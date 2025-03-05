If you were drafted, would you willingly go to the killing fields of eastern Ukraine? What about your children? The war in Ukraine has been an endless “meat grinder” that has already claimed hundreds of thousands of Russian lives and more than a million Ukrainian lives. Those that are sane want to see if there is a peaceful way out of this mess so that the killing can stop. Unfortunately, vast numbers of leftists all over the United States and western Europe have been transformed into rabid pro-war lunatics that are absolutely obsessed with “defeating” Russia. So gigantic mountains of dollars and euros have been poured into the war in Ukraine, but it hasn’t worked. The Russians are winning, and so now European leaders are preparing to take things to the next level.

On Tuesday, Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a brand new $840 billion program that will be known as “Rearm Europe”…

The European Union will free up $840 billion in funding to funnel into defense across the bloc, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

Interestingly, this new effort was announced just a few hours after President Trump paused all U.S. military aid to the Ukrainians…

Dubbed “Rearm Europe,” the remarks from the European Commission’s president came hours after President Donald Trump suspended all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, widening the gulf between Washington and Kyiv and going against the fresh commitments of support from Europe for Ukraine in recent days. “I do not need to describe the grave nature of the threats that we face, or the devastating consequences that we will have to endure if those threats would come to pass,” von der Leyen told reporters.

Of course money won’t be enough to accomplish what European leaders have planned.

They are going to need warm bodies as well.

As most of you know, elections were just held in Germany, and the group that won is apparently pushing for a rapid reintroduction of “compulsory military service”…

Germany’s conservatives, who are set to lead the next government, on Tuesday argued that the country should quickly reintroduce compulsory military service. Friedrich Merz, head of the CDU/CSU bloc that topped last month’s elections, has argued that in the era of US President Donald Trump, Europe will have to better handle its own security.

If I was a young person in Germany right now, I would be extremely concerned.

A spokesperson for the group that will be heading up the new government has publicly stated that the first new conscripts “will have to walk through the barracks gates in 2025”…

The defence policy spokesman of his centre-right alliance, Florian Hahn, told Bild daily that Germany’s “suspension of conscription no longer fits the current threat situation”. “The first conscripts will have to walk through the barracks gates in 2025,” Hahn told the daily. “We cannot stand by and watch as the world around us becomes more unsafe.”

That is this year.

Why are they in such a rush?

Do they know something that the rest of us do not?

A British military official that once served in one of the top positions in NATO says that the UK must also “make plans for conscription”…

A former NATO commander has suggested that Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Ukraine could lead to the reintroduction of conscription in the UK. Trump has shocked international leaders by suggesting that Ukraine is responsible for the intensifying conflict with Russia. Adding to the tension, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth announced at a conference in Brussels last week that America’s focus was shifting away from European security. “(I am) here today to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe,” he declared. These developments have raised concerns about the potential outbreak of World War 3, with NATO’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Sir Richard Shirreff, considering the possibility of conscription returning to the UK. In a recent Daily Mail article, Sir Shirreff expressed his grave concerns: “Though many will find it unthinkable, we must be prepared to call up our reservists – and make plans for conscription. Trump has left us no other choice.”

Is he nuts?

Young people in the UK don’t want to die in Ukraine.

For a moment, I would like for you to consider what life is like in the trenches in eastern Ukraine.

Imagine standing in extremely cold muddy water that comes up to your knees. Your teeth are chattering because you can never get warm, and at night the temperature gets way below freezing. You would love to climb out of the trench, but it is your only source of cover. Massive explosions rattle your bones night and day, and there is a constant threat that the Russians could advance in your direction. You have seen countless other soldiers get shot or have limbs get blown off, and you are just praying that you can make it to the next day.

Most westerners that are rabidly pro-war would change their tune very quickly if they had to spend a single hour in those trenches.

Personally, I am very thankful that President Trump is trying to see if there is a peaceful way to resolve this conflict.

On Monday evening, he suspended all shipments of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine…

U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine came to an abrupt halt on Monday evening after President Donald Trump ordered a pause on all aid to the war-torn country, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday. After the order was given, all U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine came to a stop, as of 6 p.m. on Monday evening, according to a defense official. Planes carrying supplies en route to Ukraine would have had to turn around, the official said.

This was an ultra-aggressive approach, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not being cooperative.

So President Trump called his bluff.

Zelenskyy understands that the Ukrainians will get routed by the Russians without U.S. assistance, and so he was forced to fall in line with what Trump wants. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy issued quite a groveling apology…

‘My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. ‘We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. ‘Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal. ‘We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.

Now that Zelenskyy has seen how far Trump is willing to go, he has decided to sign the minerals deal, and it was expected that Trump would announce this during his speech to Congress on Tuesday night…

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and Ukraine plan to sign the much-debated minerals deal following a disastrous Oval Office meeting Friday in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was dismissed from the building, four people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress Tuesday evening, three of the sources said, cautioning that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change.

Now that Zelenskyy has been forcibly convinced to cooperate, Trump will turn his attention to the Russians.

Unfortunately, the Russians are in no mood to compromise, and they have all the leverage because they are winning the war.

I expect that Trump and his team will be quite diplomatic with the Russians at first, but when the Russians repeatedly refuse to give them what they want that will change.

The Trump administration is envisioning a very large force of European soldiers in Ukraine after a ceasefire is declared. The Russians are adamantly against this, and they have repeatedly stated that they will never accept western forces in Ukraine under any circumstances.

In addition, the Russians intend to keep every inch of territory that they have already captured. In fact, according to Newsweek the Russians actually want Ukraine to concede major cities that the Ukrainians currently control…

Trump has suggested that both Russia and Ukraine must make concessions in the war. Kyiv has rejected any idea of ceding territory to Moscow, while Putin has demanded that Ukraine give up its aspirations of joining the NATO military alliance, and cede its Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The ISW think tank, based in Washington D.C., noted that there are several large cities in these regions that Russian forces “do not currently occupy and have no prospect of seizing.” Russia’s occupation of the remainder of the four Ukrainian oblasts would include large cities such as Kherson City (pre-war population of about 275,000), Kramatorsk (147,000 people), and Zaporizhzhia City (706,000)—all of which remain under Ukrainian control,” the think tank said.

If this is what the Russians are actually asking for, they are being very foolish, and they are seriously overplaying their hand.

On the other side, the Ukrainians and our allies in Europe want the Russians to return much or all of the territory that they have conquered.

Needless to say, that simply is not going to happen.

As I stated the other day, the Russians and the Ukrainians are not even in the same universe as far as what an “acceptable deal” would look like.

The Russians figure that time is on their side because their forces are continually moving forward.

The longer it takes to reach a peace agreement, the more territory they will end up with.

This is going to greatly frustrate Trump.

He doesn’t really have any leverage on the Russians. If he tries to create leverage using an ultra-aggressive approach, it will backfire severely.

In recent weeks, we have seen Trump take an ultra-aggressive approach with nations all over the globe.

In many cases, that has worked out very well.

If he tries a similar approach with the Russians, it will not work.

For more than a decade, I have been relentlessly warning about what a final showdown with Russia would look like.

We must not go down that road.

Unfortunately, at the moment both sides are making all sorts of unrealistic demands.

I am extremely alarmed by the insane demands that the Russians are making, the Europeans are being wildly unrealistic, and the Ukrainians are simply being delusional.

Trump is determined to get a deal done, but I see no possible way that he is going to be able to come up with a deal that is acceptable to everyone.

So at some point Trump will be tempted to put his foot down, and that would be a tragic mistake.

Finding a peaceful way out of this mess is going to require a tremendous amount of diplomatic finesse, and it literally would be a major miracle if a peace agreement is ever signed.

Michael’s new blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.