One of the most important prophetic events of our time is playing out right in front of our eyes. All-out war between Israel and Iran has erupted, and I will be sharing many of the latest details in this article. I will also be sharing a major prophecy from a man of God that has a very long track record of accuracy that has now been fulfilled.

More information is pouring in each minute, but if I don’t make an effort to finish this article I will never get it published. What we are witnessing in the Middle East at this moment is a critical turning point in human history. Nothing will be the same after this.

Those of you that have been following my work for an extended period of time know that I have been watching for this final showdown between Israel and Iran for many years. I have written countless articles about it, and it has been a major theme in my books.

In my new book, I listed 10 major prophetic events that were coming next, and this war was one of them.

We can already cross that future event off the list, because it has now happened.

Just nine more to go.

I wish that I could mail a copy of the book to every single person in America, because everyone needs to understand what is coming.

So exactly how did we know that this war between Israel and Iran was going to occur?

The answer is very simple.

God warned us in advance that it would happen.

For example, there is a man of God that has a very long track record of accuracy that was shown that this war was going to happen many years ago.