Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
4h

There are too many people in the world. The situation is unsustainable.

Reply
Share
john's avatar
john
4h

Yep and with no more u.s. subsidies for farmers amd ranchers..its gonna be tough..not to mention the geo engineering with the chemtrailing destroying our crops and livestock and the very ground...its not good

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture