Did the world just get the miracle that it desperately needed? Less than two hours before the deadline that President Trump had set, a deal was announced for a two week ceasefire. If a deal had not been reached, Trump had promised that Iran’s entire power grid and all of their major bridges would be destroyed. In response, Iran would have retaliated by striking oil and natural gas facilities all over the Middle East. The severe damage that this would have caused to the global economy would have plunged our world into turmoil for years.

Trump announced the ceasefire deal on his Truth Social account.

He stated that he has agreed to delay the bombing of Iran’s power grid and major bridges for two weeks, but this is dependent upon the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz”…

We’ll see if the Iranians hold up their end of the bargain.

If they do, this will be a very good deal for the United States.

Over the next couple of weeks, hundreds of commercial vessels that have been trapped in the Persian Gulf will be able to escape, and Iran’s leverage will go way down as a result.

And if Trump can negotiate an acceptable permanent deal with Iran during this ceasefire, this could potentially be the off ramp that he desperately wanted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had issued an extremely ominous warning to Iran.

He shocked the entire world when he wrote that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again”…

No president of the United States has ever said anything like that.

The Iranians were convinced that Trump was not bluffing, and so they put out a call for young people to create human chains around power plants all over Iran…

Iran called on its youth Tuesday to form human chains around its power plants — after President Trump threatened to decimate the Islamic Republic’s energy infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “Power plants that are our national assets and capital, regardless of any taste or political viewpoint, belong to the future of Iran and to the Iranian youth,” Alireza Rahimi, secretary of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents, said in a video aired on state TV. Government officials have called on students, artists, and athletes to form the human shields from 2 p.m. local time — and video showed hordes of Iranians complying within hours, including on several bridges, waving the country’s red, white and green flag and unfurling a massive version across at least one span.

Using women and children as human shields is absolutely despicable.

When Trump was asked about this, he told NBC News that the Iranians are “not allowed to do that”…

President Trump stiffly criticized a call by Iranian officials for young people to form human chains around power plants amid the Trump administration’s threat to strike them, calling the plan “totally illegal” in an interview with NBC News. “They’re not allowed to do that,” the president told NBC News.

But they did it anyway.

And this would have prevented Trump from destroying much of Iran’s power grid.

Video footage that has been widely shared on social media shows pro-regime Iranians “surrounding power plants and marching down bridges as they waved Iranian flags”…

Iranians formed human chains around power plants and bridges today in the latest propaganda stunt by the regime, as Donald Trump warned that a ‘whole civilisation ​will die tonight’ if ⁠an agreement is not ​reached to end ​the conflict. The US president threatened deadly strikes on all of Iran’s plants and bridges if the country fails to meet his deadline to restore shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fully – a critical waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil travels. In response, the Iranian regime called on students and young people to form human chains around power plants. Footage showed scores of residents surrounding power plants and marching down bridges as they waved Iranian flags and chanted anti-American slogans.

There is no way that the U.S. would have been able to bomb those women and children.

Trump would have had to wait until the human shields decided to leave, and that might have been a while.

If Trump had eventually been able to successfully follow through on his threats, the entire nation of Iran would have been thrown into a state of chaos…

That’s because the destruction of power plants would impact everything in the country from running water to hospital emergency rooms, turning life for 90 million civilians into a never-ending nightmare. Food production and distribution networks would collapse, spreading hunger and widespread food scarcity, while water pumping stations would stop functioning, triggering a rampant spread of preventable diseases. Mass unemployment would run rife as businesses are forced to shutdown, and civilians would be cut off from electricity – deepening their isolation from the rest of the world after a months-long internet blackout.

It really would have been a complete and total nightmare.

There was even concern that the U.S. and Israel would try to destroy the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

In fact, just hours before the ceasefire deal was announced authorities were actually passing out iodine tablets to local residents…

Health authorities in the southern port city of Bushehr, home to Iran’s only nuclear power plant, have distributed 180,000 iodine tablets among residents as part of a crisis preparedness plan, a local official said. The deputy for health at Bushehr University of Medical Sciences said the distribution began prior to the 12-day war in June 2025 based on a decision by the national crisis management headquarters, according to the state-run Young Journalists Club (YJC). The official said the rollout initially prioritized areas surrounding the nuclear power plant before expanding to cover the entire city. The tablets have been made available through all comprehensive health centers across Bushehr.

We should be so thankful that a worst case scenario did not happen.

So much damage would have been done to Iran, but of course they would have been able to inflict a tremendous amount of damage in return.

The IRGC was warning that if Trump followed through on his threats they would no longer show any restraint…

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned on Tuesday their response to the United States could extend beyond the region and target energy infrastructure, saying previous restraint had ended. “From now on, all these considerations have been lifted,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement. It said it would act against US and partner infrastructure in a way that would deprive them of the region’s oil and gas resources for years. Regional partners of the United States should know Iran had exercised restraint due to good neighborly relations, it said, but that those considerations no longer applied.

I am so glad that we didn’t get to see what that would have looked like.

We had been warned over and over again that that Iranians would attack oil and natural gas infrastructure all over the Middle East…

Senior Iranian source tells Reuters that if the United States attacks Iran’s power plants, “the entire region will fall into darkness,” threatening to attack energy infrastructure throughout the Middle East, adding that if the situation gets out of control, Iran’s allies, the Houthis, will also close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Sources state that these threats by Iran were relayed to the Trump Administration yesterday through both Pakistan and Qatar.

And even before the deadline arrived, the Iranians had already begun conducting cyberattacks inside the United States…

Iran has launched huge cyberattacks against the US, just hours before Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends or face complete destruction. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that actors affiliated with Tehran have been “conducting exploitation activity” targeting certain devices. It said the hackers disrupted critical infrastructure sectors and caused financial losses via “malicious interactions”, and urged US organisations to urgently review their networks “to reduce the risk of compromise”. The agency previously reported similar activity by CyberAv3ngers – a group affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cyber Electronic Command (CEC).

The Iranians still had so many ways that they could have escalated matters.

But now maybe we have one last window of opportunity for peace.

The Iranians are going to have to agree to permanently give up their nuclear ambitions, and they are also going to have to agree to allow all commercial vessels to freely travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Maybe the Iranians are finally ready to agree to both of those things.

Of course a lot of people are very skeptical that this is the case.

I think that the diplomatic challenges that lie ahead are great.

But for the moment we have a reprieve for at least the next two weeks, and hopefully cool heads on both sides will take advantage of it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.