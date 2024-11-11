In a court of law, eyewitness testimony is extremely powerful. If you are an attorney that is trying to win a trial, having two or three eyewitnesses that can provide firsthand accounts of what actually happened can be the difference between winning and losing. In my case, I am a former attorney that is attempting to prove that heaven and hell are real, and it turns out that there are countless eyewitnesses that have been to the other side and come back to tell us about it. I documented some of these testimonies in my new book entitled “Why”, and I am going to share more testimonies with you today. There are so many people that have experienced heaven and so many people that have experienced hell that you literally couldn’t read all of their testimonies even if you spent the rest of your life doing so. We have a colossal mountain of evidence that proves that what happens to us after we die is exactly what the Bible says happens to us after we die. So why aren’t more people willing to consider that evidence?

Millions of people all over the world are having near death experiences, and researchers have discovered that most of these near death experiences share certain common elements…

The stories usually have a lot in common. A person suffers a catastrophic injury or a grave illness and is near death when he or she finds themselves going through a long, dark tunnel with a bright light at the end. They come out to find themselves in a place suffused with overwhelming love, see angels, meet loved ones who have died and sometimes even meet Jesus Christ and God. They are in Heaven and after a short while they come back to life on earth healing with their profound experience having permanently changed them.

As I discuss in my book, even people that are blind are able to see what is going on around them during these near death experiences.

In fact, they are often able to accurately describe what doctors were doing to their bodies after they were declared clinically dead.

How is that possible if there is “nothing” after death?

Atheists that boldly declare that there is “nothing” after death can’t make their case, because we have all of the evidence.

A 68-year-old woman named Charlotte Holmes says that she spent 11 minutes in heaven when she died, but before going to heaven she could literally see medical personnel doing chest compressions on her body…

Holmes explained that her journey began as a classic ‘out of body experience’ before she was led by angels into Heaven. ‘I was above my body,’ as she remembered the ordeal. ‘I could see them doing chest compressions. I could see them, all the nurses around. I could smell the most beautiful flowers I’ve ever smelled. And then I heard music.’

After smelling flowers and hearing music, she found herself in heaven.

When she arrived in heaven, she was surrounded by “saints of old” and by family members that had died…

As she told the Christian news broadcaster, she was greeted by younger healthier versions of deceased family members as well as historic saints from history. ‘I saw my mom. I saw my dad. I saw my sister. I saw family members standing behind. I saw saints of old,’ Holmes recalled. ‘They didn’t look old. They didn’t look sick. None of them wore glasses.’

What a welcoming committee!

As you listen to her testimony, ask yourself if you think this sweet old great-grandmother is lying…

Of course she is telling the truth.

Anyone can see that.

A man named Landon Kemp that died three times on a single day when he was a child says that he was also welcomed to heaven by family members that had passed away…

‘I remember being able to see my dad and his friend Olan Palmer, who had passed away less than a month before he did,’ he said. ‘And Olan’s son, Neal Palmer, who had died on a four-wheeler years before. ‘Never one of us said a word to each other but we were just all standing there.’ Landon also claims to have met two of his siblings with Julie having had two miscarriages during two previous pregnancies before her son was born.

That is such an encouraging thing to hear.

If you have had a miscarriage, your child will be there to welcome you when you get to heaven.

During one of the times that he died that day, Landon also had the opportunity to meet Jesus…

Landon added that during each of his ‘deaths’ he had a different experience and in one he met Jesus. ‘Jesus came to me and told me that I have to go back to Earth and be a good Christian and tell others about him.’

Millions of people have literally had encounters with the risen Christ during near death experiences.

Jesus is not dead.

He is alive, and He will be returning to this world soon.

I think that all of you will be greatly encouraged to hear what Landon Kemp has to share about his near death experience…

Why aren’t such testimonies getting more attention?

Author John Burke says that his theology was dramatically altered after studying more than 1,000 near death experiences…

Talking to podcaster Shawn Ryan, the author said: “Studying this has actually changed my theology – even as a Christian and even as a pastor. “I used to think a lot of it was just fantastical or metaphorical, but hearing enough of these people saying the things they say, what I’ve come to is that on the good side all of our wildest dreams and fantasies and fiction and the the things we only dream of that might be possible [Heaven is] better than that. “And the horror that we can imagine and see and come up with – [Hell is] worse than that. And both are based in a reality that’s beyond this life.”

Heaven is real.

Hell is real.

After examining the evidence, there is no other conclusion that is rational.

According to Scientific American, a sizable chunk of the general population has had a near death experience…

Near-death experiences have been reported across time and cultures. An astounding 5 to 10 percent of the general population is estimated to have memories of an NDE, including somewhere between 10 and 23 percent of cardiac arrest survivors. A growing number of scholars now accept NDEs as a unique mental state that can offer novel insights into the nature of consciousness. “Now, clearly, we don’t question anymore the reality of near-death experiences,” says Charlotte Martial, a neuroscientist at the University of Liège in Belgium. “People who report an experience really did experience something.”

But even though there have been millions of people that have been to the other side, most of the population is not interested in hearing what they have to say.

This deeply frustrates me.

No matter how much evidence you can produce, some people are just determined to reject God.

In the end, everyone gets to make a choice, and I would encourage all of you to choose wisely.

About the Author: Michael Snyder's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.