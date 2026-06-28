Have we ever had a year when so many things are going wrong simultaneously? We are literally in the middle of World War III right now, and every time a ceasefire is announced it inevitably fails. But if we cannot find a way to bring our conflict with Iran to an end, the world will be facing very serious shortages of essential commodities in the months ahead. Meanwhile, our planet has been rocked by a very alarming series of large earthquakes over the past week, and we are being warned that the Ebola outbreak that has erupted in Central Africa has the potential to become the worst Ebola outbreak in the entire history of the world. On top of everything else, a “Godzilla El Niño” threatens to cause widespread droughts and widespread famines as it ravages our planet for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

We were warned that a “Godzilla El Niño” would be coming, and now it is officially here.

During the second half of this year, it is going to absolutely fry crops in many of the most important agricultural regions of our world.

And we certainly won’t have to wait long for that to happen.

In fact, a “long and dangerous heat wave” is going to hit the eastern half of the United States this week…

A long and dangerous heat wave will blast a large swath of the United States this week, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures rising ahead of the July Fourth holiday and feeling even hotter because of the high humidity that’s arriving with it. Several days of high temperatures will settle in across the lower Great Lakes, the mid-Atlantic and the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys, the weather service said. A number of big cities could see their highest temperatures of the year so far as they host World Cup matches.

According to Jeff Berardelli, we could potentially see all sorts of records fall along the east coast in the coming days…

All of this heat is certainly not going to be good for our crops, and it threatens to make an absolutely crazy wildfire season even worse.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there have been more than 35,000 wildfires in the United States so far this year.

To say that we are on a blistering pace would be a major understatement.

As you read this article, the Cottonwood Fire has almost reached 100,000 acres in size, and according to the most recent reports it is zero percent contained…

The Cottonwood Fire, burning near Beaver in the Fishlake National Forest, has now covered nearly 94,000 acres, fire officials said in an update Sunday. The wildfire, which is currently the nation’s largest, remains 0% contained as firefighters continue working to protect communities and strengthen containment lines around the massive wildfire. According to Sunday’s update, the blaze has burned an estimated 93,607 acres in the Fishlake National Forest. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Of course that is not the only major wildfire that is raging in the western half of the nation at the moment.

Our firefighters are stretched so thin, and three of them just died…

Three firefighters were killed and two others were hurt while responding to wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border, the US Wildland Fire Service announced on Sunday. The agency, which was established in January to coordinate wildfire suppression and prevention efforts across public lands, said the firefighters were involved in a joint response to the Knowles and Gore fires on Saturday. “The US Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind,” it said in a statement on Facebook. “Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.” Wildfire activity has continued to increase across the western US after several days of hot, dry and windy weather fueled fires in Utah, Arizona and other parts of the region while additional blazes ignited.

If conditions are this bad now, what will they look like once we get to July and August?

Meanwhile, Europe is suffering through their worst heatwave ever.

On Friday, yet another record was broken. The highest temperature in the entire history of Germany was recorded in Saarbrücken…

Germany provisionally recorded its highest air temperature on record on June 26, 2026 as an exceptional late-June heatwave continued to rewrite temperature records across Europe, prompting widespread red heat warnings, disrupting public life and raising concerns over growing impacts on health, infrastructure and ecosystems. The German Weather Service (DWD) measured 41.3°C (106.3°F) in Saarbrücken, surpassing the previous national record of 41.2°C (106.2°F) set in July 2019, although the value remains subject to quality-control verification before it can be recognized as an official record. Forecasters warned that temperatures may reach or slightly exceed that level again during the weekend, with some areas expected to approach 42°C (107.6°F). The record comes during one of Germany’s longest periods of consecutive heat alerts since the DWD introduced its national heat-warning system in 2005. Warnings have been in effect since June 18 and are expected to continue through at least June 29, creating a 12-day episode that the agency says is unprecedented this early in the year.

Please keep in mind that this “Godzilla El Niño” just started.

We have many more months of this before it is finally over.

In Turkey, hundreds of sinkholes have begun to appear in one key agricultural area because conditions are so hot and so dry…

In parts of Turkey, the consequences of ongoing droughts are particularly dramatic. As the BBC reports, farmlands in the country’s “breadbasket” — a region called Konya, in central Anatolia — are being pockmarked by hundreds of sinkholes, making them look like they were “attacked by a cosmic hole punch.” Some of these holes measure hundreds of feet both across and deep, literally and figuratively threatening Turkey’s food security.

All over the world, we are witnessing unprecedented droughts in regions that normally produce lots of food.

Once we get to harvest time, this is going to be a really big story.

At the same time, the globe is being shaken by seismic activity over and over again.

In Venezuela, officials will be dealing with the aftermath of the magnitude 7.2 and magnitude 7.5 earthquakes for a long time to come.

Nearly 50,000 people are still missing, and rescuers are racing to save as many lives as they possibly can.

The good news is that two 11-year-old boys were just pulled out of the rubble…

Two 11-year-old boys have separately been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings within hours of each other, after powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela. Video footage of the first boy, named as Moises, showed him being pulled from the twisted debris – his eyes covered to protect them from the sun – to the applause of rescuers. Hours later, interim President Delcy Rodríquez announced another 11-year-old boy had been rescued, and posted a video of him on X, being carried down a huge mound of wreckage on a stretcher.

We should be thankful for every precious life that is preserved.

And hopefully the Venezuelans will construct their buildings more carefully in the future.

It is being reported that some of the tall buildings that totally collapsed during the quakes “were built with what appears to be Styrofoam”…

Rescuers sifting through rubble left by collapsed buildings in Venezuela recorded a video showing that the structures were built with what appears to be Styrofoam. The country was rocked by a devastating 7.2 and 7.5 double-earthquake on Wednesday. The official death toll has risen to 1,430 despite foreign and domestic rescue teams pouring into coastal La Guaira, near the capital Caracas, the hardest-hit state. Top lawmaker Jorge Rodríguez has called it ‘the most disastrous event’ the country has suffered in the last 123 years, with whole swathes of towns and cities across the country reduced to rubble.

Can you believe that?

Of course there have been many other large earthquakes in the days since those twin quakes in Venezuela.

Two of the most recent were in Afghanistan and Pakistan…

A strong earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on June 27, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), sending tremors that could be felt from the capital Kabul to across the border in neighbouring Pakistan.

There were no immediate official reports of casualties or damage from the quake, but checks were ongoing, said the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority in a statement. The 6-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 100km, EMSC said. Earlier on June 27, a 5.4-magnitude quake struck Pakistan, according to the centre.

I believe that what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.

Personally, I am convinced that we are going to see some crazy earthquakes in the months ahead.

At the same time, it looks like we will have a historic Ebola crisis to deal with.

In fact, the CDC just raised the alert for the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa to the highest level…

The U.S. CDC raised its response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic ​Republic of Congo to its highest level on Friday, but said the risk ‌of the disease spreading in the United States remained low. The move, reserved for the most severe health crises, signals growing concern over the rare strain’s rapid spread. The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has infected over ​1,200 people in Congo, including 321 deaths, and 20 cases in neighboring Uganda, ​reaching the highest first-month total of any episode of the disease, the ⁠World Health Organization said this week.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo do not have this outbreak under control.

As I discussed on Friday, health officials have completely lost track of almost 300 people that have officially tested positive…

The whereabouts of almost 300 people who have tested positive for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is unknown, according to Africa’s top public health official. The humanitarian crisis amid the conflict in the affected areas means more than 1 million people are living in camps to which health workers have no access, Dr Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Thursday. His comments came as projections from the World Health Organization’s Africa regional office, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, predicted there will be about 8,210 cases and 1,420 deaths by mid-September.

So there could be nearly 300 “super spreaders” running around spreading one of the most dangerous naturally-occurring diseases that humanity has ever known, and meanwhile the WHO is projecting that cases will continue to rise at an exponential rate…

Can you imagine the panic that would be caused if Ebola starts spreading on a widespread basis in the western world?

The last pandemic significantly disrupted all of our lives, but an Ebola pandemic would be absolutely catastrophic.

I have been warning that another pandemic would be coming.

Hopefully this is not it.

In any case, nobody can deny that global events have greatly accelerated over the past six months.

Things are really crazy now, and I believe that the events of the months ahead will bring us to an entirely new level of craziness.

If you have always wanted to live during “interesting” times, you have certainly gotten your wish.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.