Why does every “step forward” seem to bring us even closer to an apocalyptic showdown with Russia? Now we are being told that the UK, France and other European nations will be working with Ukraine to develop a “plan to stop the fighting”. We aren’t being given specific details about the plan yet, but there are two things that we do know. First of all, it will involve European troops on Ukrainian soil. In fact, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is already telling us that the British are ready to put “boots on the ground”. Secondly, the plan will almost certainly require the Russians to give back large portions of territory that they have conquered. Of course the Russians have already clearly stated that they will never accept European troops on Ukrainian soil and that no territory that Russia is currently holding will be returned. In this case, the Russians have all the leverage because their troops are steadily moving forward. The bottom line is that the globalists know that there is zero chance that the Russians will agree to the peace plan that they are working on. So why put forward such a plan at all?

Ultimately, I think that European leaders want to convince their populations that they did “all that they could” before sending their own troops to die in eastern Ukraine.

They know that this “peace plan” is not going to work. They simply want to justify what they are about to do.

In the article that I published just before this one, I outlined three options that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing. In this article, I want to discuss three options that European leaders are facing.

#1 The first option would be to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace with the Russians. Now that relations with the U.S. have broken down, Zelenskyy cannot continue the war without European support. Of course making peace with the Russians would mean giving the Russians just about everything that they want because the Russians have all the leverage right now. This option is untenable for the Europeans, because it would mean losing the war and handing Vladimir Putin a major victory.

#2 The second option would be to continue sending Ukraine cash and military equipment and hope for the best. Needless to say, that isn’t going to work. No matter how much cash and equipment the Europeans send to Ukraine, the Ukrainians will lose this war if they are forced to fight the Russians alone. In the end, the Russians would simply take as much of Ukraine as they felt like taking until they decided that they finally wanted to stop. That would be a worse outcome for the Europeans than option number one.

#3 The third option would be for European nations to enter the war directly. As I discussed in my previous article, this is what Zelenskyy desperately wants. The only way that Ukraine can win this war is if large numbers of western troops are introduced into the conflict. But of course if European nations start fighting Russia, that puts us right on the brink of nuclear war. Needless to say, nuclear war would be the worst outcome of all.

Unfortunately, I think that European leaders are rapidly moving toward option number three.

At the “emergency summit” that was held in London on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the “plan to stop the fighting” that European leaders will be working to develop…

“We’ve now agreed that the United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States,” Starmer told the BBC, adding that he and Macron have both spoken to Trump since the latter’s meeting with Zelenskyy. At Sunday’s summit, European leaders will look toward shoring up the continents’ defenses in defending Ukraine, including discussions to create a European military force to send to the war-torn country to cap a cease-fire. Starmer suggested the military force would include a “coalition of the willing.”

Ominously, Starmer told the press that the UK is ready to enforce a ceasefire with boots on the ground and fighter jets in the air…

“The UK is prepared to back this with BOOTS on the ground and planes in the air.”

And when he was specifically asked about the potential for war with Russia, Starmer did not rule that out…

Asked whether there is now more of a real prospect of Britain being at war with Russia, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The reason I’ve been forward-leaning on this is because I want to avoid conflict, because I do not want conflict in Ukraine, in Europe…I want stability in the United Kingdom. “The way to ensure that stability is to ensure that we are able to defend a deal in Ukraine, because the one thing our history tells us is that if there is conflict in Europe, it will wash up on our shores.

There is not going to be any “deal in Ukraine” and they know that.

The Russians have stated over and over again that no European soldiers will be permitted in Ukraine.

Starmer very clearly understands what the Russian position is.

If UK troops are sent to Ukraine, it won’t be to “defend” a deal.

It will be to fight a war.

And as Mike Cernovich has aptly pointed out, if British soldiers start dying in eastern Ukraine that could be a way to draw the United States directly into the conflict…

The plan is for the UK to send soldiers to Ukraine, set them up to be shot by Russians or in a false flag attack, and then claim Article 5 of the NATO treaty requires the United States to send soldiers to bail them out.

Of course it wouldn’t just be British troops that would get targeted.

On Sunday, we learned that Russian missiles had sunk a cargo ship that was delivering British weapons to Ukraine…

Vladimir Putin unleashed a missile strike to ‘sink’ a cargo ship amid unconfirmed Russian claims it was carrying British weapons for use by Ukraine. Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit the Panama-flagged container ship MSC LEVANTE F – reportedly Swiss-owned – soon after it arrived in Odesa on March 1, after making a stop in Turkey. Two port workers were believed to have been wounded in the strike, which also damaged infrastructure, Ukrainian reports said.

So what happens if the Russians decide to start hitting ships and other military targets that are far beyond Ukrainian territory?

And what happens if the Russians start hitting military targets that are actually located inside British territory?

Could the U.S. stay out of the war in such a scenario?

What we need is a peace plan that will work for everyone.

At the moment, it is being reported that there is “no deal in sight at present that would satisfy Mr. Putin”…

A Moscow foreign-policy analyst who is close to the Kremlin said on Saturday that any delay to peace talks was likely to benefit Russia, because there was no deal in sight at present that would satisfy Mr. Putin. The analyst insisted on anonymity because of the sensitivities in Moscow of speaking to Western journalists.

And there is no deal in sight that would satisfy Zelenskyy’s absurd demands either.

We need to be very honest about what is really going on.

The Russians and the Ukrainians are not even in the same universe when it comes to what an acceptable peace agreement would look like, and meanwhile Russian forces just continue to gobble up more territory…

While Zelensky was readying to make his last stand and ‘confront’ Trump at the White House – which of course did not go well at all – Ukrainian forces were steadily losing ground on the eastern frontline. Indeed Kiev forces were being beaten back at the very moment Zelensky and VP Vance were arguing in the Oval. Russia’s Defense Ministry said at the moment all eyes were on Trump-Zelensky meeting that its forces were busy seizing two more villages along the eastern frontlines. “Moscow on Saturday said it had seized two more villages in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv officials said Russian strikes had killed one person and wounded 19,” AFP reports. “The Russian defense ministry said its forces had captured Skudne and Burlatske in the south of the eastern Donetsk region,” the report continues. This is just outside the town of Velyka Novossilka, which Russia captured at the end of January.

If European leaders were serious about peace, it would be so easy to come up with a framework for a realistic deal. A ceasefire would freeze the front lines where they currently are, Ukraine would be designated a neutral state and would be banned from joining NATO, and no European troops would be permitted in Ukraine.

That is what it would take to make a deal because the Russians are clearly winning the war and the Ukrainians are clearly losing the war.

But the Europeans and the Ukrainians will never, ever accept such a deal.

Instead, they are going to put their own deal forward even though they already know that it will fail.

And when it fails, it will give them justification for the “next steps” that have already been decided upon.

One British pundit just declared that “we are now at war” with Russia, and that should chill all of us to the core.

Because once the UK is officially at war with Russia, it won’t be too long before the U.S. follows suit.

Michael’s new blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.