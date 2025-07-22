Michael Snyder’s Substack

FollowsTheWay
3h

Could the floods be part of God's judgment?

Jamie Walden 7/15/2025:

"IT IS BEGINNING: THE WATER JUST BROKE"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5KU8KYLY84

BeSureYouAreSaved.com

Redeemed Dissident
3h

"How is it possible for us to have record-setting flooding and record-setting wildfires in the exact same year? I really encourage you to think about that question. Something very unusual is going on."

WEATHER MODIFICATION, perpetuated by our "government" to advance their purposes (promote the hoax of "climate change" & to get "the people" to cry out for a "government" solution - to willingly surrender their freedoms in order to live out the lie of scarcity and the myth that humans are "causing" catastrophic changes to the climate worldwide -- when in fact CO2 FOLLOWS increases in temperature and inferences that they are related in any way inversely are unfounded and only supported by flawed models built to feast on the seemingly unlimited funding for "scientismic" papers SUPPORTING the lies of anthropomorphic climate change)).

The use of ionospheric heating (HAARP) which is in multiple places around the world, not just Alaska and is ENHANCED by all the suspension of the particulates comprised of the toxic microplastics, chemicals (graphene) and other toxic elements (aluminum, strontium, barium, cesium, & up to 150 others) with which we're being sprayed daily. It can create/exacerbate, and initiate quakes, volcanic activity, hurricanes, tornadoes, and is "steered" via the Nexrad towers.

The constant contamination of air, water, soil, plant & animal life (and most especially human life) via chem trails/geoengineering/stratospheric injection (for 30 - 50 years).

Ice nucleation, and faux cloud formations to "dim" the sun (we've had a bumper crop for the last several years here in the PNW of moss, fungi & other unusual manifestations from the diminished sunlight).

The use of directed energy weapons which use microwave/electromagnetic frequencies (again, enhanced by the presence of suspended particulate matter from chem trails) to ignite fires (see the trees burning from inside out, windshields melted and other metals pooling from temperature far exceeding any known "wildfire").

The purposeful, intentional destruction of waterway controls (dikes, dams, levies, etc.) that radically later the course of waterways and put others not in danger directly in the path of the torrents released.

The coincidental (?) targeting of areas that are slated for location of mining operations, for C-40/SMART/"Freedom" cities, and the re-wilding projects to exit humans from vast swaths of land to be purchased by the Federal Government, and digitized, monetized and traded as assets.

We live under a psychopathic, one-world enamored governance apparatus (one of many) that is the handmaiden of satan/lucifer and is not intending to be in any way prevented from attaining its objectives -- the selective culling and enslavement of the populations of the world. We are witnessing the boldest and most profound manifestation of their wet dreams and grab for power (that is other than the original grab made by satan and his deceitful entrapment of humankind in the garden) that has ever been, Evil unleashed, without apparent restraint, and conveniently cloaked with preestablished terms to make it seem as though we the victims are the perpetrators and authors of our own demise -- when it is THEM -- who have been aided and abetted by populations too poisoned and illiterate, too content with their beer and color TV, too programmed by the industrial (and legalized under Obama) propaganda & deceit coming from the media and those who are complicitly acting as politicians, reading their scripts and escorting us into Armageddon, smiling while they contemplate the illusion that they will somehow reserve for themselves a place at the table when the dust settles and we're all living in a biodigital panopticon to recognize they are helping to build their own prison or authoring their own demise -- not by the exercise of their freedom, but by willingly forfeiting their personal agency to subscribe to lies and false narratives, too busy being narcissistic, self-absorbed and nanny state dependent infants to reach and enter adulthood, wake up and realize they are the targets and the expendables who are standing in the way of the realization of the New World Order and those who will not consider them as humans for purposes of accomplishing their aspirations.

