Hundreds of millions of people all over the western world are enjoying the holiday season as if nothing has changed. But meanwhile the pounding of the war drums just continues to intensify. If the world keeps going down this path, next year’s holiday season could look completely different. Unfortunately, most people seem to assume that everything will magically work out just fine somehow. That greatly frustrates me, because ignoring the reality of the crisis that we are facing is not going to fix anything. If ordinary citizens in the western world truly understood what was at stake, they would be going completely ballistic right now. Global war is rapidly approaching, but the vast majority of our entertainment-addicted population doesn’t seem to get this.

Over the weekend, there were some very alarming new developments.

On Saturday, U.S. forces seized another Venezuelan oil tanker…

In a pre-dawn operation on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard seized a Panama-flagged vessel called Centuries. A U.S. official told CBS News that the interdiction of the vessel followed a similar playbook to an earlier U.S. seizure of an oil tanker near Venezuela. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on social media that the vessel on Saturday was “a falsely flagged vessel operating as part of the Venezuelan shadow fleet to traffic stolen oil and fund the narcoterrorist Maduro regime.”

Needless to say, the Venezuelans were furious.

They accused the U.S. of committing a “serious act of piracy”…

In a statement on Saturday, the Venezuelan government condemned the vessel’s seizure, saying it was a “serious act of piracy.” “The colonialist model that the U.S. government seeks to impose through such practices will fail and be defeated by the Venezuelan people,” the statement said.

Of course now that the ball is rolling, the U.S. does not intend to stop.

On Sunday, it was being reported that U.S. forces were pursuing yet another oil tanker…

The United States is pursuing an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, according to multiple reports, just a day after the Coast Guard seized a different tanker in the same waters amid a rapid U.S. military buildup in the region. If seized, it would mark the third U.S. interception of an oil tanker in less than two weeks. An official told Reuters on Dec. 21 the tanker was under sanctions, and it had not been boarded so far. Officials did not give a specific location for the operation or name the vessel being pursued, according to Reuters. Bloomberg was among the first to report on the operation. The pursuit of the tanker comes less than a week after President Donald Trump ordered a “blockade” of all sanctioned ships from entering and leaving Venezuela, further pressuring the oil-rich nation’s economy.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul is calling the seizure of these tankers a “prelude to war”.

He is quite right about that.

And now that the Venezuelan Navy will be escorting at least some of these tankers, the shooting could begin at any time…

Venezuela has ordered its navy to escort its tankers carrying petroleum products from its ports after President Trump declared a “complete and total blockade” on “sanctioned” tankers going into and out of Venezuela, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. The report said that several ships sailed from Venezuela’s east coast with a naval escort on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. US forces already boarded and seized one tanker last week and intend to steal the cargo. If the US attempts to seize another tanker, it could now lead to a direct clash with the Venezuelan Navy.

People need to understand that it isn’t just Venezuela that we are making angry.

Approximately 40 percent of the oil that Cuba imports comes from Venezuela, and we are being told that if that oil is cut off the Cuban economy could collapse…

Venezuela remains Cuba’s most important energy supplier, covering roughly 40% of the oil Havana needs to import. While shipments have already fallen sharply from their peak years ago, analysts warn that any further disruption could have catastrophic consequences. Energy experts say a sharp drop in Venezuelan crude would likely trigger a full-scale economic collapse on the island, the Journal reported.

And as I discussed last week, China imports more oil from Venezuela than the rest of the world combined.

This blockade is going to be really bad for our relationship with China, and that could end up having enormous implications for all of us.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to take control of more territory in Ukraine…

Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Vysoke in the Sumy region and Svitloe in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported in its daily briefing. Svitloe is located between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, while Vysoke lies close to the border with Russia’s Belgorod region. The Defense Ministry regularly reports on settlements coming under Russian control in the zone of the military operation. According to the ministry, eight settlements came under Russian control in the week leading up to December 12, including Seversk in the DPR. On December 17, the ministry also reported the capture of the village of Herasymivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Every time the Russians move forward, our European allies will become more desperate to stop them.

But the only way that Ukraine can win the war is if we get directly involved in the conflict.

According to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, that is “ultimately what the EU and NATO want”…

She went on to accuse the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization of wanting to pull the U.S. into direct battle with Russia. “[Deep-staters] foment fear and hysteria as a way to justify the continuing of the war and their efforts to undermine President Trump’s efforts towards peace,” Gabbard said. “And do so in this case in order to try to pull the U.S. military into a direct conflict with Russia, which is ultimately what the EU and NATO want.” “We cannot allow this to happen,” she declared.

Right now, the Ukrainians and the Europeans are working on a “deal” that they know with 100 percent certainty that the Russians will reject.

When the Russians inevitably reject that “deal”, that will be used as justification for what they want to do next.

And what they want to do next is certainly not a mystery, because they have been feverishly preparing for it.

Unfortunately, events in the Middle East are heading in a very alarming direction as well.

On Sunday, the IDF conducted more strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon…

The Israeli military said Sunday that it targeted Hezbollah operatives in strikes in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry reported one person was killed and another wounded. Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure or operatives violating the November 2024 ceasefire.

Hezbollah is supposed to disarm, but that never was going to happen.

So the IDF is just going to keep hitting them.

And according to NBC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon be presenting options for attacking Iran again to President Trump…

Israeli officials have grown increasingly concerned that Iran is expanding production of its ballistic missile program, which was damaged by Israeli military strikes earlier this year, and are preparing to brief President Donald Trump about options for attacking it again, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans and four former U.S. officials briefed on the plans. Israeli officials also are concerned that Iran is reconstituting nuclear enrichment sites the U.S. bombed in June, the sources said. But, they added, the officials view Iran’s efforts to rebuild facilities where they produce the ballistic missiles and to repair its crippled air defense systems as more immediate concerns. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet later this month in Florida at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. At that meeting, the sources said, Netanyahu is expected to make the case to Trump that Iran’s expansion of its ballistic missile program poses a threat that could necessitate swift action.

The Israelis and the Iranians both clearly understand that their fight is not over.

So both sides are getting ready for the next round.

2025 has certainly been a chaotic year.

But I expect 2026 to be even crazier.

The drumbeats of war are steadily getting louder, and if we don’t turn back now the death and destruction that we will witness will be off the charts.

