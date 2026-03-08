Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
8h

What about all the oil we are producing?

I thought we were supposed to be energy independent! When I say we o mean the US of A. I'm sorry the rest of the world is suffering. But if we manage things correctly we who are privileged enough to live here should be ok. More than ok!

Reply
Share
Teri Franks's avatar
Teri Franks
8h

As a Christian, I'm taking the 30,000 foot perspective. God is controlling all of this. He is setting the stage for the END!

Wake-up! High gas prices and economic ruin are NOTHING compared to facing the second death (read: The Great White Throne Judgnent).

Time is short!

Maranatha!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture