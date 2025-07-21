By the time we got to this stage, I always thought that far more people would be awake. Perhaps the reason why so many Americans are still sleeping is because the major wars that are currently raging are happening on the other side of the planet. It is easy to relax when nobody that you know personally is in the line of fire. But the truth is that if World War III continues to escalate, it is just a matter of time before the whole world will experience a tremendous amount of pain.

It has now been about a week since President Trump issued an ominous ultimatum to the Russians, but instead of backing down the Russians have only intensified their efforts in Ukraine. Meanwhile, fighting in the Middle East has flared up on several fronts. The following are 15 ways that World War III has progressed during the past 7 days…

#1 Israel is warning more local residents to evacuate as the IDF pushes even deeper into Gaza…

On Sunday, the Israeli military (IDF) issued new evacuation orders for parts of central Gaza, which even after years of war with Hamas is an area where Israeli ground forces have rarely operated, further restricting access between Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. This strongly suggests that indirect efforts to achieve another ceasefire are far from producing anything effective, and it points to Prime Minister Netanyahu pursuing his ultra-controversial plan for mass resettlement of Gaza’s Palestinian population. Netanyahu has continued to assert that intensifying military pressure in Gaza could compel Hamas to negotiate on terms favorable to Israel and for the return of remaining hostages.

#2 A series of IDF airstrikes just caused a tremendous amount of damage to the port of Hodeida in Yemen…

Israel pounded Yemen’s Huthi-held port of Hodeida with air strikes on Monday for the second time in a month, stoking fears of escalation as it warned Yemen could face the same fate as Iran. Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen have come under repeated Israeli strikes since the Iran-backed rebels began launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, declaring they act in solidarity with Palestinians over the Gaza war. In its latest raids, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel struck “targets of the Huthi terror regime at the port of Hodeida” and aimed to prevent any attempt to restore infrastructure previously hit.

#3 In the middle of last week, Israel conducted hundreds of airstrikes inside Syrian territory…

Over the past day, the IDF has struck and continues to strike tanks, rocket launchers, weapons and pickup trucks loaded with heavy machine guns on their way to the As Suwayda area in southern Syria,” the IDF said in a statement Wednesday, using another common spelling for Sweida. The IDF said it has “decided to reinforce its forces in the area of the Syrian border” and “will continue to operate, both in defense and offense, to ensure the security of Israeli civilians.” The IDF’s two main goals are to prevent a buildup of a threat on border in southern Syria and to prevent the massacre of the Druze in Syria, according to an Israeli military official. The official said Israel is sending more troops to the occupied Golan Heights and the border, with at least one brigade shifting from Gaza to the north.

#4 Avigdor Liberman is warning that Iran is making plans for a “war of revenge” against Israel…

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, MK Avigdor Liberman, a former defense minister and head of the right-wing opposition party Yisrael Beitenu, said that Iran is preparing for a war of revenge against Israel. Asked about his opinion on the damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities, Liberman said he trusts the statements of the Israeli intelligence and security officials, saying that what disturbs him is the Iranian regime’s plans for a “war of revenge.” “But something is more disturbing, Iran is currently breathing, talking, acting solely for a government of revenge, for a war of revenge, that’s the only thing they’re interested in, revenge,” Liberman said during an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday evening.

#5 According to NBC News, a new intelligence assessment has determined that two of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites were not badly damaged by U.S. airstrikes…

One of the three nuclear enrichment sites in Iran struck by the United States last month was mostly destroyed, setting work there back significantly. But the two others were not as badly damaged and may have been degraded only to a point where nuclear enrichment could resume in the next several months if Iran wants it to, according to a recent U.S. assessment of the destruction caused by the military operation, five current and former U.S. officials familiar with the assessment told NBC News. The assessment, part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to determine the status of Iran’s nuclear program since the facilities were struck, was briefed to some U.S. lawmakers, Defense Department officials and allied countries in recent days, four of those people said.

#6 It is being reported that Israel is preparing to conduct more airstrikes in Iran “if necessary”…

-In a recent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump, while preferring a diplomatic solution, did not object to Israel’s readiness to launch further strikes. -This stance comes as Israeli intelligence believes Iran could still recover a significant amount of near-bomb-grade uranium from the damaged Isfahan site. -The situation has created a high-stakes standoff, with Washington leveraging the threat of future attacks to push Tehran toward a deal, while an unconvinced Israel prepares to act alone if necessary.

#7 A top Iranian military official is claiming that his country is “fully prepared to resume combat from exactly where it stopped”…

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said his forces are “fully prepared to resume combat from exactly where it stopped.” Speaking during a meeting with Iran’s Army chief, Major General Amir Hatami, Pakpour stressed that “the aggressors will not be spared” and praised the unity and determination of the Iranian people. He added that Iran will respond with full force only if war becomes necessary.

#8 Last night, the Russians conducted a massive aerial bombardment of key targets deep inside Ukrainian territory…

Russian forces have carried out a coordinated overnight strike on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and airfield infrastructure, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. In a statement on Monday, the ministry reported that a group strike used long-range air-, sea-, and surface-launched precision weapons. It also included Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack drones, officials added. “The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit,” the ministry stated.

#9 NATO responded to the Russian bombardment by scrambling fighter jets for the 13th time in recent weeks…

Vladimir Putin unleashed yet another round of bombardments on Ukraine – close to the borders of four Western nations – forcing Nato to scramble its warplanes. It is the 13th time in a few weeks that the alliance has publicly admitted to deploying jets in response to a widespread Russian attack, but the number could be much higher. Missiles and drones pounded the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk – one of the heaviest attacks in the war – reaching between 60 and 105 miles from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

#10 Controversial U.S. General Peter Donahue just threatened the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad…

Donahue said that Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave surrounded by Poland and Lithuania, is surrounded by NATO and that the alliance could “take that down from the ground in a timeframe that is unheard of and faster than we’ve ever been able to do,” Defense News reported. Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma, responded to those comments in remarks reported by Russian state media TASS. “An attack on the Kaliningrad Region will mean an attack on Russia, with all due retaliatory measures, stipulated, among other things, by its nuclear doctrine. The US general should take this into account before making such statements,” Slutsky said.

#11 In just a few days, NATO forces will conduct military exercises on Georgian soil very close to the Russian border…

Multinational military exercises under the name Agile Spirit 2025 will be held from July 25 to August 6 across locations in Georgia and Türkiye, Georgia’s Ministry of Defence has announced. Now in its twelfth iteration on Georgian soil, the exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, improve operational interoperability, and strengthen defence cooperation among participating nations, Caliber.Az reports. The drills will include a wide range of components such as command and staff exercises, a Georgian-American tactical convoy along the Senaki–Vaziani route, joint live-fire operations, a special operations forces mission, and the certification of Georgia’s Defence Forces Combat Training Centre.

#12 Dmitry Medvedev says that he is entirely convinced that western leaders literally want to destroy Russia…

To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’, Medvedev maintained. “Today’s developments – a proxy war, or actually a full-out war involving the launch of Western-made missiles and satellite reconnaissance, sanctions packages, and loud statements on militarization in Europe – are yet another attempt to destroy the `historical anomaly’ that the West hates so much, to destroy our country,” he noted.

#13 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that Germany will soon be providing Ukraine with long-range missiles…

Germany will provide Ukraine with new long-range missiles “very shortly, very soon,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on July 17, without mentioning the name of the weapons being supplied. “Ukraine will be much better positioned and use these systems and get the support of us with regard to those systems in the weeks and months to come,” Merz said.

#14 Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov is suggesting that Russia should nuke the United Kingdom…

The UK and its European allies appear to have been the latest victim of Russia’s threats for World War 3 during last night’s (July 20) Russian state TV show “Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov”, which featured host Vladimir Solovyov and head of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT Margarita Simonyan. In a curated clip, translated by Russian Media Monitor and published on YouTube, Mr Solovyov, a propaganda puppet of Vladimir Putin’s, began by referring to the events in the West as “delirium”. “Therefore, anyone in Russia who is thinking that everything is fine, we’ll make up soon and so on, come to your senses […] The West has embarked upon a war with us. The West is convinced that this is the only option”. He then described the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, as a “German lowlife” and played a clip in which the politician discussed Germany’s plans to defend itself against Russia in a world that has been “largely changed by Russia”. Mr Solovyov also suggested using the RS-28 Sarmat, Russia’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), or the Poseidon, an unmanned underwater nuclear-powered drone capable of travelling up to 100 mph and with a warhead of up to a 100-megaton nuclear bomb. “If there is no Britain, Germany will be left alone,” Mr Solovyov threatened.

#15 Dmitry Medvedev has publicly stated that Russia is now essentially in “a full-fledged war” with NATO and that launching “preventative strikes” should be on the table…

The escalating support for Kiev has led some in the Kremlin to argue for Moscow to take a more aggressive position against Ukraine’s Western backers. Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current deputy head of the National Security Council, suggested launching preemptive attacks. “What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-fledged war,” Medvedev, who is now a senior Russian national security official, told the Tass news agency. “We need to act accordingly. Respond in full. And if necessary, launch preventative strikes.”

When global leaders are openly talking about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, that is definitely a sign that we are dangerously close to a point of no return.

We need to reverse course while it is still possible to do so.

But that isn’t going to happen, is it?

All over the globe, leaders have come down with a very bad case of “war fever”, and that should deeply alarm all of us.

Sadly, for now the warnings from those of us that are concerned about where all of this is heading are falling on deaf ears, and that is extremely unfortunate.

