How much power would you have if you had a giant money machine that showered your political allies and political causes that you favor with tens of billions of dollars every year? The corruption that is being uncovered at USAID is truly historic. USAID has a budget that is larger than the CIA and the State Department combined, and much of that money was funding a vast network of liberal activists and liberal causes all over the globe. When Laura Ingraham of Fox News asked U.S. Senator Josh Hawley about this, Hawley explained that Democrats “are just losing their minds” because “liberal supply chains” are being cut off…

“They’re panicking big time, Laura, because their power base is being threatened,” Hawley replied. “That’s what’s really going on here. I mean, look at what they’re doing over USAID. This is because they’ve used that as their personal plaything, and that includes billions and billions of taxpayer dollars that have gone, yes, to fund outrageous stuff overseas, like trans-affirming projects in Zimbabwe or whatever. But also, let’s not forget to fund their preferred media outlets like Politico and who knows what other Left-wing rags have been getting money. Federal government money from this agency, and there’s been no accountability.” “So yes — what’s happening is Trump is exposing all of this. He is cutting off the liberal supply chains, as it were, and the liberals are just losing their minds. They’re totally losing their minds. We need more of it. You mentioned the IRS. I love it. I love Trump’s idea to get rid of the Internal Revenue Service. Let’s make it the External Revenue Service. Let’s start making these agencies work for the American people.

Leftists have been in charge at USAID for a very long time, and they just kept hiring other leftists underneath them. Ultimately, it became one enormous tangled web of left-wing activists that were overtly advancing the interests of the Democratic Party.

One of the primary ways that USAID was doing this was by funding thousands of “non-governmental organizations”.

According to the State Department, there are approximately 1.5 million “non-governmental organizations” in the U.S. today…

Approximately 1.5 million NGOs operate in the United States. These NGOs undertake a wide array of activities, including political advocacy on issues such as foreign policy, elections, the environment, healthcare, women’s rights, economic development, and many other issues.

“Non-governmental organizations” are not supposed to make a profit. But those that run them, those that sit on their boards, and those that are employed by them often make exceedingly large salaries.

This is one of the ways that Democratic operatives and campaign donors are rewarded. They are often given cushy high-paid jobs with NGOs that are funded lavishly by our tax dollars. In turn, those operatives and donors keep giving big money to Democratic candidates because they want to keep the gravy train rolling.

It is being reported that the majority of all USAID programs were being implemented by NGOs…

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) implement the majority (52%) of USAID programs, while public international organizations administer 34%, the U.S. government is responsible for about 10% and foreign governments implement about 4%, according to a CRS study of USAID non-military funding between fiscal years 2013-2022.

But when you try to track down many of these NGOs, you literally cannot find them.

In fact, Natalie Winters says that if you look up the addresses of some of these NGOs on Google, “you’ll find shacks or empty land”…

The secrecy of the USAID grant database is by design. Look up the addresses of entities receiving millions of dollars on Google maps and you’ll find shacks or empty land. It’s pure money laundering.

There are some NGOs that do legitimate work, while there are others that apparently either do next to nothing or nothing at all.

It is one of the greatest scams out there.

But you have to be deeply connected in order to take advantage of it.

We are also learning that USAID was financially supporting “more than six thousand journalists, around seven hundred independent newsrooms, and nearly three hundred media-focused civil society groups in thirty or so countries”…

Already, though, the new administration’s approach to USAID has had sharp consequences all over the world—after taking office, Trump signed an order freezing virtually all American aid spending for ninety days, grinding dependent humanitarian operations to an immediate halt across a dizzying array of different project areas. Journalists have been among those affected: according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the aid freeze appears to have put a hold on $268 million that was earmarked to fund “independent media and the free flow of information” this year. In the recent past, USAID had boasted of supporting more than six thousand journalists, around seven hundred independent newsrooms, and nearly three hundred media-focused civil society groups in thirty or so countries—and yet, RSF notes, the full impact of the freeze is hard to measure, since many recipients are “hesitant to draw attention for fear of risking long-term funding or coming under political attacks.”

This is why so many “news outlets” all over the world sound the same.

It is because they were all being funded by the same source.

The level of corruption that is being revealed is absolutely staggering.

When members of the DOGE team first arrived at USAID, workers started freaking out and tried to hide evidence that might be “incriminating”…

Contractor Kristina Drye, who is employed at USAID described to ABC News a scene reminiscent of the kind of mad scramble historically witnessed when a corrupt government has fallen and officials are desperately trying to get rid of evidence of wrongdoing. Drye described USAID employees taking down pride flags and removing books that she felt might be “incriminating” as well as how “no one was talking” as DOGE team members began their review of the operations of the agency that sends billions of taxpayer dollars abroad for a variety of reasons ranging from disaster relief to funding regime change.

Thankfully, the giant money laundering operation at USAID has now been shut down.

And Democrats are absolutely furious about this.

Their multi-billion dollar money machine is gone, and they aren’t going to be able to replace it any time soon.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

