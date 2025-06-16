Are other nations going to get involved in the war between Iran and Israel? Will we soon see the U.S. military get directly involved in attacking Iran? Those are very important questions that all of us should be considering right now. As I discussed on Friday, we really have reached one of the most critical points in our period of human history. If additional countries are drawn into the conflict, we really could be facing a World War III scenario. And if someone actually decides to use a weapon of mass destruction, things will get really crazy.

Fortunately, only conventional weapons have been used so far. It appears that the IDF has achieved air superiority in Iranian airspace, and more than 170 targets have been hit in just three days…

Israel says roughly 50 of its fighter jets carried out dozens of strikes inside Iran overnight targeting the country’s nuclear development capabilities and its military and energy infrastructure. The IDF says it has struck over 170 targets and more than 720 “military infrastructure components” in just three days of fighting as part of its “Operation Rising Lion.” “Throughout the night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Tehran and struck infrastructure and targets of the Iranian nuclear project, under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate,” the IDF said.

The Iranians are reeling, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is promising the Iranians that “what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days”…

Netanyahu said Israel’s strikes had set back Iran’s nuclear programme possibly by years and rejected international calls for restraint. “We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs’ regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days,” he said in a video message.

Of course the Iranians have been hitting Israel pretty hard too…

Children are among the at least 13 people who have died in Israel following Iran’s barrage of missiles it sent in the latest round of escalating strikes between the two nations. Iran said Israel struck two oil refineries near Tehran overnight, as well as the headquarters of Iran’s Ministry of Defence, while Israel said that the death toll had risen to 10, as emergency workers frantically sift through rubble to try and find injured people. An estimated 200 people in Israel were injured by the strikes. Israeli Raja Khateeb, his wife, and their three daughters were all reportedly among those killed in the Iranian strike on the town of town of Tamra, near Haifa.

By now, I am sure that most of you have seen footage of the residential building in Tel Aviv that was destroyed by an Iranian missile.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli leaders have been told that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “personally ordered attacks against Israeli civilian population centers”…

Israeli ministers were informed on Sunday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei personally ordered attacks against Israeli civilian population centers, sources informed The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. Israel conveyed a message in the last 24 hours to Iran that it would strike strategic infrastructure across the country if the Islamic Republic targets civilian population centers in Israel, sources with knowledge told the Post on Saturday.

Apparently there was a plan to assassinate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but President Trump reportedly “vetoed” it…

President Donald Trump recently vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a U.S. official told Fox News on Sunday. Details of the assassination attempt and when Trump vetoed it have yet to be confirmed. “Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership,” said one source, a senior U.S. administration official who spoke to Reuters.

Does this mean that the Israelis are operating within specific parameters set by the Trump administration?

If so, that is very, very interesting.

Speaking of Trump, he just told Rachel Scott of ABC News that the U.S. is “not involved” in the conflict, but he also warned that “we could get involved”…

In an interview with ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Trump declined to comment on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a personal plea for the U.S. to get more involved. “We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” the president said.

Wow.

Needless to say, that interview instantly made headlines all over the globe.

So what are some potential trigger events that could cause the U.S. to get directly involved in attacking Iran?

First of all, if U.S. bases in the region get attacked the U.S. will most definitely respond.

And the Iranians have specifically warned the U.S. that such attacks may be coming if they don’t stop intercepting Iranian missiles…

Iran has formally cautioned the United States, United Kingdom and France that if they interfere with its retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israel, their forces stationed in the region will be considered legitimate targets. This announcement was transmitted through state-controlled Iranian media on Saturday and follows intensified hostilities between Israel and Iran following attacks linked to Iran’s nuclear dispute with Israel. Western countries are now caught in a precarious position. US President Donald Trump has pledged support for Israel’s defence, and American defence officials have acknowledged the role of US forces in countering airborne threats directed toward Israeli territory.

Would the Iranians really be that stupid?

They can’t handle what Israel is throwing at them, and so adding the U.S. to the mix would seem to be a really foolish thing to do.

President Trump is holding back the U.S. military for now, but he has told the Iranians exactly what will happen if U.S. bases start getting hit…

The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!

Secondly, the U.S. could potentially get drawn into attacking Iran if other Islamic nations enter the conflict on Iran’s side.

That seems unlikely at this stage, but one Iranian official is calling for Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to form a giant “Islamic army” to confront Israel…

Thirdly, if the Iranians were to use a weapon of mass destruction that would most certainly provoke a U.S. response.

Hopefully that does not happen.

But one Iranian official has ominously declared that “we haven’t yet revealed our unknown weapons”…

What did he mean by that?

I can’t think of any conventional weapons that Iran may have that would “disrupt the entire region”.

Let’s hope that he was either bluffing or exaggerating.

Before I end this article, there is one more possibility that I wanted to mention.

As I discussed earlier today, Iranian leaders are thinking about shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

If the Iranians choose to block the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump will do whatever is necessary to open it back up.

So that is a potential trigger event which could cause the U.S. to start directly attacking Iran as well.

We have reached such a dangerous time in human history.

Israel and Iran both consider this to be an existential conflict.

Israel cannot afford to lose this war, and neither can Iran.

Once one side feels backed into a corner, they will unleash everything that they have got, and that could have very serious implications for the entire Middle East.

