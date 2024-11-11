An obsession with green energy has the German economy on the brink of collapse. Germany has foolishly been chasing a dream of achieving net greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045, and this has taken a very heavy toll on the German economy. German GDP contracted in 2023, and it appears that it will contract again in 2024. The manufacturing sector is dealing with the greatest crisis that it has faced since the 1940s, the big banks are struggling, and the coalition that was running the government has collapsed. Did David Wilkerson see what was going to happen all the way back in the 1970s?

Something that Steve Quayle posted the other day got me thinking, and so I decided to look into it. In Wilkerson’s book entitled “The Vision”, he stated that he was shown “economic confusion striking Europe first” during a period of great economic turmoil for the whole world. In a subsequent sermon, he was even more specific. In fact, in that sermon he specifically stated that the collapse that he saw would “start in Germany”…

To give some background, first, in his book, “The Vision,” at the beginning of chapter 1, Wilkerson states, “I see total economic confusion striking Europe first, and then affecting Japan, the United States, Canada, and all other nations shortly thereafter.” So, the economic collapse begins in Europe. There is a slightly different version of this which is circulating on various sites on the internet, usually titled “David Wilkerson’s Economic Vision.” This is the one you quoted, where he narrates how the collapse starts in Europe, spreads to South America, then Mexico, then the U.S. Notice he again mentions Europe first, and then later, “the first country (that) goes bankrupt,” but doesn’t identify the country. Well, I did some more digging and found this audio sermon by Wilkerson: AT EXACTLY 2:03 (see audio below) HE STATES: “It’s going to start in GERMANY!!!” After that he says it will “spread to Japan, and finally to the U.S.”

You can actually listen to David Wilkerson say these things with your own ears in this YouTube video…

Could it be possible that what Wilkerson warned us about so many years ago is starting to happen right in front of our eyes?

For the past few years, Germany’s economic performance has been absolutely horrible…

The world’s third-largest economy has lagged the European Union average since 2021 and is expected to shrink for the second year running in 2024, making it the worst performer among the Group of Seven major economies.

According to an article that was posted on ABC News, there are several reasons why the German economy has been struggling so deeply…

German industry still has not fully recovered from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which led Germany and other Western countries to cut themselves off from Russian gas and oil. Competition from China, including its electric vehicles, has meanwhile forced German and other and European carmakers to lower production and lay off workers.

Of course that article did not even mention the radical green agenda that Germany has implemented, but many are convinced that it is the primary factor for the economic decline that we have been witnessing.

At one time, Volkswagen was an unstoppable economic powerhouse, but now it is talking about closing factories and laying off workers…

Nothing better encapsulates the negativity gripping Germany than what’s happening at Volkswagen, the biggest employer in Europe’s largest economy. The spillover effect of the crisis at Volkswagen, which is looking to shut down as many as three factories in Germany — the first ever shuttering of units in its 87-year history — is showing up in the fractures in Germany’s politics now widening to a chasm.

BASF is another German industrial giant that is facing major problems that would have been unthinkable just a few short years ago…

BASF, for instance, a flagship of Germany’s industrial sector since 1865, symbolizes the nation’s manufacturing strength. With nearly 400 production sites across 80 countries, its heart remains in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where it operates a vast complex with 200 plants and employs around 39,000 people. However, this hub has recently become a focal point for BASF’s challenges. Over the past two years, the company has shut down one of its two ammonia units and idled several others at this location due to their lack of competitiveness, resulting in the loss of 2,500 jobs, explains Chemical and Engineering News. BASF also experienced a significant decline in 2023, with sales dropping by 21.1% and adjusted earnings plunging by 60.1%. Adding to these woes, BASF recently announced plans to cut costs by an additional $1.1 billion in Ludwigshafen, foreshadowing further job cuts.

In my entire lifetime, we have never seen anything like this happen to Germany.

The politicians are desperate to turn things around, and a conflict about how to do that has resulted in the collapse of Germany’s ruling coalition…

Germany’s governing coalition has collapsed after disagreements over the country’s weak economy led Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sack his finance minister. Christian Lindner’s dismissal prompted him to withdraw his Free Democrats Party (FDP) from a coalition with Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), leaving Scholz in a minority government with the Green Party. Scholz said he would now call a confidence vote for January 15, which, if he lost, could allow elections to be held by the end of March next year – six months earlier than the elections planned for September 2025.

We shall see whether there is an election in March or not.

But meanwhile, there is fear that the collapse of the government will “deal another blow to consumption and investment in coming months”…

The coalition collapse is likely to deal another blow to consumption and investment in coming months, already poised to decline, with a third of German companies indicating in a recent survey plans to scale it back. “In combination with the Trump win, economic confidence is likely to drop significantly and makes a contraction of the economy in the fourth quarter more likely,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomics at ING.

I do believe that governmental instability will accelerate the economic problems that the Germans have been experiencing.

And as more German businesses fail, I would watch the big banks very carefully. They have been on shaky ground for years, and it won’t take much to start pushing them over the edge.

Germany possesses the largest and most important economy in the entire European Union, and so once the German economy implodes the rest of the EU will feel an immense amount of pain too.

Wilkerson warned that the crisis would spread from Europe to Japan and then to the United States. And as I have warned for many years, it won’t be too long before the entire world is gripped by unprecedented economic turmoil.

So let’s keep a close eye on Germany.

I think that something is up.

