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Charles's avatar
Charles
Oct 13

If the democrats retake 1 or more houses Trump will spend the next two years fighting off impeachment or worse. So whatever he's going to do has to be done before January 1.

The mess we are in really falls on the Democrats. The energy crisis, the immigration mess, even the economy is a result of the democrats fighting tooth and nail to destroy this country country. The moral decay can be traced back to the agenda of the democrats and the NWO. The real point of this upcoming election is whether or not we survive or NOT!! There will be no middle ground. So everyone who considers themselves Christians needs to humble themselves and turn from sin. And cry out for mercy like our lives and our world depends on it! Because it does!!!!

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Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
Oct 13

Well he ought to know because him and his pal Bibi set it in motion by attacking Iran! It’s no accident!

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