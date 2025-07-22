Is one of the biggest scandals in U.S. political history about to explode? At the end of last week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released evidence that appears to prove that Barack Obama and his national security team manufactured intelligence in order to undermine the legitimacy of the 2016 election. If Gabbard’s allegations are ultimately proven true, it was essentially a coup attempt, and those that were involved could potentially be convicted of treason. There are a lot of steps that we would have to go through before we ever see any convictions, but Gabbard is calling for those that were involved in this conspiracy to “be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”. If Gabbard actually gets her wish, it will turn this country completely upside down.

So far, most of the big mainstream news outlets are trying to ignore the evidence that Gabbard released on Friday.

But they won’t be able to ignore this story if big names start getting arrested.

The following is how the evidence that Gabbard released on Friday was summarized in a press release that was issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence…

In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community (IC) consistently assessed that Russia is “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means.”

On December 7, 2016, after the election, talking points were prepared for DNI James Clapper stating, “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

On December 9, 2016, President Obama’s White House gathered top National Security Council Principals for a meeting that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, to discuss Russia.

After the meeting, DNI Clapper’s Executive Assistant sent an email to IC leaders tasking them with creating a new IC assessment “per the President’s request” that details the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

Obama officials leaked false statements to media outlets , including The Washington Post, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

On January 6, 2017, a new Intelligence Community Assessment was released that directly contradicted the IC assessments that were made throughout the previous six months.

All the way up to December 7th, 2016 our intelligence community believed that Russia was not using cyberattacks to influence the outcome of the election.

But after the infamous December 9th gathering at the White House, everything changed.

If false intelligence really was manufactured at “the President’s request”, then Barack Obama is in really big trouble.

Gabbard is alleging that Obama and his national security team were engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy”, and she is calling for “every person involved in this conspiracy” to be prosecuted…

“The issue I am raising is not a partisan issue. It is one that concerns every American. The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government. Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” said DNI Tulsi Gabbard. “Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it. As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

On social media, Gabbard posted a graphic that lays out the basic facts of the case…

For those that want a deeper dive into the evidence, all of the declassified documents that were released on Friday can be found on the official website of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

This is huge.

When our leaders commit crimes, they need to be held accountable.

Gabbard may soon have even more evidence to use against those that were involved in this conspiracy, because she just told Maria Bartiromo that whistleblowers are starting to “come out of the woodwork”…

I will do all that I can. We have whistleblowers, actually, Maria, coming forward now after we release these documents, because there are people who were around—who were working within the intelligence community at this time—who were so disgusted by what happened. We’re starting to see some of them come out of the woodwork here because they, too, like you and I and the American people, want to see justice delivered. We’re going to provide everything that we have—everything that we will continue to gather—to the Department of Justice for that direct intent and that direct purpose. There must be indictments. Those responsible, no matter how powerful they are or were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people—they all must be held accountable.

As Gabbard gathers more evidence, she will turn it over to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

And that is the bad news.

At this stage, I have very little confidence in Pam Bondi.

Of course we can always hope that Pam Bondi will be sidelined and that someone else will be in charge of prosecuting those involved in this conspiracy.

In any event, for now President Trump seems absolutely thrilled at the prospect that those that were involved in the Russia hoax could someday face justice. In fact, he just posted an AI video that depicts Barack Obama being arrested…

Donald Trump marked his six-month anniversary in office by posting an AI-generated video of Barack Obama being arrested at the White House and a fake mugshot of the former president. Trump told the former president to ‘lawyer up’ following disclosures linking Obama-era officials to the origins of the FBI Russia investigation. The tirade came after Trump administration officials and conservative media widely promoted declassified documents suggesting Obama played a central role in what Trump has called the ‘Russia hoax,’ the investigation into his administration’s ties to the foreign adversary.

Many Democrats are calling this AI video “unhinged”, while many Republicans think that the video is absolutely hilarious.

After sharing the AI video, Trump also posted a meme that shows Obama and key members of his team posing for mugshots.

We’ll see if any of them are ever held accountable for what they have done.

As long as Pam Bondi is running the show, I have my doubts.

But there is no doubt we have entered a period of tremendous political chaos.

And I have a feeling that a lot more “surprises” are right around the corner.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.