MoodyP
3h

No matter what happens re: Iran the price of oil is going up over the next decade. I doubt we see $65 again. But if we do it will be just a backtest before it heads higher. And once it does there will be no looking back. As with gold, $2000 was an inflection point, never to be revisited. $100 oil will be the same.

John of the West
2h

The tripwire everyone is going to have to watch is if China sends “advisors” to Iran, basically used as human shields. Russia won’t bother, because they don’t really need Iran, but China does. If they send advisors, it will mean they are willing to fight for the oil. I don’t really expect that China is going to be able to win a direct military confrontation, but they have an awful strong presence in the world economy. A complete cessation of trade or some other last ditch poison pill would probably be on the horizon at that point, and they have been around a hell of a lot longer than anyone else has. They can absorb a lot of misery and still endure. It will be very interesting if that happens.

