Sticking our heads in the sand and pretending that everything is okay isn’t going to do anyone any good. Chaos has been erupting all over the globe, and global events are likely to accelerate even more in 2025. But as I write this article, most Americans have shifted into “vacation mode” and are focused on celebrating. Of course many do not have the resources to celebrate like they did in the past. As I discussed the other day, 35 percent of Americans plan to spend less this holiday season and only 16 percent plan to spend more. But there is still a whole lot of spending going on. The average U.S. adult will spend about a thousand dollars on gifts this year, and all of this stuff will bring a certain level of temporary happiness.

Meanwhile, our world is going completely and totally nuts.

In recent weeks, there has been a growing consensus in the mainstream media that World War III is already here. For example, the following comes from a Forbes article entitled “World War III Has Already Begun – And Businesses Need To Take Note”…

The sudden collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s despotic regime in Syria this weekend highlights the interconnectedness of a growing number of global conflicts, revealing a hard truth that most of us would rather not think about too deeply: World War III has already begun. Business leaders need to recognize this and begin planning accordingly.

At this moment, we are closer to nuclear war with Russia than we have ever been before, the Chinese are closer to invading Taiwan than ever before, North Korea continues to threaten to invade South Korea, and the incoming administration is seriously considering bombing Iran’s nuclear program…

Ahead of his January 20 inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is evaluating the possibility of preemptive strikes on Iran to stop its growing nuclear program, according to a Friday morning Wall Street Journal report. According to the WSJ, this move would mark a significant change from previously established US policy on diplomacy and sanctions when dealing with Tehran. The report outlines the Trump team’s evaluation of potential attacks on nuclear sites, indicating that members of the president-elect’s transition team are exploring this option.

2024 has certainly been a year of war.

Unfortunately, I am entirely convinced that World War III will only intensify in 2025.

Dozens of armed conflicts are currently raging all over the planet, and this is just one of the factors that has pushed global food prices up dramatically in recent months.

The poorest of the poor are being hit particularly hard. Women and children are dropping dead of starvation in Sudan right now, and it is being reported that the famine in that country has now spread to five new areas…

Famine in Sudan has expanded to five areas and will likely spread to another five by May, the global hunger monitor reported Tuesday, while warring parties continue to disrupt humanitarian aid needed to alleviate one of the worst starvation crises in modern times. Famine conditions were confirmed in Abu Shouk and al-Salam, two camps for internally displaced people in al-Fashir, the besieged capital of North Darfur, as well as in residential and displaced communities in the Nuba Mountains, according to the Famine Review Committee of the Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC).

Thankfully, people are not dropping dead from starvation here in the United States.

But as I documented last week, demand at food banks all over America is setting brand new record highs.

Nobody can dispute these facts, because they are true.

Let me give you some more facts. From 1984 to 2003, the U.S. experienced about 5 “billion dollar disasters” a year…

There were 97 natural disasters between 1984 and 2003 that cost more than $1 billion. From 2004 to 2023, that number rose to 273. Extreme weather events can affect demand for utilities, threaten aging infrastructure, and result in volatile fuel costs.

On October 24th, Fox Weather reported that the U.S. had already experienced 24 “billion dollar disasters” in 2024…

With the addition of three recent Atlantic hurricanes, the U.S. has experienced 24 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters this year – a near-record number, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). On Thursday, NOAA’s NCEI released its assessment of the global climate, including U.S. weather disasters. Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton and one tornado outbreak were added to this year’s billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, bringing the total to 24 events as of October.

This is our new normal.

On average, we are being hit by a “billion dollar disaster” about every two weeks.

Our world is becoming so unstable, and signs of volatility are all around us. In fact, just yesterday one of the most violent volcanoes on U.S. soil started erupting again…

Kilauea volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is erupting, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 2 a.m. local time on Monday, elevating Kilauea’s volcano alert system to the highest warning levels within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. “The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic,” the USGS said.

Natural disasters will continue to be a major theme in 2025, and I am entirely convinced that pestilences will be a major theme during the coming year as well.

The New York Times is telling us that the much deadlier new strain of mpox that has emerged in central Africa is spreading like wildfire in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And confirmed cases of that new strain have now been reported in Belgium, Canada, Germany, India, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States…

Even as the World Health Organization (WHO) maintains the mpox situation in Africa is “especially concerning”, the disease has been reported in another country outside of the continent. In the latest weekly bulletin, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that a case of mpox has been detected in Belgium. The mpox virus in the case is from the clade 1b. With this, Belgium became the eighth non-African country to report mpox infection from clade 1b. The other countries are Canada, Germany, India, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Of course global health authorities are even more alarmed about the potential for a bird flu pandemic.

H5N1 continues to rip through poultry farms and dairy herds all over the nation, and now Los Angeles County has reported their very first human case…

Los Angeles County health officials reported the first human case of bird flu in the area less than a week after a statewide emergency declaration was announced. In a statement released on Monday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said the human case of H5 bird flu was detected in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with the virus at a worksite.

All over the world, people are starting to get infected, and many health experts are warning that a global crisis has become inevitable.

Needless to say, most Americans are not paying much attention to the things that I have shared in this article.

Instead, their focus is on other things.

At this point, everybody knows who Luigi Mangione is, because the mainstream media has been endlessly obsessing over Luigi Mangione.

And apparently there are quite a few young women that have decided that Luigi Mangione is some sort of a hero…

An eerie public show of support for Luigi Mangione outside New York Supreme Court on Monday drew comparisons to The Manson Family. A few dozen masked young women swayed and sang as the alleged UnitedHealthare CEO killer pleaded not guilty plea on terrorism charges. The 26-year-old sported a collared shirt, maroon sweater and orange shoes as he leaned over to a microphone to enter his plea.

How sick is that?

His new “fans” rushed to buy the sweater that he wore to court, and so now it is out of stock…

The Nordstrom knit sweater – which has been likened to the sweaters worn by the Menendez brothers during their infamous trial – has already sold out. Immediately, Mangione’s fans tracked down the Marino crewneck top, which retails for $89.99 and is currently 30 percent off, and rushed to purchase it.

What is wrong with these people?

Luigi Mangione is a murderer.

Some are suggesting that he deserves the death penalty, and it is hard to argue with that.

But if he deserves the death penalty, what does our entire society deserve for killing more than 60 million American children since 1973?

Sadly, I think that it won’t be too long before we find out…

