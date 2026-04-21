Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
4h

And then there was the Biden administration's policy of reducing hers, and killing millions of chickens because of a bogus disease scare....They want us to starve....

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Mclare's avatar
Mclare
4h

And the promise of deporting all the illegal aliens has been throttled by Dems and unelected judges, adding to this collapse of the food supply.

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