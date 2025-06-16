Michael Snyder’s Substack

Teri Franks
11h

One day Israel will be abandoned by all nations, including the U.S., its closest friend and ally.

Zechariah 14:2: "For I will gather all the nations to battle against Jerusalem; the city shall be taken, the houses rifled, and the women ravished."

We know that Israel will stand totally alone in that day, dependent upon no one other than the Mighty God of Israel who will come to her rescue! And no one will be able to withstand nor is it possible to conceive the shock and awe that God will deliver to the inhabitants of those nations.

There is little time left to for unbelievers.

Maranatha!

12h

A false flag attack on an American base is the most likely scenario to force the US to join the war.

