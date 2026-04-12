I think that almost everyone in the western world is underestimating how angry China has become. The war in the Middle East involves one of their closest allies, and it is directly affecting their core national interests. If the flow of oil and natural gas from the Middle East is cut off, the Chinese economy will be seriously hurting. Nobody purchases more natural gas from the region than China does. Nobody purchases more oil from Saudi Arabia than China does. And according to the New York Times, the Chinese have been gobbling up approximately 90 percent of all the oil that Iran has been exporting…

China is Iran’s largest trading partner, and the largest purchaser of Iranian oil. According to a report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a group founded by Congress to examine America’s bilateral ties to China, “Chinese purchases account for roughly 90 percent of Iran’s exported oil, providing tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue that supports Iran’s government budget and military activities.”

Now that the Trump administration has announced that it is going to block all Iranian oil from leaving the Persian Gulf, who do you think this will have the largest impact on?

The Chinese were very upset with Trump before this war erupted.

Now they are absolutely livid.

There is no doubt about which side China is on in this war.

Multiple Chinese ships carrying missile fuel have arrived in Iran in recent weeks, and now the New York Times is telling us that it appears that China “may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran for its conflict with the United States and Israel”…

American intelligence agencies have obtained information that China in recent weeks may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran for its conflict with the United States and Israel, according to U.S. officials. The officials said that the intelligence is not definitive that the shipment has been sent, and that there is no evidence that the Chinese missiles have yet been used against American or Israeli forces during the conflict. But even a debate in Beijing over sending missiles to Iran suggests the degree that China sees itself as having a stake in the conflict. Intelligence agencies have assessed that China is secretly taking an active stance in the war, allowing some companies to ship chemicals, fuel and components that can be used in military production to Iran for the war.

Do you remember the F-15 that was recently shot down over Iran?

That was a shoulder-launched missile.

And last week an F/A-18 Super Hornet was almost hit by a shoulder-launched missile.

This wasn’t just a coincidence.

And according to CNN, it appears that “China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks”…

US intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, according to three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments. It would be a provocative move considering Beijing said it helped broker the fragile ceasefire agreement that paused the war between Iran and the US earlier this week. President Donald Trump is also set to visit China early next month for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The intelligence also underscores how Iran may be using the ceasefire as an opportunity to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners.

The Chinese are apparently shipping these systems through third countries in order to mask their origin.

And of course officials in China are denying all of this.

But everyone can see that China is providing military assistance to the Iranians.

So are the Russians.

This shouldn’t exactly be a shock to anyone.

We have been providing military assistance to Ukraine for years.

It is a proxy war that seems to have no end, and we are exceedingly lucky that it hasn’t blown up into something even bigger yet.

Well, now China and Russia are engaged in a proxy war against the United States in Iran.

Will this ultimately lead to a shooting war with one or both of those nations?

When President Trump was asked about reports that China is sending weapons systems to Iran, he warned that if China is doing that they are going to have “big problems”…

Donald Trump issued a stern warning to China amid reports that the country is sending weapons to Iran during US peace talks. The president’s caution comes after several news outlets have reported that China is preparing to send air defense systems to Tehran in the coming weeks. ‘If China does that, China is gonna have big problems,’ he told reporters outside the White House on Saturday.

When is the last time you heard a president of the United States talk to China like that?

Trump is also threatening to slap an additional 50 percent tariff on all Chinese imports…

The president also said that any country — potentially including China — that assists Iran will be slapped with a 50% tariff levied by the U.S. “If we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering, that’s a staggering amount,” Trump said. Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

Our relationship with China has really been deteriorating over the past year and a half.

This is an enormous story, but it doesn’t get much attention.

For now, the Chinese are still attempting to maintain a cordial facade, but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is publicly admitting that China and Russia are both providing “military cooperation” to Iran…

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained China and Russia have both provided “close cooperation” with the Islamic regime in Tehran throughout the war. “Russia and China are our strategy partners, and we have had close cooperation in the past, which is still continues [sic], and that includes military cooperation as well,” Araghchi told MS Now.

I do not believe that the Russians and the Chinese are going to stop providing military assistance to Iran any time soon.

So what is going to happen if Trump imposes an additional 50 percent tariff on all Chinese imports?

How would the Chinese retaliate?

And what is going to happen if the U.S. Navy starts preventing Chinese commercial vessels from entering or leaving the Persian Gulf?

Will the Chinese Navy start escorting them?

Would that lead to a military confrontation?

The Chinese aren’t just going to sit there and allow the Strait of Hormuz to be blocked indefinitely.

Most people don’t realize this, but China actually has the largest navy in the entire world.

They have 841 warships.

We only have 465.

I’ll bet you were never taught that in school.

We could avoid a military showdown with China in the Middle East by ending the war with Iran, but that isn’t going to happen.

During the failed peace talks in Pakistan, Vice-President JD Vance gave Trump’s “final offer” to the Iranians, and the Iranians completely rejected it…

Fox News reports that Vice President Vance’s final offer delivered to the Iranian delegation in Islamabad includes the following “red lines” End all uranium enrichment Dismantle all major nuclear enrichment facilities Retrieve highly enriched uranium Accept a broader peace, security and de-escalation framework that includes regional allies End funding for terrorist proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis Fully open the Strait of Hormuz, charging no tolls for passage Needless to say, Iran refused to agree.

So more fighting is coming.

Most people in the western world still don’t realize it, but World War III is already here.

And even though the U.S. and Israel have already bombed thousands upon thousands of targets, Iran still has “most of the tools it needs to make a nuclear bomb”…

Iran survived five weeks of punishing U.S. and Israeli bombing with most of the tools it needs to make a nuclear bomb intact, officials and experts say, posing a challenge for U.S. negotiators as the issue once again bedevils talks with Tehran. Vice President JD Vance pointed to Iran’s nuclear ambitions on Sunday as the core dispute after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement during 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan. “The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and that they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said.

I am not the one that is making this claim.

The quote above comes from the Wall Street Journal.

We were told that this would be an easy war to win.

Obviously that has not been the case.

There is no end in sight, and it is being reported that Israeli forces have been ordered “to prepare for the war in Iran to resume”…

Israel’s military chief has ordered troops to prepare for the war in Iran to resume as peace talks with the US stall. The Israeli Defence Forces chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir is understood to have made the instructions following the breakdown of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan, according to Israeli media. Citing military sources, ynet reported the IDF has entered a war-preparation mode, similar to what was used ahead of previous strikes on Iran, including operation Roaring Lion, when the first of the latest strikes began on February 28, 2026. The units have reportedly been told to maintain readiness across all branches, shorten response times and close operational gaps.

It was a nice break while it lasted.

Once fighting erupts again, I am convinced that it will go to an entirely new level.

If you think that you can safely ignore what is going on in the Middle East just because you live on the other side of the world, you will soon be in for a very rude awakening.

We have been involved in a proxy war with Russia for years, now a major war with Iran has erupted, and we are closer to a shooting war with China than we have ever been since the days of the Korean War.

We have entered very dangerous territory, and the clock is ticking.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.