The slow-motion disaster that we are witnessing on the west coast is unlike anything we have ever seen before. A series of atmospheric rivers has already dumped trillions of gallons of water on the region, and trillions of gallons of additional water will fall before the end of the year. This has caused some rivers to rise to the highest levels that we have ever seen. Meanwhile, some areas in the Northwest have been repeatedly pummeled by extremely high winds. As you will see below, some of the wind speeds that have been recorded are difficult to believe. For a long time I have been warning my readers that weather patterns have been going nuts all over the globe, but of course many people will never be convinced until it actually happens where they live. For tens of millions of Americans that live along the west coast, a wake up call has finally arrived.

According to the Weather Channel, the parade of storms that we have been witnessing will continue to roll on into next week…

A parade of Pacific storms accompanied by atmospheric rivers will continue to march into the West Coast into Christmas week, spreading the threat of heavy rain from already flooded areas of western Washington to Oregon and California. To say it’s been a terrible stretch of weather in parts of the West has been an understatement.

The last sentence in that quote made me smile.

Yes, “a terrible stretch of weather” would most certainly be an understatement…

First, record flooding hit parts of western Washington. Then, as flood-ravaged areas were recovering, a powerhouse windstorm blasted much of the Northwest and Rockies Wednesday, with winds clocked up to 144 mph and over 160 reports of wind damage in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.

I can’t recall a windstorm of this magnitude ever hitting the Pacific Northwest in modern times.

It is being reported that at least nine different states experienced wind speeds of over 100 mph…

High winds slammed the Pacific Northwest and Rockies Wednesday and Wednesday night, cutting power to three-quarters of a million customers at peak, according to PowerOutage.US. That number was down to 325,000 as of Thursday morning. The highest wind gusts in the region were on mountain tops — 144 mph at Mount Coffin, Wyoming, 142 mph at Coldwater Ridge, Washington, and 138 mph at Mount Hood, Oregon. Winds gusted over 100 mph on mountaintops in at least nine different states.

Now that storm has moved into the middle of the country, and blizzard conditions are expected in much of the Northern Plains…

“Wind gusts of 80+ mph, several feet of mountain snow, and blizzard conditions are in the forecast for the northern and western U.S. today and tomorrow,” the forecast said. A map included with the post on X showed that while the entirety of the Northern Plains was expected to see some impacts from the storm, some states will likely be hit by widespread major impacts. These include Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado and Idaho.

But it is the west coast that has been getting hit harder than anyone else.

Some areas of Washington state have already had about 2 feet of rain, and more rain is on the way.

Yes, Washington state always gets rain, but this is truly unusual.

If you can believe it, approximately 5 trillion gallons of water fell on the state in just a 7 day period…

Warm water and air and unusual weather conditions tracing back as far as tropical cyclone flooding in Indonesia helped supercharge stubborn atmospheric rivers that have drenched Washington state with almost 5 trillion gallons (19 trillion liters) of rain in the past seven days, threatening record flood levels, meteorologists said.

The Skagit River rose to the highest level ever recored.

So did the Snohomish River.

Needless to say, many other bodies of water flooded as well.

According to Governor Bob Ferguson, a 49 mile stretch of US Highway 2 will be closed for months as a result of the flooding…

Massive flooding conditions persist across western Washington as another round of heavy rain and wind targets the region, adding to the damage from last week’s historic flooding and raising renewed concerns about vulnerable levees, landslide risks, and long-term transportation disruptions. On Tuesday, Gov. Bob Ferguson said a 49-mile stretch of US Highway 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth will be closed for months after floodwaters and mudslides heavily damaged the roadway.

Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast.

In fact, it is being projected that some areas of western Oregon could get more than 10 inches of rain from this next storm…

A general 4-8 inches of rain is forecast to fall on western Oregon, with slightly less in the Interstate 5 corridor near Portland. From 8-12 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches is projected for the western slopes of the Oregon Cascades. This amount of rain will be enough to unleash moderate to major flooding along both small streams and rivers in western Oregon. A few locations may experience crests close to record levels, such as in the Portland area. Motorists should be prepared for areas of high water and road washouts. Mudslides are also a danger with the storm.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Ryan Maue is telling us that the Sierra Mountains in California could see up to 30 inches of precipitation from the “firehose of moisture” that is approaching…

California is looking at historic precipitation from onslaught of atmospheric rivers in next 10-days. Could be 20″ or 30″ mostly rain in the Sierra from “firehose of moisture” directed right at coast with strong jet stream. This going to be really bad.

He isn’t exaggerating.

It certainly looks like the next couple of weeks will be really bad.

If you live in an area along the west coast that is prone to flooding, you should be doing what you can to get prepared.

Of course this is just the beginning.

Global weather patterns have been getting increasingly unstable for quite a while, and I am entirely convinced that what is coming in the years ahead will be much worse than anything that we are experiencing now.

We really are living in extremely chaotic times, and the insane weather that we are currently witnessing is just one element of “the perfect storm” that is now upon us.

