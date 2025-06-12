Will we soon see rioting in major cities all over America? The city on the west coast that has the most people living in it illegally is Los Angeles, and we have already seen what happened there. The city on the east coast with the most people living in it illegally is New York, and we have been witnessing quite a bit of civil unrest in the Big Apple this week. But I am even more concerned about the city of Chicago. It is one of the most lawless major cities in the industrialized world, and according to Google AI it is home to a very large number of migrants…

It’s difficult to provide an exact number of undocumented immigrants in Chicago as official statistics aren’t readily available. However, a recent report from the Migration Policy Institute estimated that roughly 511,000 undocumented immigrants reside in Illinois, with a significant portion (36%) located in the city of Chicago itself. This suggests a large, but not precisely known, undocumented immigrant population within Chicago.

There are about 11,000 police officers in Chicago.

Needless to say, they are vastly outnumbered.

When push comes to shove, President Trump is probably going to have to call in the National Guard.

On Tuesday, a driver plowed through a massive crowd of protesters in downtown Chicago, and one woman was seriously injured…

A driver plowed through a group of protesters Tuesday in the Loop, apparently striking at least one pedestrian, as thousands marched through downtown Chicago protesting the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration raids. In a scene witnessed by a Sun-Times reporter, the driver was stuck between police vehicles on State Street. Officers sought to guide her away from the crowd and asked her to turn right on Monroe Street, but she instead turned left, heading into the crowd. One officer tried to get the driver to stop and pulled on the driver’s-side door handle, but the driver sped off. Shortly after the car plowed through the crowd, it appeared to hit a woman who fell to the ground.

The woman that was injured is 66 years old, and she suffered a broken arm.

Then on Wednesday, protesters flooded into the downtown area once again…

Anti-ICE protests have erupted in Chicago, including a massive gathering downtown on Wednesday evening, prompting crowds to flood the streets. There were some incidents of vandalism, and one 66-year-old woman was injured when she was hit by a car on Tuesday. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed the city’s police have responded appropriately in managing crowds at immigration protests in recent days.

Just like we saw in Los Angeles, there have been reports of protesters hurling objects at law enforcement officers.

It isn’t going to take much for things to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, we continue to see crazed leftists get arrested in New York…

They shouldn’t have trouble making bail. Cops cuffed 86 demonstrators at a rowdy anti-ICE rally in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, among them the daughter of a Moroccan actor, a self-proclaimed poet from an upscale college and a coed whose family owns a posh home in the Hamptons, The Post has learned. “My sense is, the vast majority of the 2,500 people that were there, were there to protest peacefully,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Fox 5 News. “There was a smaller group of a few hundred where we did have to make arrests. Some of them were looking for trouble.”

There are about 36,000 police officers in the Big Apple.

So the truth is that New York is in better shape than Chicago, but there still won’t be enough law enforcement personnel to deal with what is ahead.

Interestingly, it is being reported that Chicago and New York are two of the cities where the Trump administration will be deploying ICE tactical units…

Donald Trump is set to deploy ICE tactical units to five Democrat-run cities amid the riots in Los Angeles as Gavin Newsom nearly broke into tears while blaming his administration for inciting the California chaos. The military-style units are set to storm New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia and northern Virginia, MSNBC reported. Four of those five are heavily blue cities, while northern Virginia contains the Democrat enclave of Alexandria.

But will that be enough?

Of course not.

And we aren’t just seeing unrest in the major cities.

On Tuesday, there was an ICE raid in Omaha…

Immigration authorities raided an Omaha meat production plant Tuesday morning and took dozens of workers away in buses, leaving company officials bewildered because they said they had followed the law. The raid happened around 9 a.m. at Glenn Valley Foods in south Omaha, an area where nearly a quarter of residents were foreign born according to the 2020 census.

As the raid was happening, “local agitators” were causing all sorts of chaos…

During the bust, local agitators began showing up to harass agents and impede federal vehicles. Young thugs can be seen pelting departing SUVs with rocks and projectiles, shattering at least one window, according to Flatwater Free Press. Other agitators climbed onto a Suburban, forcing officers to physically remove them on several occasions.

Is the National Guard going to be sent to Omaha too?

Needless to say, they can’t be everywhere.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has just deployed the National Guard to San Antonio…

The Texas National Guard has been deployed to San Antonio as demonstrations against ICE raids are planned. Governor Greg Abbott sent the guard members to the Alamo City Tuesday night. The move comes as protestors plan to demonstrate against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers.

In a statement, Abbott warned that he is going to do whatever is necessary “to uphold law and order across our state”…

“The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources to uphold law and order across our state. Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

What we are witnessing is extremely serious.

I have been warning my readers about the tremendous civil unrest that would be coming for years, and now it is upon us.

Everyone is focused on Los Angeles right now, and rightly so, but I think that eventually Chicago is going to be one of our biggest problems.

