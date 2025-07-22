You don’t have to convince insurance companies that 2025 has been “the year of the disaster”, because they have been getting pummeled by record high losses. As you will see below, there have been tens of thousands of wildfires in the U.S. so far this year, and we just keep getting hit by one “1,000 year storm” after another. Nobody can deny that what we have been experiencing is not even close to normal. Of course if someone actually did want to try to make the argument that “everything is fine”, that individual would have to explain why insurance companies are facing “record-high global insurance losses” from the first six months of this year…

Raging wildfires and severe storms contributed to record-high global insurance losses — totaling an estimated $84 billion — for the first six months of the year, according to a report from reinsurance broker Gallagher Re.

That total does not even include any damage from the series of historic floods that we have witnessed during the month of July.

As CNN has noted, in recent weeks we have seen “100-year to 1,000-year deluges happening nearly simultaneously in multiple states on multiple days”…

This summer, in particular, has been defined by a tragic surge in deadly flash floods across the United States, underscoring the escalating volatility of our warming world. It’s no accident this is the summer of flooding, climate scientists say, with 100-year to 1,000-year deluges happening nearly simultaneously in multiple states on multiple days. Large parts of the US have seen an unusually humid summer with record amounts of moisture in the air. When cold fronts and other weather systems come along, that moisture can get wrung out, squeezed like a water-laden sponge, yielding heavy and often highly localized downpours.

None of us have ever seen anything quite like this.

Since July 4th, the U.S. has been hammered by one historic flooding event after another…

First and foremost, there was the devastating Texas flood that killed more than 130 people on the night of July 4. But flash flood events have been focused elsewhere as well. Three people were killed in a flash flood related to torrential rains falling on a wildfire burn scar in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 8. Some major roads in Chicago were suddenly under water when a 1,000-year rainfall event struck in early July. In portions of North Carolina, the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal led to deadly heavy rain and flooding the same weekend as the Texas tragedy. In New York City, water rushed into the subway tunnels when the city saw its second-heaviest rainfall total in one hour on July 14, with widespread flash flooding lasting into the 15th. And this past week, it was Kansas City’s turn to flood on July 17.

And that CNN article didn’t even mention the terrible flooding that occurred in Maryland on July 19th…

More than 100 flood-related emergency calls were reported in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday evening, July 19, 2025, after thunderstorms brought up to 127 mm (5 inches) of rain in less than two hours, prompting a Flash Flood Emergency from the National Weather Service.

Sadly, similar floods have been happening all over the world.

For example, on Monday more than 11 inches of rain fell on one section of eastern China in just 12 hours…

Very heavy rainfall inundated parts of eastern China today, with Lianjiang County in Fuzhou, Fujian Province recording 296 mm (11.65 inches) of rain within just 12 hours. The extreme rainfall event caused widespread flooding in residential and commercial zones, overwhelmed underground infrastructure, and triggered a landslide that blocked a tunnel in central Fuzhou.

For those that wish to dig even deeper, I recently posted an article in which I listed 13 catastrophic flooding events that occurred within a period of 13 days.

This has certainly been “the year of the flood”, but it has also been “the year of the fire”.

It all started with the record-setting fires in southern California in January. Overall, so far this year firefighters have been called out to battle more than 40,000 wildfires in the United States…

Year to date, wildland firefighters have been called to nearly 41,000 blazes, by far the highest number in federal data going back to at least 2015.

How is it possible for us to have record-setting flooding and record-setting wildfires in the exact same year?

I really encourage you to think about that question.

Something very unusual is going on.

The wildfires that absolutely devastated southern California in January were the costliest in the entire history of our nation, and they hit U.S. insurance companies really hard…

The January wildfires that raged across Southern California were among the costliest and most destructive in Los Angeles County’s history. It forced tens of thousands of Californians to decide whether they would rebuild their homes or relocate from a state increasingly facing the risk of wildfires. In February, State Farm General, which is California’s largest insurance provider, said it received more than 8,700 claims and paid over $1 billion to customers in the wake of the wildfires. Citing a “dire” financial situation, the company requested an emergency interim rate hike averaging 22% for homeowners from state officials, putting more pressure on California homeowners.

I feel really bad for those homeowners.

Moving forward, insurance rates in California are going to be absolutely insane.

In the eastern half of the country, approximately 200 million people are about to experience a “triple-digit heat wave”…

According to AccuWeather, more than 200 million people across 37 states will experience the triple-digit heat wave by Friday. Officials have issued extreme heat alerts for the Mississippi Valley, while the entire Chicago area is under an extreme heat watch through Thursday. This week, humidity from cornfields has intensified the already severe heat dome, extending from Texas to the Great Lakes. Over 100 cities are expected to challenge overnight heat records, raising serious risks for heat stress, especially where there is no air conditioning.

It is going to be really, really hot.

If you live in the eastern half of the nation, I hope that you are prepared.

Meanwhile, our planet just won’t stop shaking.

Since July 8th, there have been approximately 1,200 earthquakes at Mt. Rainier…

As of Friday, researchers had analyzed 780 of about 1,200 tremors recorded at the 20 seismic stations on or near the volcano since July 8, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

There is a reason why I featured Mt. Rainier so prominently in my new book.

One of these days, it is going to blow.

When that day finally arrives, you won’t want to be anywhere around.

On the other side of the Pacific Ring of Fire, there have been 136 major aftershocks in the aftermath of a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit Kamchatka…

A powerful M7.4 earthquake occurred east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatky, Kamchatka, Russia, at 06:49 UTC on July 20, 2025. According to data provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the mainshock was preceded by six foreshocks, the strongest of which was an M6.6 at 06:28 UTC, approximately 20 minutes before the main event. Since the sequence began, the USGS has registered a total of 136 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater in the region through 09:00 UTC today. Of these, 40 had magnitudes above 5.0, and five exceeded magnitude 6.

And let us not forget that one area of Japan has been getting hammered by thousands of earthquakes in recent weeks.

I have a feeling that all of this activity is leading up to something really big.

On top of everything else, a small asteroid that almost just hit us wasn’t even discovered by our scientists until it had already flown past Earth…

A newly discovered asteroid designated 2025 OS flew past Earth at a distance of just 0.03 LD (0.00007 AU / 10 457 km / 6 498 miles) at 03:21 UTC on July 19, 2025. This is 79th known asteroid to fly past Earth since the start of the year and the 6th so far this month. 2025 OS was first observed by ATLAS Chile, Rio Hurtado at 07:26 UTC — about 4 hours after it made its close approach.

The good news is that space rock was very small.

But I am entirely convinced that very large space rocks will be making a lot of headlines in the not too distant future.

Of course I am also entirely convinced that we are going to see a lot more floods, a lot more fires and a lot more seismic activity.

We really have entered a time of great planetary chaos, and what we have been through so far is just the beginning.

