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Anzac Stormtrooper's avatar
Anzac Stormtrooper
7h

Well Trumps Epstein Regime Navy tried to send two frigates through the Strait of Hormuz during negotiations what do you expect from Iran after already been stabbed in the back twice by the Israeli controlled Epstein Regime with assassinations.

If Trump's wants to block the Strait of Hormuz because his not getting his taste $$$ from it then his going to Ostracize himself and his Country even more The Strait is open to those who wish to pay in PetroYuan and the Epstein Regime parasites cannot handle that fact that the Petro dollar is being neutered and the US government has itself only to blame but weaponizing it in the first place by bullying with sanctions and military kinetic actions this isn't going to end well for Babylon America.

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sosumi's avatar
sosumi
6h

"So what is going to happen if Trump imposes an additional 50 percent tariff on all Chinese imports? How would the Chinese retaliate?"

The most easily predictable method of retaliation China will likely employ will be to order all shipping barges headed to American seaports to do an immediate 180° aboutface and return to Chinese seaports. Immediately end all trade with America. Dump all remaining Treasury holdings and refuse to accept dollars from all trade partners for their goods.

This would immediately end the dollar's reserve status and collapse what remains of the American economy. "They'll never do that" you say? Just watch!

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