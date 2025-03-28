Everyone knew that there would be violence once Donald Trump returned to the White House. He has been the most demonized man in America for the past eight years, and there are a lot of people out there that have deeply internalized the propaganda that has been relentlessly pounded into their heads. At this point, there is no president in the entire history of our country that the left hates more than Donald Trump. Just the mere thought of him can provoke uncontrollable rage in many leftists. So it was inevitable that there would be violence, and I am entirely convinced that what we have experienced so far is just the beginning of a tsunami of civil disorder.

During the past couple of months, Tesla vehicles and Tesla dealerships have become favorite targets for those that absolutely hate the changes that Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been making to the federal government. The following summary of attacks was put together by Connor O’Keeffe…

In recent weeks, there has been a sharp increase in violent attacks aimed at destroying cars and other property carrying the logo of Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla. In Colorado, a woman was charged with using Molotov cocktails to set multiple cars at a Tesla dealership on fire before painting the word Nazi on a store sign. In Oregon, one man fired a rifle into one Tesla dealership while someone else fired shots and threw explosives into another. In Washington, four Tesla Cybertrucks were set on fire, a Tesla sedan was covered in gasoline and set ablaze on a city street, and various other Cybertrucks had swastikas painted on them. Seven Tesla charging stations were burned in Massachusetts, two Teslas were set on fire in Texas, several Teslas were shot and lit on fire in Nevada, and much more. As recently as Monday, multiple firebombs were discovered in a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas. It’s clear that these are, at the very least, copycat acts aimed at Elon Musk and anyone who owns or is interested in buying a car from his company.

We have seen attacks happen over and over again, and a number of the perpetrators have been arrested.

Needless to say, it isn’t moderate Democrats that are committing these acts of violence.

In almost every case, the ideology of those that have been arrested is on the far left of the political spectrum.

In fact, a 36-year-old man that has been charged with a series of attacks in Las Vegas is being described as a “potential communist”…

An alleged ‘Communist’ has been arrested in Las Vegas for setting several Tesla cars on fire using Molotov cocktails before firing rounds into the burning vehicles on March 18. Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was charged on Wednesday with 15 offenses, including arson and destroying or injuring personal property valued at $5,000 or more, police told a press conference the following day. Las Vegas Metro Police also said Kim’s social media indicated that he was a ‘potential Communist’ with ‘pro Palestine affiliations’, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

Even before the election, many on the far left were openly talking about the need for a “revolution” if Trump won.

Now that Trump is back in the Oval Office, the chatter about a “revolution” on social media has only intensified.

Most conservatives have no idea how serious there people are about their plans.

Of course many on the far left don’t use the term “communist” anymore. Instead they will refer to themselves as “socialists”, “anarchists”, “revolutionaries” or “progressives”.

But at the end of the day, their ideology is pretty much indistinguishable from the ideology of other communist movements all over the globe.

Many conservatives are downplaying the threat of far left violence, and I believe that is a huge mistake.

Yes, there have been some incidents that have been quite funny. For example, one radical leftist that attempted to ram his four-wheeler into the side of a Cybertruck should have known that it wouldn’t do any damage at all. The following comes from a humorous piece that was posted on Zero Hedge…

We present readers with what may be one of the dumbest, most brainwashed, unhealthiest, lowest IQ, and unhinged Democrat yet—a morbidly obsessed activist who slammed his ATV into the driver’s side of a Tesla Cybertruck, an incident likely linked to radical far-left political grievances captured by the vehicle’s Sentry Mode security cameras. Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt wrote on X, “This guy was arrested today after ramming his mini four-wheeler into a Cybertruck,” adding, “Little did he know that the Cybertruck has 1.8mm bulletproof stainless-steel doors capable of taking some heavy hits. He was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief & failure to identify.”

Apparently this particular individual vandalized a number of Tesla vehicles, and Texarkana police reported on Facebook that they now have him in custody…

We arrested 33 year old Demarqeyun Cox this afternoon after he allegedly damaged multiple Tesla vehicles in separate incidents across the city today. The first report came from the Golden Palace restaurant on Summerhill Road, where surveillance footage from the car itself captured a guy on a mini four-wheeler intentionally ramming a parked Tesla at full speed. While officers were searching for the suspect, another call came in reporting damage to a Tesla in the Lowe’s parking lot. Shortly after that, Officer Blake Lummus spotted Cox riding a mini four-wheeler near Summerhill and New Boston Roads and recognized him as the suspect in the earlier video. After being stopped, Cox initially gave a false name but was quickly identified and taken into custody.

That is great news.

But there are thousands of others just like him.

And in this environment, Elon Musk is not the only billionaire that is being targeted.

A “Robin Hood mentality” is starting to take hold in America, and there are apparently many leftists that are convinced that it is okay to shoplift from Whole Foods because it is owned by Jeff Bezos…

Take Jesse, a 30-something tech worker who until recently would steal entire bags of groceries from Whole Foods with his roommates. A friend at Instacart tipped them off to the opportunity — with so many personal shoppers roaming around the aisles, workers weren’t going to notice another person loading bags or whether they were paying for what was in them. Once, they got expensive steaks from the butcher and left without paying for them, later grilling them out on a friend’s roof. “I never felt bad for the corporation as a whole, because it was Amazon and, you know, it was Jeff Bezos,” Jesse said. “He just profits so much taking advantage of the little people, so if we as little people can bite back a little bit, and that’s me taking $100 maybe out of revenue for him, that’s a little bit of a middle finger.” Separately, there’s Carson, another Whole Foods bandit whose friends joke they’re actually “liberating” items from the store, not stealing. As Carson, a 30-something who works in the nonprofit sector, told me for a story last year, he likes slipping salmon lox into his laptop sleeve and estimates he saves about $1,000 in groceries a year by shoplifting, largely from Whole Foods.

Stealing something that does not belong to you is always wrong.

It doesn’t matter if it is owned by a billionaire or by a homeless person.

Unfortunately, so many leftists in our society now believe that morality is relative.

They have created an entirely alternate reality for themselves where it is okay to lie, cheat, steal and firebomb Tesla dealerships.

And in this alternate reality, Donald Trump is literally the devil.

Since Trump is literally the personification of evil in their minds, they desperately want Democrats in Washington “to be much more aggressive” with Trump…

Mike Arnold, a 74-year-old Air Force veteran from Cathedral City, California, said he attended a Khanna event in Norco this past weekend, because he “got tired of screaming at the TV.” Like Siegel, he said he isn’t sure the country will make it to Democratic elections in 2026. Trump, he said, is advancing an authoritarian agenda — bullying white-shoe law firms and universities and calling for the impeachment of judges who rule against him. “The courts might not hold, and if the courts don’t hold, the only next thing is the military itself,” said Arnold. Democratic leaders, Arnold said, “have to be much more aggressive than they have been.”

During the weeks and months ahead, I certainly expect the left to get “much more aggressive”, and that will not be good for any of us.

In a civilized society, there is no room for political violence.

Unfortunately, we are not a civilized society any longer.

An internal revolution has already begun, and it will grow every time Donald Trump makes another major move that the left does not like.

Sadly, most people on the left and the right have no idea where all of this civil disorder will eventually take us.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.