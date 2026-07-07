Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Tim McCormack's avatar
Tim McCormack
1h

No mention of the fact that Israel engages in gross violations of the MOU on a daily basis. And the US keeps giving them money and weapons. Stop the selective reporting.

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
1h

We keep pushing them we need to get the fuck out

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