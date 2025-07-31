Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David L Paal's avatar
David L Paal
2h

Well written, Michael, and right on cue. The birth pangs are intensifying, and the soon coming catching away will most definitely catch the world completely off guard and completely unprepared. Calling all saints: Make sure you have oil in your lamps full and your wicks are trimmed. It won't be much longer....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
1h

God will not let a really bad disaster happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture