The U.S. military shocked the world by conducting airstrikes against targets in Iran just a little while ago, and we are starting to see what a “Godzilla El Niño” looks like.

So much is going on right now, and I just keep adding more stuff to this article.

There are times when more happens in a month than used to happen in an entire decade.

We are living during one of those times.

Unfortunately, there is also a tremendous amount of confusion out there, because many prominent voices are teaching things that are flat out wrong and people are being led down all sorts of very dangerous rabbit holes.

I want to thank those of you that are paid subscribers for making it possible for us to be a beacon of hope to so many people. When you decide to become a core supporter, you are choosing to become part of a team that is collectively having an absolutely enormous impact all over the globe. Through our articles, websites, interviews, books, videos and newsletter, we are exposing thousands upon thousands of people to the truth every single day. This operation only exists because of you.

This is going to be an unusually long article, because there is so much information to cover today.

Nowhere on the Internet will you find a rundown that is quite like this…