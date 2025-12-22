Michael Snyder’s Substack

10h

Re: Venezuela. I doubt it’s about oil. Or drugs.

Those are the ostensible reasons. For public consumption. But they aren’t the real reasons.

It’s something else. UUVs perhaps, which if put into play could disrupt half of U.S. trade and 25% of global trade.

IDK.

But you don’t expend half of your Naval resources, and who knows what else, to sieze a few sanctioned oil tankers. Or blow up a half dozen drug laden vessels.

There is something else going on.

8h

Question: What does stealing Venezuela's oil have to do with stopping narco terrorists drug exports to America?

Answer: Absolutely nothing!

The American government under Trump has become a rogue criminal state engaged in piracy on the high seas stealing the property of sovereign nations all across the globe behaving like Somali or Yemeni pirates. This has become a common practice of the American government in recent years but goes largely unreported by the western press

