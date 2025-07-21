Michael Snyder’s Substack

Redeemed Dissident
14h

The populous at large has been systematically poisoned, mind-controlled, manipulated into believing in a reality which is only a delusion that's being perpetuated to keep them further distracted, in fear, and feeling lonely and helpless in the face of the plethora of activities and the chaos and uncertainty being staged at a frightening, even alarming pace -- a multilateral fear-inducing assault on sensibilities and reasonableness that paralyzes or triggers a PTSD-like numbness and indifference or a panic mode that leads to aberrant childishness and greater "dependence" (Stockholm Syndrome) on the powers that are abusing them. Those who are opportunistic have seized upon this time to advance, make their fortunes, and find their places for how they perceive to they can best survive in the aftermath of the centralization of power, and the dissolution of nation states, the tokenization, digitalization and monetization of all things, and the realization of the transhumanists' wet dream of the merger of technology and biology, already being touted in the stages of it they're willing to let the general public "see", even though the military versions of AI, robotics, nano scale "under the skin" technology, and the mechanisms for seizing assets, land, and freedoms are in place (and are far more advanced) and readied for the final phase of implementation. This is a centuries-old, spiritually-founded coup of global proportions - satan seizing the net accumulation of all that he has observed, learned, and found ways to apply, to fabricate his own fallen, corrupt, synthetic and mechanistic imitation of God's kingdom, desiring to so alter all things, humans most especially that he can claim then as his own and have them as trophies "taken" from the LORD. We know that his time and influence are limited and defined, but the interim state of things while he completes his plan will continue to challenge each of us to remember WHOSE we are, and His promises to us as those whom HE indwells, who are His own, and who have an already immutable and certain future in eternity with Him, while satan's future is already determined and we're just awaiting the playing out of his last efforts to steal, kill & destroy before he is eternally consigned to punishment....

Alamo Dude
14h

Check out that continuing large cluster of earthquakes offshore Russia just west of the Alaskan cluster on the Ring of Fire.

