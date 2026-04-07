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FabChic
1h

I can’t help but think it’s all just theatre…

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Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡's avatar
Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡
2hEdited

Mr Trump is exaggerating Iran’s willingness to participate in the ceasefire: Iran's Supreme National Security Council said Wednesday (local Iran time) it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

"It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war," the statement said. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force."

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