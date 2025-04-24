Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joey's avatar
Joey
9h

People don’t want to believe that this “crisis” has long been in the works to bring about the New World Order by the elites who ultimately are controlled by the Jesuits. Roman Catholic Church as it were. We’re watching prophecy unfold. Pope Francis who was a Jesuit pope, is receiving accolades from satan in hell as we speak for his part in normalizing abominations in the world. I have no hope in men. Whatever Trumps role in this is, his plan has been to purposely crash the market. I recently viewed a talk with Porter Stansberry and an advisor to Trump who visited MarALargo together to meet with Trump who said very clearly it was to happen. That he knew he’d be torn apart for it, but it was the only way to get away from China and “reset”. Which some have attributed to the NWO. “Great Reset”. Whatever the case, Trump has been bent on this happening for a very long time. He wanted to get it done at the beginning of this term in hopes there’s enough time to turn it around enough before the next election and see Vance proceed. This is so the country could witness the necessary crash to build the country back. Where it all fits prophetically, only God knows! We can guess, but…..it’s going to get very ugly either way and personally, I think we’re at the end. We’re going to see!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Monsour's avatar
Daniel Monsour
7h

I have an electric bike, it was made in China, after 2500 miles I had a flat, so I replaced the tires and tubes and they were made in China. The bike (Heminway) was made in China, I paid $1600 and just recently I saw the prices are $899-$999. Order them while you can. During Covid there was a lot of can goods missing off the shelf from panic buyers and I read that the cans are made in China and were stopped until the crud was over, so no cans from China means no food is getting packed. I do not know if that has changed or not. I would like to see people post of things we should buying before they're gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture