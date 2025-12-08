Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
5h

Also stop letting so many into this country and stop giving money to every country in the world!’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ricky Airhart's avatar
Ricky Airhart
7h

This article is not telling the whole story! Why don’t you include the rest of the story!

What about how most of the companies are either government owned or heavily subsidized. Why not also talk about the unfortunate Chinese that have lost those jobs and are living in poverty if they haven’t been killed for organ harvesting!

Christ is King!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture