I don’t even know where to begin. I normally do not write an article on Saturday night, but in this case I feel compelled to do so. I need to share the dream that I just had with everyone that I know, and the easiest way for me to do that is to publish it online. I want to get this out while the details are still fresh in my mind. I have really been shaken up by what just happened, and so writing this article is not going to be easy.

On Friday night, I went to bed shortly before midnight feeling perfectly fine. But then in the middle of the night I had a dream which shook me greatly. Some time after 2:00 AM I suddenly woke up after the dream had concluded. I quickly realized that something was very, very wrong. I sat up in bed to see if that would help, but it didn’t. So I stumbled out into the living room and sat down. That didn’t help either. I went over to the refrigerator and got out some apple sauce. I thought that if I got something in my system that might stabilize my physical condition.

All the noise that I was making awakened Meranda, and she asked me if I was okay.

Normally, I am the sort of person that tries to tough just about anything out, but in this case I simply responded with just one word: “No”.

She came out to the kitchen to see what the problem was. I had poured myself a little apple sauce and I was seated at the kitchen table.

I asked Meranda to get me a glass of water. At this point I was sweating like mad. I don’t sweat at night, and so this was extremely unusual. Sweat was literally pouring down my face, and I felt like I might pass out at any moment. I literally felt like I might be dying, but I don’t think that I was actually dying. I was just in a severe state of physical distress as a result of the dream that I just had.

Meranda sat with me for a while, but there was nothing that she could do about my physical distress.

If I had passed out, I am sure that she would have called for an ambulance.

At one point I actually cried out to God for help, because I knew that physically I was at my limit.

Shortly thereafter, I got the answer to my prayer. The extreme sweating came to a sudden halt, and then I started getting really cold.

I just felt so drained.

After I had stabilized, Meranda went back to bed, but I just kept sitting at that table.

I was very hesitant to go back to sleep because of what just happened, but I was also completely exhausted and I was really having a hard time keeping my eyes open.

From time to time, I kept giving myself a little bit of apple sauce or a little bit of water.

And in my head I just kept going over the dream that I just had again and again.

I was so shaken by the dream, and it took a long time before I felt good about going back to bed again.

Some time between 3:30 AM and 4:00 AM I finally got back into bed, and eventually I fell asleep.

I wanted you all to understand how this dream affected me before I started describing it.

It was a dream about Donald Trump, the United States and Russia.

Donald Trump is an old school businessman from New York City, and he has a very unique negotiating style.

When Trump is trying to get something accomplished and there is resistance, sometimes he will say crazy things or make very serious threats in order to put the other side off balance.

In cases where Trump has most of the leverage, this approach has worked well.

But in other cases, such an approach would not be wise at all.

In my dream, there was a series of images related to Donald Trump, the United States, Russia, and the war in Ukraine.

But the focus of the dream was not on those images.

What was most important was what I heard.

In the dream I heard a voice say that if Trump follows his usual pattern of making outrageous statements and threats with the Russians, it will backfire severely.

This was said with a lot of force.

That made sense to me, because I have been warning my readers that it will take a great deal of diplomatic finesse to reach a peace agreement with the Russians.

But even though it made sense to me, the voice still really shook me up because the message was delivered with such power.

Then it happened again, but the voice was even more forceful this time.

In fact, I was told the same thing by this voice multiple times.

And each time the voice became even more forceful.

It got to a point where I felt like the voice was literally exploding inside of me.

At the end of the dream, just before I suddenly woke up, I heard three words that were delivered with immense power and authority.

“YOU TELL THEM!”

I will never forget that.

And so now you know why I feel so compelled to share this dream.

We need to pray that President Trump will make wise decisions. All sorts of people will be giving him all sorts of advice, and it won’t always be easy to know which way to go.

Throughout the Bible, we see examples of God using dreams to convey critical information to His people. In fact, we see dreams being used to deliver important instructions four separate times in the first two chapters of the Gospel of Matthew alone…

Matthew 1:20 – But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.

Matthew 2:12 – And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.

Matthew 2:13 – And when they were departed, behold, the angel of the Lord appeareth to Joseph in a dream, saying, Arise, and take the young child and his mother, and flee into Egypt, and be thou there until I bring thee word: for Herod will seek the young child to destroy him.

Matthew 2:19-20 – But when Herod was dead, behold, an angel of the Lord appeareth in a dream to Joseph in Egypt, Saying, Arise, and take the young child and his mother, and go into the land of Israel: for they are dead which sought the young child’s life.

Of course this is something that didn’t just happen in ancient times.

All over the world, people are having supernatural dreams in our time, and many of those dreams are about war.

Joe Biden brought us closer to a direct war with Russia than we had ever been before, and now President Trump has a chance to reverse course.

The good news is that there was a promising phone call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Both sides indicated that they are willing to negotiate, and we are being told that there could be some sort of a peace summit in the spring.

The bad news is that it will be nearly impossible to come up with a peace agreement with the Russians that President Trump will be able to sell to the Ukrainians and our European allies.

The Russians have all the leverage, because their forces have been steadily moving forward in recent months. So they don’t need to end the war because they are winning.

The Russians insist that any peace agreement must allow them to keep all of the territory that they have already captured. This is completely and utterly unacceptable to the Ukrainians and our European allies.

In addition, the Russians insist that Ukraine must be permanently banned from joining NATO, and there must be no western troops in Ukraine once this is all over.

Once again, those terms are completely and utterly unacceptable to the Ukrainians and to our European allies.

If President Trump is able to bridge the gap, he really will be the master of “the art of the deal”.

But if the Russians are not willing to give Trump what he wants, it is easy to imagine Trump becoming frustrated.

And once Trump becomes frustrated, he often starts making outrageous statements and issuing threats.

So we shall see how things go.

On another note, if President Trump decides to bomb Iran in an attempt to bring the Iranian nuclear program to an end, that will likely mean the end of peace negotiations with Russia.

So this is another very serious dilemma that Trump is facing.

If Iran is allowed to start mass producing nuclear weapons, it is just a matter of time before terrorists all over the globe have them in their hands.

It would be hard to imagine a development that is more destabilizing than that.

But if the U.S. and/or Israel starts bombing Iran, we are talking about an apocalyptic “World War III” scenario.

So what will Trump do?

Interestingly, this is all happening as remarkable signs are appearing in the sky. On Friday, I sent a special report about the Purim Blood Moon eclipses of 2024, 2025 and 2026 to my core supporters. In that article, I mistakenly stated that Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7th, 2024. Needless to say, the correct date was October 7th, 2023. Sometimes I make mistakes when I try to write too fast. Thank you for being patient with me.

The bottom line is that we are in a time of war.

The facilities where Iran’s nuclear program is being developed are deep underground.

It would take an absolutely massive attack to take those facilities out.

Of course once those facilities get hit, the entire region is going to erupt in flames.

Meanwhile, our relations with China continue to go downhill. A trade war has started, the Chinese keep talking about “reuniting” with Taiwan, and now there is tension between our two nations over the Panama Canal.

But ultimately Russia is a more serious threat than either Iran or China, because Russia has the most advanced nuclear weapons in the world.

If President Trump is able to successfully negotiate a peace agreement with Russia, he will be regarded as a hero.

But if negotiations break down and President Trump starts getting really frustrated with the Russians, we could quickly be facing a real life nightmare scenario.

