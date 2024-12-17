Why do drones keep invading U.S. airspace along the east coast night after night? Many people have asked me about this, and honestly I have not come to any definitive conclusions yet. But there are two things that appear to be quite clear. First of all, most of the drones that people are seeing are man-made drones. Secondly, the government seems to know a lot more about these drones than they are telling us. Hopefully we will get some solid answers soon, but for now lots of strange theories are flying around. Personally, I think that there are elements of the truth in a number of these theories, while others are just wild speculation.

In this article, I thought that I would share a large number of these theories. Read them for yourself and come to your own conclusions. The following are 18 different theories about the mystery drones that are appearing along the east coast from 18 different people…

#1 Donald Trump: “Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” he said during remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. “Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people. And they should.”

#2 James Howard Kunstler: The theory I lean toward is the notion that “Joe Biden” (meaning the DC blob) is desperately seeking some way to obstruct or fend-off the January 20th inauguration of Mr. Trump. Because, well, to put it bluntly, a whole lot of blobistas are worried about going to jail when the likes of Kash Patel, John Ratcliffe, Tulsi-G, and Pam Bondi get their mitts on the levers of power and start opening up the files. They’ve got thirty-five days to. . . to do something!

#3 DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: ‘In September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so that drones could fly at night,’ Mayorkas said.

‘And that may be one of the reasons why now people are seeing more drones than they did before, especially from dawn to dusk.’

#4 White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby: “We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and even stars that were mistakenly reported as drones.”

#5 Rep. Chris Smith: “The elusive maneuvering of these drones suggests a major military power sophistication that begs the question whether they have been deployed to test our defense capabilities — or worse — by violent dictatorships, perhaps maybe Russia, or China, or Iran, or North Korea,” Smith said.

#6 Attorney Joseph Micali: ‘I am much calmer than my wife. But as the days go on, I am getting her perspective and getting more concerned. Like, if I step outside, am I breathing in something? Is something coming off of these things?

‘Another conspiracy is that it is a kind of PSYOP [psychological operations] event that we are getting subjected to. This is an experiment and they are going to fly drones overhead and get people ready for a world where drones will always fly.

‘It’s just nonstop. Every time you think one has passed over, you turn around and see a new one hanging overhead. That is how it has been most nights.’

#7 Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder: “There are thousands of drones flown around the U.S. on a daily basis. So as a result, it’s not that unusual to see drones in the sky, nor is it an indication of malicious activity or any public safety threat,” he said, noting that the same applies to drones flown near military installations.

#8 U.S. Senator Rick Scott: “The lack of transparency is exactly why Americans don’t trust our federal government. Not to mention, if these are the same Chinese drones I fought to ban from our military, they’re a national security threat.”

#9 John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace: “My own guess is that these drones are not nefarious in intent. If they are, they are, but I doubt it. But if they are drones, the only reason why they would be flying, and flying that low, is because they’re trying to smell something on the ground,” Ferguson said.

He added that the drones could be searching for gas leaks or pockets of radiation. He also said he believed the drones were seeking something “very important.”

#10 Officer Lew: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has confirmed that radioactive material was lost in transit earlier this month, heightening fears about public safety and sparking theories about mysterious drone activity in New Jersey.

Officer Lew, a prominent political commentator, highlighted the NRC’s event report during a review of regulatory alerts.

“While looking at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Alerts. I can confirm that there is radioactive material that has gone missing on Dec 2nd, 2024 out of New Jersey. This might be the reason for the drones… just speculation at this point,” he wrote.

#11 Former CIA operations officer Laura Ballman: “Now in terms of who is behind this, deducing the statements that have been made by John Kirby, who has said that these objects are not operating illegally coupled with the several op-eds that have been out the last 24 hours about the need to look at our detection systems, makes me think, perhaps, this is actually a classified exercise to test either evasion technology or detection technology in urban areas,” Ballman said.

#12 Deputy Defense Secretary Sabrina Singh: “There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States and there is no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States.”

#13 Jason Sullivan: One of the most critical clues lies in where these drones are coming from. Witnesses consistently report seeing the drones emerging from the Atlantic Ocean, flying inland in organized formations.

If these drones are autonomous UAVs, they have finite battery life, meaning they cannot be flying across the ocean from distant foreign shores. Moreover, the Pentagon has explicitly denied the existence of an Iranian “mothership” or any foreign vessel operating off the Atlantic Coast. This leaves only one plausible explanation:

These drones are being launched from U.S. military ships positioned just off the coast.

#14 Adam Kinzinger: Drones exist. This doesn’t mean they’re Iran, alien, or sniffing out nukes.

#15 Kobus Swart: This is a psyop in and out. I have been tracking flights in and out of the NY, NJ region while these drones were in the sky, and not a single airspace alert or diversion was issued for flights passing overhead. If the US government suspected foreign controlled, possibly hostile, drones they would have cleared the airspace in minutes and mil aircraft would have intercepted them.

#16 Matthew Murello, the mayor of Washington Township, New Jersey: “I’m not trying to stir anything up, but we all know — if you just turn on the television — that drones can be used in an aggressive fashion,” Murello said. “They can carry payloads. They can be used for all kinds of really aggressive-type things.”

#17 Josh Rogin: If these really are Defense Department drones doing radiation sniffing for possible dirty bombs, one could understand why they wouldn’t want to admit that & panic people. But at this point, the lack of disclosure is damaging public trust. Time to come clean.

#18 Morgan Phillips of Fox News: The mysterious drone phenomenon centered in New Jersey has prompted government officials to issue fresh calls for expanded power as their counter-drone authorization is set to expire this week.

The current drone-countering authorities — authorized as part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 — grant both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) authority to use advanced detection technologies to identify, track and intercept drones that aren’t complying with the law.

The 2018 measure exempts the agencies from other laws that prevent interference with aircraft and wiretapping without a warrant. It expires on Dec. 20, and lawmakers must attach a last-minute extension to a stopgap spending bill to fund the government this week in order to prevent a lapse.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

