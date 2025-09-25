Those that laughed when we warned about the violence that would be coming from the radical left owe us an apology. Even before the election, radical leftists all over social media were talking about the need for a violent “revolution” if Donald Trump won. Of course once Trump was victorious that just pushed things into overdrive. It is so important to understand that Charlie Kirk’s assassination did not happen in a vacuum. ICE facilities and ICE personnel have been getting attacked all over the nation for months. Earlier this year, Teslas and Tesla dealerships were the trendy targets. And as you will see below, corporate CEOs are now being targeted at a level that we have never seen before. There are tens of millions of radical leftists in this country, and a lot of them are openly embracing violence. At this stage, everyone should be able to see that this is a very serious threat.

Many on the radical left truly believe that they are engaged in an existential struggle against genocidal fascists for the future of our society. In other words, they don’t see any scenario in which the left and the right will be able to continue to co-exist in this nation.

Let me give you an example of what I am talking about. The following are a couple of posts that far left journalist Seth Abramson made on his BlueSky account during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday…

If you truly believe that your political opponents are “fascists” that plan to commit “genocide”, what is the appropriate response?

In the hate-filled world that many of these radical leftists exist in, the appropriate response is violence.

And that explains why we have seen so much political violence recently.

In fact, there was just a mass shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas…

A shooter opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 24, killing two detainees and critically wounding another in what authorities described as an “act of targeted violence.” Officials say the shooter fired “indiscriminately” from a nearby rooftop, striking the immigration facility and a van in the sallyport, where the victims were hit. The gunman was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, there was “an ideological motive behind this attack”…

The shooting is being investigated as a targeted attack on law enforcement, authorities said, though no immigration agents were hit by gunfire. FBI Director Kash Patel said an “initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack.” He posted an image on X of unspent shell casings found near the gunman’s body, including one inscribed with the words “ANTI-ICE” in blue writing.

The shooter has been identified as Joshua Jahn.

Laura Loomer was able to access his Facebook profile before it was wiped, and it was filled with far left imagery…

I did a background check on Joshua Jahn, the ICE shooter in Dallas, Texas. Joshua Jahn’s profile picture from his now-wiped Facebook page per the background check results reveals ANTIFA and communist imagery. The profile photo is of an armed communist with the hammer and sickle. The text reads GLORIOUS EXPOSITION, COMRADE.

It appears that Jahn identified as a communist.

Of course most of those on the far left will not explicitly identify themselves as “communists” in our day and time, but that is essentially what they are.

Jahn also had a poster taped to the side of his vehicle that depicted radioactive fallout spreading all over the United States…

The Dallas ICE shooter, who was confirmed exclusively by the Daily Mail as Joshua Jahn, had a disturbing poster taped to the side of his car at the time of the field office attack. The poster showed a map of ‘radioactive fallout’ from ‘nuclear detonations’ across the United States, with most of the blasts depicted on the West Coast. Jahn’s brother Noah told NBC news Joshua was unemployed at the time of the shooting and was planning to move into his parent’s property in Oklahoma.

Sadly, this incident will soon be forgotten as more attacks happen.

I have never seen our nation more divided than it is right now, and in this hate-filled environment it is inevitable that more violence will erupt.

Of course the hate-filled environment that we now find ourselves in has been fueled by a vast network of extremely well-funded leftist organizations. The following comes from civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson…

This is not the first time left-wing extremists have attempted to assassinate ICE officers, a recurring theme the left has used to rally voters against the current administration. The federal government has significant catching up to do, and an interagency approach will be necessary to address the problem. Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with “movement lawyers” fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses. Until the government addresses the root causes, it will only be treating the symptoms. Experts must be brought in to dismantle this machine before it’s too late.

In this environment, violence can erupt literally anywhere at any moment.

A few days ago, violence erupted at a wedding in New Hampshire.

Earlier today, it erupted at an Air Force base in Nevada…

A gunman opened fire outside of an Air Force base in Nevada linked to Area 51, according to police. The unknown suspect ‘fired rounds’ at the main gate of the site around 12.30am Wednesday in Las Vegas. Security officers then ‘challenged the suspect who pointed his firearm at them,’ the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The alleged gunman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a tourniquet was applied.

There is nowhere in this country that is truly safe.

When you are out in public, please be constantly aware of what is going on around you.

Even if you have nothing to do with politics, you can still be targeted.

For example, corporate executives are now facing threats of violence like never before…

Two thirds of U.S.-based security chiefs at large technology companies say the threat of violence towards their executives has increased in the past two years, with many now providing protection for senior staff and their families. A survey of 2,352 security chiefs at large and medium-sized companies in 31 countries, conducted by U.S. security and staffing company Allied Universal, found that businesses around the world have faced increasing threats of violence, with the U.S. technology sector the worst affected. Allied Chief Executive Steve Jones said that measures to protect executives have increased dramatically since last year’s high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson.

Who cheered the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson?

It was the radical left.

In fact, Luigi Mangione has become a sex symbol for many among the radical left.

How sick is that?

Of course many on the left stopped thinking rationally a long time ago.

If Trump is for something, they have got to be against it.

And if Trump is against something, they have got to be for it.

The other day, Trump warned that studies have shown that taking Tylenol during pregnancy can be harmful to developing babies, and so some liberal women that are pregnant immediately filmed themselves taking Tylenol pills…

After President Trump announced that the Health and Human Services (HHS) department is recommending pregnant women not take Tylenol owing to a potential link to autism, liberal women who are pregnant have taken to social media to post videos of themselves downing the medicine.

Have they gone completely mad?

The company that makes Tylenol has publicly stated that they do not recommend taking it while women are pregnant…

These women are apparently willing to harm their own babies just to show how much they hate Trump.

That is scary.

Speaking of Trump, it is being reported that “anti-scale fencing” is being put up all around the White House right now…

An image of anti-scale fencing has everyone buzzing. Truckloads of it are arriving at the White House, leaving people wondering what on earth is going on. Is something brewing that we don’t know about? These are unsettling times in America, so you can’t blame people for expecting the worst.

I have not been able to determine why this is happening.

It appears that the White House is concerned about something.

I just wish they would tell us what it is.

Of course I certainly can’t blame the White House for taking extra security precautions in this environment.

A brand new Quinnipiac University poll that was just released found that 79 percent of U.S. voters believe that our nation is in a political crisis…

In the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 79 percent of voters say the United States is in a political crisis, while 18 percent say it is not, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today. Democrats (93 – 6 percent), independents (84 – 14 percent), and Republicans (60 – 35 percent) say the United States is in a political crisis.

Sadly, it is true.

We are in a political crisis.

And that same poll also discovered that 53 percent of us believe that democracy is not working…

The new Quinnipiac University Poll released on Tuesday found 53% of citizens believe American democracy is not working right now, compared to 41% of Americans who believe the system is going fine. Those on the left, unsurprisingly, were much more likely to say the figurative house is burning down, with 74% of polled Democrats saying “the system of democracy in the United States is not working”; only 22% of Republicans said it is not working, and 74% of GOP voters said there is no problem at all.

Read that second paragraph again.

A whopping 74 percent of Democrats are convinced that democracy is not working.

If they do not believe that democracy is working, they are not going to rely on the political system to enact change.

Instead, they will use other means.

This is what I have been warning about from my very first book all the way to my tenth book.

An age of unprecedented civil unrest and extremely violent domestic terrorism is here.

The left passionately hates the right, and the right passionately hates the left.

This is not going to end well.

For years, I have been encouraging everyone to find a way to love those that they disagree with, but voices like mine are becoming increasingly rare.

