize.

And if a war with China does erupt, it would be a real challenge for our military…

Imagine a globe-spanning naval battle, with both sides interdicting commerce. Imagine a collapse in Asian trade, far worse than the consequence of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Imagine a North Korean invasion of the South, backed by the PRC and Russia. Imagine steady military escalation as human and materiel losses mounted. Imagine Beijing’s leadership turning to nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, even Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth acknowledges that the U.S. often loses in official war games. When Washington emerges victorious, its losses are typically still huge — two (and sometimes more) aircraft carriers, one or two dozen ships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of personnel. And many exercises simply don’t game the consequences of nuclear strikes. Are Americans prepared to risk their homes and nation so Washington can forever dominate China along its coast, thereby imposing what the U.S. would never accept?

Of course there is also the possibility that we could end up squaring off against Russia and China simultaneously.

The Russians and the Chinese continue to develop deeper ties, and this week they are conducting yet another round of joint exercises…

The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off China’s eastern coast this coming week. In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Defence said the annual drills off the major port of Qingdao would be followed by joint maritime patrols in unspecified areas of the Pacific Ocean. Separately, Russian state media reported that a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao for the drills that are set to run from Monday to July 13.

We have been involved in a proxy war against the Russians in Ukraine for more than four years now, and there is no end in sight.

Despite all of the money and resources that we have poured into that war, the Russians just keep moving forward.

In fact, they reportedly just captured the fortress city of Kostyantynivka…

Russia on Friday said it had captured the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, a key post on the road leading to the last major cities in the Donbas region under Kyiv’s control. The battle for this city, which had around 78,000 inhabitants before the war, has been taking place since late 2025 and now constitutes the main Russian effort on a front more than 1,000 kilometres long. “Kostyantynivka has been completely taken. The city is now entirely under our control,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including those from AFP, announcing that President Vladimir Putin had spoken with the military about it.

This was an enormous loss for the Ukrainians, and the Russians have just made a breakthrough on the northern front as well…

After the key victory in Konstantinovka, opening the way for an assault on the Slaviansk-Kramatorsk fortress belt, news arises that the Russian army liberated 4 settlements in the Kharkov region at once. Units of the Запад (West) group of forces established control over the settlements Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyovka, as well as in Vasilevka in the Donetsk region.

You won’t hear much about this from the mainstream media in the western world.

They would like for us to believe that Ukraine is winning.

But that isn’t the reality on the ground.

On Monday, the Russians fired another massive wave of drones and missiles at Kyiv…

Russia unleashed waves of missiles and drones at Ukraine early Monday, killing at least 22 people in attacks that exposed widening gaps in the country’s air defenses more than four years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion, authorities said. All of the ballistic missiles launched by Russia struck their targets, underscoring Kyiv’s need for more U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles – a point Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will likely reiterate at a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, this week. Fifteen people were killed in the capital of Kyiv, which was Russia’s main target, and 56 were injured, according to administrative head Tymur Tkachenko. Another seven people were killed in the wider Kyiv region and 29 were injured, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

The Zhulyany Missile Assembly and Components Plant was one of the targets that got hit, and the initial explosion “was followed by hours of secondary explosions as the missiles and missile components kept exploding”…

And finally, the Zhulyany Missile Assembly and Components Plant which manufactures anti-aircraft missile systems, components for aircraft and air defense systems. And it was at the Zhulyany plant that the most shocking image was captured, where the initial explosion from the strike was followed by hours of secondary explosions as the missiles and missile components kept exploding.

As the war in Ukraine continues to intensify, there is going to be an enormous amount of pressure on western leaders to intervene more directly.

And once we find ourselves in a direct shooting war with the Russians, that will put us just one step away from nuclear war.

We are literally watching World War III unfold right in front of our eyes, but most people that I interact with don’t seem to understand this.

Interestingly, the starting dates for World War I, World War II and World War III all add up to the exact same number. The following is an extended excerpt from one of my previous articles…

———

I asked Google AI to tell me when World War I started, and I was told that it began on 07-28-1914…

World War I officially began on July 28, 1914. This date marks the beginning of Austria-Hungary’s declaration of war on Serbia, following the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. This event triggered a chain reaction of declarations of war across Europe, escalating into the global conflict known as World War I.

7 + 28 + 19 + 14 = 68

Are you with me so far?

Then I asked Google AI to tell me when World War II started, and I was told that it began on 09-01-1939…

World War II officially began on September 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. This invasion triggered declarations of war by France and the United Kingdom, as they had treaties guaranteeing Poland’s support. However, the war’s roots lie in unresolved tensions from World War I, the rise of fascist and militarist regimes, and aggressive expansionist policies by several nations.

9 + 1 + 19 + 39 = 68

Okay, that is kind of creepy.

Then I asked Google AI to tell me when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, and I was told that it happened on 02-24-2022…

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. This marked a significant escalation of the conflict between the two countries that began in 2014.

2 + 24 + 20 + 22 = 68

I was blown away when I first learned about this.

What are the odds that the dates when World War I, World War II and World War III all started would add up to the exact same number?

I went back and checked, and on February 24th, 2022 I wrote the following…

Hopefully many of you are starting to grasp the gravity of what we are facing. For years, I have been relentlessly warning that war with Russia was coming, and now it is here. I tried to warn everyone about what would happen if we stayed on the path that we were on, but now it is too late. There is nothing more than can be done, because World War III has already started.

———

When World War I started, nobody called it World War I at first.

And when World War II started, nobody called it World War II at first.

Now World War III is here, and even though it has already been raging for several years most people in the western world still don’t understand what they are watching.

That is because the fighting is taking place on the other side of the planet.

But eventually this war will be felt on our soil too, and that will be extremely unfortunate.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.