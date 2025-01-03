Has there been an unusual amount of fog in your area lately? If so, did a lot of people in your area start getting sick after the fog arrived? All of a sudden, fog has become one of the hottest topics on social media, and even the mainstream media is now talking about this phenomenon. But is there any validity to this story? I am going to try to be balanced and I am going to share information from both sides of the debate. I would encourage you to read this entire article all the way to the end, because there is a twist that not a lot of people are talking about right now.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail published an article about this story which was quickly picked up by the Drudge Report…

A thick fog is sweeping across the US with locals in multiple states reporting how a ‘burning chemical-like smell’ has blanketed their communities. Concerned Americans have flooded social media with videos of what looks like white particles raining down and swirling in the air. Some witnesses have also claimed the fog has also triggered health symptoms similar to a respiratory illness.

In recent days, a lot of very strange things have been happening, and this is certainly one of the strangest.

But are there any facts that we can verify?

Well, it is true that there has been an unusual amount of fog in both the United States and the United Kingdom…

Reports show that the fog has impacted air travel, rail systems, and highways in multiple areas. As reported by Sportskeeda, major airports in both the UK and US have experienced considerable delays and cancellations. Heathrow, Luton, and Manchester airports in the UK experienced “major disruptions” resulting from low visibility. In the United States, impacted regions consist of California, Texas, Florida, and sections of the Midwest.

In Des Moines, Iowa the fog was so bad that authorities issued dense fog advisories for six days in a row…

Much of Iowa saw a hazy Christmas instead of a white one this year. Fog settled in over Des Moines and the rest of the state during the last week of December. A dense fog advisory was issued for central Iowa on Monday. This marked the sixth morning in a row of dense fog advisories.

It is also true that a lot of people are blaming their illnesses on the fog…

Reports from around the globe are surfacing of mysterious illnesses linked to encounters with so-called “chemical fogs.” Described as a thick, lingering blanket, the fog has left people sick—many experiencing sudden cold or flu-like symptoms after only brief exposure. Dubbed “Fogvid-24,” some victims have also reported an unexplained loss of energy.

This isn’t just happening in the United States.

In the UK, a Twitter user named Jay Anderson says that he “got rapidly ill” after he was exposed to thick fog…

I’m really not trying to buy into the ‘Fogvid 24’ conspiracy where people are saying the thick blanket of fog over the UK that impacted us for about three days straight has made people ill but I got rapidly ill with cold/flu symptoms and it was after brief exposure to fog.

The National Weather Service is not denying that there has been a lot of fog lately, and they are not denying that people are getting sick. But they are suggesting that there may be scientific explanations for what we are witnessing…

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dense fog advisory for multiple states, suggesting there could be a scientific explanation behind the bizarre reports. While the particles may seem unusual, fog is a visible aerosol consisting of tiny water droplets or ice crystals suspended in the air at or near the Earth’s surface. Shining a light in the fog makes these particles visible. As for the ‘chemical’ smell people have described, the fog can absorb and trap polluted air near the Earth’s surface, acting as a carrier for car exhaust, industrial emissions and other airborne chemicals.

That makes sense.

And the Daily Mail has also pointed out that multiple scientific studies “have shown that fog can cause respiratory issues”…

Multiple studies have shown that fog can cause respiratory issues such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, congestion and wheezing, especially in people with asthma. That’s because our lungs are are designed to inhale oxygen, not water. When we inhale the increased moisture content of the air, it can irritate the respiratory system and trigger uncomfortable symptoms. Fog can be especially irritating when it is mixed with airborne pollutants, allergens or other particles.

Okay, that makes sense too.

But there is one more twist to this story.

According to CBS News, the U.S. military “conducted more than 200 secret biological warfare tests over populated areas” in the U.S. for a period of 20 years. In one of the very first experiments, the U.S. Navy sprayed “a bacteria called Serratia marcescens in a mist that was unnoticed” due to the thick fog in the San Francisco area…

In what sounds like a conspiracy theory, the fog over San Francisco was used by the U.S. military in the 1950s as a way to maske the spreading of a biological agent in simulated germ-warfare attacks. Leonard Cole, the director of the Terror Medicine and Security Program at Rutgers Medical School, called it one of the largest human experiments in history. For a period of 20 years between 1949 and 1969, the U.S. Army conducted more than 200 secret biological warfare tests over populated areas. Among the first was in the 1950s along San Francisco’s bay coastline. A Navy minesweeper went back and forth for a couple of days in September spraying a bacteria called Serratia marcescens in a mist that was unnoticed due to the region’s fog.

So it is entirely true that the U.S. military has used fog to conduct biological experiments in the past.

And that same CBS News article goes on to explain that it appears that some people died as a result.

It was not acceptable to experiment on the American people then, and it is certainly not acceptable to experiment on the American people now.

But even if we could prove that our government is experimenting on us today, they certainly won’t admit it.

Sadly, our government has lied to us over and over again throughout the years, and this is one of the reasons why everyone is so paranoid now.

When most of the people living in a nation no longer trust the government, that has very serious consequences. But instead of taking steps to restore that trust, our government just keeps making things even worse.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

