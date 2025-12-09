$60 silver is here! The exponential rise in the price of silver that we have witnessed in recent months is astounding experts all over the globe. So far in 2025, the price of gold is up about 60 percent, but the price of silver is up more than 100 percent. We have never seen anything like this before, and there are some very specific reasons why this is happening. Fortunately for silver investors, it appears that conditions will continue to be very favorable as we roll through the early months of 2026.

Many of us had been anticipating that the price of silver would smash through the $60 threshold and stay there this week, and that is precisely what occurred on Tuesday…

Gold rose on Tuesday as traders remained optimistic ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, while silver rose to hit the unprecedented $60 per ounce milestone as the white metal faced supply constraints.

As I write this article, the price of silver is sitting at $61.22 an ounce.

It seems like just yesterday we were talking about $50 silver, and now some analysts are projecting that it will hit 70 dollars an ounce during the first half of next year…

Gold has shrugged off the jobs report, Haberkorn said, and added “we could see silver trade over $70 an ounce in the first half of 2026, and gold is on a path towards $5,000 an ounce.”

This is amazing news for silver investors.

But hardly anyone is talking about the real reasons why this is happening.

Right now, hundreds of giant AI data centers are being constructed all over the United States.

Hundreds of others are going up in various other nations around the world.

Many of these AI data centers are powered by solar energy, and approximately 300 metric tons of silver are required for just one 500 megawatt solar array…

Tech giants have pledged to power their AI data centers with renewable sources. That means an explosion of new solar installations — and each solar panel uses roughly 20 grams of silver in its photovoltaic cells. A single 500-megawatt solar array — enough to power one hyperscale data center — requires roughly 300 metric tons of silver. Multiply that by the hundreds of new data centers being built worldwide, and the connection between AI and industrial silver demand becomes undeniable.

As long as the AI boom continues, demand for physical silver will remain strong.

Of course silver is used in thousands of other high tech products as well, and that is why it is being anticipated that there will be strong industrial demand for physical silver for at least the remainder of this decade…

“People are anticipating that there’s going to be strong industrial demand for silver for years to come, which is why it’s been bid up, the silver price,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com, adding that the buying momentum is strong at the moment. Sectors including solar energy, electric vehicles and their infrastructure, and data centers and artificial intelligence will drive industrial demand higher through 2030, the Silver Institute industry association said in a research report.

Meanwhile, the behavior of the BRICS nations is also driving the price of silver higher.

Demand for physical silver in India has been off the charts, and it went even higher once the Reserve Bank of India decided to “allow consumers to monetize their physical silver holdings”…

In a report published this summer, Metals Focus noted that India is the world’s second-largest market for physical silver investment, accounting for nearly 80% of global silver bar and coin demand. The research firm also noted that India has long been the world’s largest consumer of silver jewellery and silverware by volume. In an updated report, the analysts said that over the last five years, Indians — particularly lower-income consumers in rural communities — have purchased an estimated 29,000 tonnes of silver in jewellery and 4,000 tonnes in coins. Metals Focus added that they see a potential game-changing development for the silver market as a new rule from the Reserve Bank of India will allow consumers to monetize their physical silver holdings.

I don’t think that demand from India is going to slow down any time soon.

Russia is another BRICS nation that is having a sizable impact on the silver market.

In late 2024, Russia’s central bank decided to start purchasing silver for its State Reserve Fund, and since that time the price of silver has dramatically outperformed the price of gold…

Silver is moving out of a long shadow cast by gold, its precious metal sister with hints of a major new buyer, Russia’s central bank, starting to influence the silver price which has risen to a 14-year high. Data is scarce but since Russia revealed a plan late last year to add silver for the first time to its State Reserve Fund the silver price has outperformed gold.

Last but certainly not least, China recently decided to impose very significant export restrictions on silver starting in 2026…

The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM) has issued Announcement 2025-No. 68, imposing stringent conditions on the export of three critical minor metals – tungsten, antimony and silver – for the period 2026-2027. The move reflects China’s intensifying resource-security agenda and tighter export controls over strategic materials.

The Chinese want to ensure that they will have enough physical silver for the data centers that they will need to win the global race for AI dominance.

Supplies of physical silver have been getting tighter and tighter, existing mines can only produce so much, and we are being told that “it takes many years to get a new one up and running”…

The world’s mines are expected to produce only about 813 million ounces of silver this year, slightly less than they did in 2021, according to the Silver Institute. Mines can only produce so much each year, and it takes many years to get a new one up and running — something that puts a cap on supply.

Right now, approximately 50 percent of global silver production comes from Central America and South America.

In fact, Mexico produces more silver than anyone else.

So that suddenly makes Mexico a much more important piece on the global chessboard.

Thanks to the AI boom and the behavior of the BRICS nations, silver is now the hottest precious metal on the entire planet.

And if you think that things have been crazy this year, just wait until you see what happens in 2026.

