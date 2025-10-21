Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
17h

Russia can, must, and will be defeated.

Venezuela is a tissue paper tiger. Regime change must and will be accomplished.

Where there is Hamas, there is no peace. They must be annihilated.

These three problems are related. They all emanate from Moscow. Regime change there is the fundamental solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
14h

Man is predisposed towards war. Since men have weapons. they will use them. Trump thinks by flexing America's muscle all the world leaders will cave to him. Trump also has a problem with the red lines he imposes. He often lets them slide by without taking action. So, the world leaders think that he is full of hot air.

It is not unlikely that at some point in the near future, one of these wars will expand and America will be drawn in. This will make the Military-Industrial complex happy. It will also delight the Bankers Cabal. They not only make lots of money from wars, but want the world in a state of fear and chaos. It makes it easier for them to gain more control.

As usual, hope for best, but be prepared for the worst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture