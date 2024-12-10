Enormous “mystery drones” are buzzing rooftops and flying freely through the skies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, and our government is powerless to stop it. As I discussed yesterday, these drones have been spotted over military facilities, water reservoirs, transportation hubs, police departments and other sensitive installations. But even though some of these drones are the size of cars, and even though they are buzzing us at rooftop level in some cases, we can’t seem to track them effectively and when our aircraft do approach they “go dark” and disappear.

What in the world is going on?

These drones have been appearing just about every night since mid-November, and there are countless eyewitnesses.

In fact, New Jersey State Senator Doug Steinhardt says that he saw them from his own front porch…

And State Senator Doug Steinhardt says that’s simply not good enough. “I’d be happy with an explanation that we’ve looked at it, and we don’t have information, or for law enforcement to say it’s an ongoing something or other, you know, and that’s as much as we can tell you, but we’re not even getting that which is unfortunate,” said Steinhardt. And Steinhardt says he’s not just speaking as a lawmaker, he’s speaking as a witness. “I walked out of my front porch last night and saw it would look like drone activity to me. I mean, I’ve seen airplanes cross the sky before and this wasn’t that,” he says.

We have never seen anything quite like this before, and people are really starting to freak out.

Many can’t seem to understand why nothing is being done to stop these unidentified drones from doing whatever they want in our airspace.

The mayors of 21 different towns in New Jersey got together and wrote a letter to Governor Phil Murphy demanding action…

The mayors of 21 towns in New Jersey are demanding action in a letter sent to Gov. Phil Murphy over the mysterious drones that have been spotted flying overhead in recent weeks. Since mid-November, large drones of uncertain origin have been repeatedly spotted in the sky at night over central and northern New Jersey. The drones, which are larger than the type typically used by hobbyists, have raised concerns due to their proximity to both a military installation and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

Of course Murphy is quite concerned as well.

At a press conference on Monday, he explained that these drones are “very sophisticated”…

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy commented on the situation on Monday, saying that while authorities have not identified any immediate threats, they are treating the sightings with seriousness. “This is something we’re taking deadly seriously,” Murphy said during a press conference Monday, adding, “These are apparently very, as I understand it, very sophisticated. The minute you get eyes on them, they go dark.” Murphy said state and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are actively investigating. He noted that 49 sightings were reported on Sunday.

This confirms what we have been hearing from other sources.

Apparently we have been trying to confront these drones, but the moment they see our aircraft coming they “go dark” and disappear.

If one of our enemies has giant drones that we can’t track and that can elude us with ease, that is a major problem.

Of course it would probably be even worse news if these drones do not belong to any of the usual suspects.

At this point, authorities are openly admitting that they do not know who these drones belong to or where they are coming from.

When Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson, this is what he was told…

Pergram: It seems as though Members from both sides are not getting answers about these drones or whatever they’re seeing in New Jersey and Staten Island. There’s a hearing focusing on this today. What is the level of concern? Do you think the government is being straight? And Members can’t even get answers on this. Johnson: We’re working on that. We need straight answers of course. We are concerned about drones and all of these new technologies and what it might mean for national security and the safety of the American citizen. I’m looking forward to the outcome of that hearing. And if we don’t get the necessary answers there, we’ll dig deeper and go to the classified level. Pergram: Any thought that these might be “dark” programs? Johnson: I hope not. I do not believe so. But there’s a lot of investigation going on. So we’ll find out.

Yes, I do hope that we get some “straight answers” soon.

The FBI is deeply involved in the investigation, and they just released a statement that tells us absolutely nothing…

“We understand the concern, and we are doing all we can to figure out what’s going on,” a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Newark Field Office, which is leading the investigation, told PIX11 News. “We truly don’t have much information to provide at the moment.”

If these drones actually belong to our military as some are suggesting, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t be expending resources looking into this.

The fact that they are trying to solve this “mystery” tells us a lot.

And obviously Congress doesn’t know what is going on either, because they are actively searching for answers.

So that leaves us with two main theories.

Either Russia, China or another one of our enemies has drone technology that we cannot defend against, or these drones originate from a source that is not human. As I have discussed extensively, there has been a dramatic increase in sightings of unidentified aircraft all over the world in recent years. At this point, it is becoming very clear that something truly unusual is happening.

As for the enormous drones that are invading our airspace night after night, hopefully it will turn out that there is a simple explanation.

But for now, mystery drones continue to brazenly buzz the east coast during their nightly visits, and people are really getting scared.

