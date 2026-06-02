Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
2h

all those houses owned by banks and similar need to be put on the market for sale. Too many homes for rent

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John Eli Shaphat's avatar
John Eli Shaphat
5m

Now the pain is beginning to feel like it is unbearable, but the truth is that the problems facing the digitally-marked [MOB-SS#] chattel that are patriotically held captive and enslaved, cradle-to-grave, within the inescapable Socialistic-eugenic Security System of Big Brother-Uncle Sam’s UN Global Village are only going to intensify from here.

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