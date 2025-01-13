There is so much anger about the unprecedented fires that are ravaging the Los Angeles area, because there is a widespread belief that they could have been prevented. Some are blaming mismanaged forests, some are blaming the extreme incompetence of our leaders, some are blaming “climate change”, and some are blaming budget cuts. But could it be possible that the real reason why Los Angeles is burning is not related to any of those factors?

What is the one thing that sets Los Angeles apart from any other city in the world?

Needless to say, it is the entertainment industry.

Los Angeles is known as the entertainment capital of the world, and the entertainment that it produces has an enormous amount of global influence.

In fact, L.A. has more on an impact on the culture of the world than any other city by a wide margin.

The entire planet has been corrupted by the movies, television shows and music that comes out of Los Angeles. On top of all that, L.A. is the epicenter for the global pornography industry…

It is estimated that 200 firms, 6000 workers and 1200 actors produce 4000-7000 adult films a year in Los Angeles. Yes, there are more porn-related, adult industry jobs than software jobs in this town. With $4.3 billion in sales and rentals (which is still nothing compared to the $12 Billion made from toys and books), the Adult Entertainment Industry puts $4 billion in revenue back into the local economy. “It’s in an industry producing a product and it takes a lot of people to get it on the shelves or wherever people buy it,” explained Jack Kyser of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at last night’s Zócalo public forum on the porn industry at the Hammer Museum. Often referred to as the “guru of the Los Angeles economy,” Kyser explained that for every direct worker in the industry, there is one other person in the county that it employs indirectly (think plastic DVD case makers or delivery trucks).

Most people living in the western world consume entertainment that originates from Los Angeles almost every single day.

Most of us are literally opening up our minds and pouring in filth on a regular basis, and that has had absolutely devastating consequences.

Of course much of the filth that the entertainment industry produces openly mocks God and misuses His name.

Sadly, the entertainment industry was even mocking God at the Golden Globe awards just 48 hours before the fires hit.

So they Mocked God on Sunday at the Golden Globes, Couple days later Their Houses burn down? pic.twitter.com/KAFBw3q1tH — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) January 10, 2025

Many of the celebrities that were laughing that night are certainly not laughing now.

The fires have absolutely destroyed some of the wealthiest areas of Los Angeles, and quite a few celebrities now find themselves living in hotels…

Hollywood’s elite are fleeing their homes as the Los Angeles wildfires rage on – with celebrities racing to find refuge in hotels costing thousands of pounds per night. Jamie Lee Curtis as well as power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are among dozens of stars forced elsewhere as the Palisade Fire’s trail of destruction continues and the disaster’s death toll today rose to 16. And actors Dennis Quaid and Sarah Michelle Gellar are among those seen arriving at the Hotel Bel-Air, built in 1922 and which charges up to $15,000 per night for a room.

People Magazine has published a list of 60 major celebrities that have lost their homes in these fires.

We should definitely grieve with those that have lost their homes.

More than 60 square miles of Los Angeles has already burned.

The entire city of San Francisco covers less than 47 square miles.

When a Los Angeles official gave an update about the fires to the press, she was spotted wearing an upside down cross.

So, we’re supposed to believe what this lady says about the California Wild Fires while she’s wearing an upside-down cross around her neck?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TCrUnGIOf — James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) January 9, 2025

What kind of a message does that send?

The upside down cross is often used by Satanists, and it has been featured in horror movies such as The Omen and The Conjuring.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles has become one of the most overtly anti-Christian cities on the entire planet.

And now it is on fire.

In fact, on Friday evening a “fire tornado” erupted in the midst of the Palisades Fire…

Local Los Angeles viewers were treated to a stunning and frightening sight Friday evening as wildfires continued to destroy homes and lives throughout Southern California. FOX 11 captured an incredible phenomenon known as a ‘fire tornado‘ or ‘firenado’ spinning up amid the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles at roughly 10:45 local time. “Check out this ‘firenado,’” reporter Adam Krueger says as the flames explode. “Unbelievable…This is a real thing.”

Donald Trump is deeply frustrated with what is going on in Los Angeles, and he is calling it “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country”…

Early Sunday morning, on Truth Social, President-elect Trump criticized woke Californian politicians, calling them “incompetent” and claiming they “have no idea how to put” the fires out. “Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” Trump said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom insists that officials in California are doing all that they can, but he agrees with Trump that this is one of the worst disasters that our nation has ever seen…

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, said on Sunday the fires would be the worst natural disaster in US history, “in terms of just the costs associated with it, in terms of the scale and scope”.

Just about everyone acknowledges that we have never seen anything like this before.

But could it be possible that just about everyone is missing the entire point of these fires?

God will not be mocked.

And we reap what we sow.

For decades, the entertainment industry did as they pleased, and their filth polluted the entire planet.

Now a day of reckoning is here.

Will this wake up call cause the entertainment industry to finally change course?

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder

