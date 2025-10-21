There has been a lot of talk about “peace” this year, but meanwhile global leaders just continue to push us toward more war. Negotiations between the U.S. and Russia have broken down, President Trump just threatened Hamas with military action again, Venezuela is bracing for a potential invasion by the U.S. military, the president of Colombia wants to “take out Trump”, and the Iranians have announced that there will be no restrictions as they rebuild their nuclear program. 2025 has certainly been a year of war, but I have a feeling that global conflict is going to escalate to an entirely new level during the months ahead.

When we originally learned that there would be a second summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin in Hungary, that sparked a tremendous amount of optimism.

But now it is being reported that Trump’s meeting with Putin is officially off…

President Donald Trump’s second summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin is off. The White House said Tuesday that the planned meeting in Budapest, announced by Trump just last week after his two-hour phone call with Putin, was no longer in the works after Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

There is no way to spin this to make it sound like good news.

Russia’s position on ending the war has not changed, and so U.S. officials saw no reason to proceed with the summit…

The rapid dissolution of plans for another summit between Trump and Putin just two months after they met in Alaska stemmed again from Russia’s refusal to budge from its maximalist positions on what it would take for it to halt its war in Ukraine. In a press conference in Moscow Tuesday, Lavrov said he informed Rubio that Russia’s position — that a peace agreement must come before a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine — has not changed.

The Russians already proposed a compromise solution at the summit in Alaska, but western leaders were not even willing to consider it.

Western leaders seem to think that the Russians should just accept their terms for ending the war, but that simply is not going to happen.

The Russians are clearly winning the war, and they captured another 120 square miles of Ukrainian territory during a recent four week period…

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in several regions, including Kharkiv and Donetsk where Russian troops were seen advancing on Saturday, CNN reported. Russia has gained roughly 120 square miles of territory over the past four weeks, CNN reported citing the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University.

There is only one way that Russian forces can be prevented from gobbling up even more territory.

But if NATO forces intervene in Ukraine, that will put us on the brink of nuclear war.

On the other side of the planet, the leaders of Colombia and Venezuela are very upset that the Trump administration has mobilized an invasion force in the Caribbean and has been bombing numerous ships that were suspected of carrying drugs.

During a discussion with Univision President Daniel Coronell, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro ominously stated that if President Trump is not willing to back down the solution is to “take out Trump”…

Speaking with Univision President Daniel Coronell at the end of the interview at Casa de Nariño in Bogota, Petro said if Trump won’t change, the solution is to “take out Trump,” loudly snapping his fingers. Petro: “Humanity has a first offramp, and it is to change Trump in various ways. The easiest way may be through Trump himself–the easiest. If not, take out Trump.”

Most Americans don’t realize this, but we really could go to war with Colombia.

Of course we could also end up in a war with Venezuela too. In fact, Venezuelan officials are so concerned about a potential U.S. attack that they are literally “sleeping in different locations every night”…

“Figures within the regime have taken to changing mobile phones, sleeping in different locations every night and purging suspected dissenters in a series of internal witch-hunts, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.”

Yes, Colombia and Venezuela are no match for the U.S. military.

But the forces that we have mobilized in the Caribbean would not be nearly enough to conduct a full scale invasion in the region…

The 10,000 U.S. troops now operating in the Caribbean were sent to interdict drug boats. But Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s Sept. 30 state of external emergency fundamentally changed what they’re facing: a military on full wartime alert, equipped with Russian air defenses and anti-ship missiles, backed by what Maduro claims is a militia of over 8 million members. For American commanders, that means every operation and incident now happens under the threat of Venezuelan retaliation — a situation the current force is not ready to handle.

In the Middle East, the ceasefire deal “hangs by a thread”, and President Trump just threatened to “straighten out Hamas” by force if they do not abide by the parameters of his 20 point plan…

Donald Trump today promised to unleash death upon Hamas if the militants do not uphold their peace agreement with Israel. ‘Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and “straighten out Hamas” [sic] if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president’s comments come as Vice President JD arrived in Israel for urgent talks with Benjamin Netanyahu as the Gaza peace deal hangs by a thread.

I don’t think that this ceasefire deal is going to hold for too much longer.

And it turns out that Hamas still possesses a very strong fighting force in Gaza…

As a fragile ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip after two years of war, fresh Israeli military assessments find that the Hamas terror group still has some 20,000 members in its military wing. According to the IDF, before the terror group’s October 7, 2023, attack, Hamas had some 30,000 fighters in the Gaza Strip, split into five regional brigades, 24 battalions, and some 140 companies.

On top of everything else, Iran is making headlines again.

Over the weekend, the Iranians declared to the world that they are no longer bound by any restrictions as far as their nuclear program is concerned…

Iran said on Saturday (Oct 18) that it was no longer bound by restrictions on its nuclear programme as a landmark 10-year deal between it and world powers expired, though Tehran reiterated its “commitment to diplomacy”. The 2015 deal – signed in Vienna by Iran, China, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and the United States – saw the lifting of international sanctions against the Islamic republic in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Wow.

I have no idea why this isn’t making a lot more headlines.

From this point forward, the Iranians will no longer abide by any of the provisions of the 2015 deal…

From now on, “all of the provisions (of the deal), including the restrictions on the Iranian nuclear programme and the related mechanisms are considered terminated”, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement on the day of the pact’s expiration.

You do realize what this means, don’t you?

At this point, there is nothing holding the Iranians back from making nuclear weapons.

On Monday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly warned that Iran’s nuclear program is in far better shape than many people believe…

“The American president boasts: ‘We bombed Iran’s nuclear program and destroyed it.’” Khamenei wrote. “Okay then, keep dreaming.” The line uploaded to Khamenei’s X account was drawn from his address on Monday to the winners of sports and science competitions. Khamenei dismissed the claim as “nonsense spoken to console disheartened Israeli officials after an unexpected defeat in the 12-day war.”

I don’t think that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is bluffing, and I think that the Israelis fully understand this.

So I expect that the next chapter of the war between Israel and Iran is coming soon.

Meanwhile, our trade war with China just continues to escalate, we are on the verge of war with both Venezuela and Colombia, war in Gaza could erupt again at any moment, and we are dangerously close to nuclear war with Russia.

If you wanted to live during a time of wars and rumors of wars, you got your wish.

Let us hope that cooler heads prevail, because if World War 3 reaches a stage where nuclear weapons are being used, billions of people could end up dead.

