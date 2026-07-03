God has always told us history in advance.

From the very beginning of the Bible all the way to the very end, God tells us about very specific things that will happen in the future.

That is one of the ways that God self-authenticates himself.

Only the one true God that created all things would be able to accurately tell us about things that would happen hundreds or even thousands of years in advance.

Hundreds of prophecies in the Bible have already been fulfilled, some of the prophecies in the Bible are being fulfilled in our time, and some of the prophecies in the Bible will not be fulfilled until more than 1,000 years from now.

God does not give us prophecies to scare us.

He wants us to understand that He knows about everything that is going to happen in advance, that He is in control, and that He has a plan.

We are the Book of Revelation generation, and that is not bad news.

In fact, if you have the proper perspective that is absolutely amazing news.

Jesus really is coming back to this planet, and those of us that know Him will get to be with Him forever and ever.

There is no ending that Hollywood ever came up with that is greater than that.

The Book of Revelation gives us hope, because it tells us the end of the story.

At this moment, there are billions of precious souls all over the world that need to hear this message, because right now they do not have any hope. I want to thank those of you that are helping me to share this message with people living in two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet every week. When you choose to become a core supporter, you make yourself part of the team, and collectively we are making an absolutely massive difference.

I am very excited about the information that I have to share with you today.

Major prophetic events are occurring right in front of our eyes, and that should deeply excite all of us.