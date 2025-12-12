Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PJ4Ever's avatar
PJ4Ever
3hEdited

This is it folks. I emphatically believe we are sitting in the bleacher seats watching the players position themselves for the "game" of all games leading up to Armageddon. I've been saying this for a while now, the next Shemitah cycle is 2028-2029 and for all practical reasons, that's just 2 short years from now. The "players" are already on the field, in the huddle, about to execute their next, and perhaps final "play". Russia will come down out of the North and if you don't have a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ, you best be making things right between you and Him right now! No more procrastinating. Time has run out. Get yourself a Bible you understand. The CEV (Common English Version) is easy to read. And for you naysayers who think I'm crazy, excuse the expression, we'll see who gets the last laugh and because of your obstinance to not receive Jesus as your Lord and Savior, I assure you you will not like the final score!

P.S. If you doubt me, I suggest you also read today's article (Dec 11th) by Leo Hohomann at LeoHohomann.com. It's entitled "My 2026 Outlook".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
4hEdited

Why Is Europe feverishly preparing for World War III? That's a very good question. Before World War 2 began, the British appeased Nazi Germany, and thought that would prevent war. However, in 2025, de-escalating tensions with Russia is justified because of the lethality of modern weapon systems. It is far better for Europe to wake-up before it starts a catastrophic war against Russia. As for the U.S., it should not bailout Europe, but let the EU fight its own foolish battles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture