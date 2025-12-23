To say that some parts of California are going to experience a “white Christmas” this year would be an enormous understatement. Some of the numbers that I am going to share with you in this article are difficult to believe, but I did not come up with any of them. Respected meteorologists are issuing forecasts that seem like they have been pulled directly out of a Hollywood disaster movie. How much crazier will things have to get before people start to realize that what we are experiencing is not even close to normal?

Last week, I wrote an article about what has been happening in the Northwest. Trillions of gallons of rain have fallen, flooding has been so bad that some roads will be closed for months, and at least 9 different states experienced wind speeds of at least 100 mph.

If all of that wasn’t enough, now we are being told that a “bomb cyclone” is going to hit California on Christmas Eve…

A strong storm system known as a bomb cyclone is lining up to slam the U.S. on Christmas Eve, possibly complicating holiday travel and bringing gusty winds that could cause power outages. The forecast comes as much of California remains under some form of National Weather Service (NWS) alert on Monday as an atmospheric river inundates the state with heavy rain and mountain snow. Conditions are expected to worsen as the week progresses, with a bomb cyclone set to slam the West Coast on Christmas Eve.

Some people may be tempted to think that we are sensationalizing things when we say that a “bomb cyclone” is coming.

But that is not the case at all.

It is a very technical meteorological term that only applies under very strict conditions…

Bomb cyclone is a meteorological term for a storm undergoing bombogenesis. This occurs when a storm’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. The lower the pressure, the more powerful the storm becomes.

This is the first “bomb cyclone” to hit California this year.

And one expert is warning that the forecast just “keeps getting worse”…

And the storm forecast just “keeps getting worse,” according to KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski. Major travel disruptions, mudslides, flooding and other safety hazards are expected to come at one of the busiest travel times of the year, the National Weather Service said, urging residents to prepare.

In addition to all that, we are being told that we could even see “a tornado or two” if conditions are just right.

But things will get really crazy once the storm reaches the mountains…

Greater Lake Tahoe communities may see up to 2 feet of snow at lake level and 4 feet above 7,000 feet, with winds reaching 100 mph from Tuesday night through Friday morning.

A powerful winter storm is forecast to blanket California’s Sierra Nevada with up to five feet of snow and winds nearing 55 mph from Tuesday evening through Friday, creating hazardous holiday travel conditions and prompting a National Weather Service warning.

Mono County could see 10–20 inches of snow, with higher elevations reaching 4 feet and winds up to 100 mph.

Yosemite National Park may be buried under as much as 8 feet of snow, with winds near 50 mph lasting through Friday.

Siskiyou County, including Snowman’s Summit, is expected to receive 1–3 feet of snow and winds up to 60 mph; elevations above 4,500 feet could see 5 feet of snow.

Wow.

I can’t even imagine what conditions will be like with that much wind and that much snow.

If you live in those areas, please do not attempt to travel anywhere.

According to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, the peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountains are probably going to get “at least 10 feet of snow this week”…

“We’re probably looking at, at least 10 feet of snow this week over the ridges and peaks of the Sierra Nevada, which is what they need from an upcoming summer water demand standpoint,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

10 feet equals 120 inches.

I have never lived anywhere that has gotten 120 inches of snow in a week.

Have you?

Needless to say, conditions will be much different in the major cities, but it is being projected that Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco could all get “a month’s worth of rainfall this upcoming week”…

Atmospheric rivers continue to soak the West, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and mountain snowfall. The latest event is ramping up for Northern and Central California this weekend and is expected to last into the week. Flood watches are in effect through the next several days, where widespread rainfall of 5 to 8 inches is possible through Thursday and isolated totals could near a foot. Cities like Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco could see a month’s worth of rainfall this upcoming week.

That is not good news at all.

Some areas of Northern California are already reeling from widespread flooding that was caused by the last atmospheric river…

The most recent atmospheric river dumped anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of rain in Northern California’s coastal ranges and Sierra foothills last weekend. That lead to just over 40 reports of flooding, 20 reports of landslides and another 16 reports of wind damage in the state from Saturday night through early Monday morning. Among the most serious flash flooding occurred in and near Redding, in far Northern California, where water rescues occurred.

For the last several years, the United States has been getting repeatedly pummeled by one “billion dollar disaster” after another.

But most people just think that conditions will “return to normal” eventually.

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but that simply isn’t going to happen.

We really do live at a time when global weather patterns are going completely nuts.

And what we have been through so far is nothing compared to what is eventually coming.

The “bomb cyclone” that is going to hit California on Christmas Eve is another wake up call.

The state will be hammered by very heavy rain, extremely high winds, and several feet of mountain snow.

But no matter how many wake up calls we get, most of the population just continues to sleep.

That is really unfortunate, because the clock is ticking…

