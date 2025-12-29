I think that nearly the entire population of the world would like to see peace in 2026, but global events just continue to drag us toward war. I honestly do not understand why more people are not upset about this. The drumbeats of war seem to get louder with each passing day, and we are getting dangerously close to a point of no return. Nobody wanted World War I to happen, but once it started nobody could stop it and more than 20 million people died. Nobody wanted World War II to happen, but once it started nobody could stop it and more than 50 million people died. Now we have reached a stage where a war between major powers should be unthinkable because of the immense power of the weapons that we now possess. If we are not very careful, billions of people could die before World War III is finally over.

I am extremely concerned that war with Iran could erupt again very soon.

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ominously declared that his nation is “at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe”…

Iran’s president declared they were in a “total war” with the US, Israel and Europe, just as Tehran looks to rebuild its nuclear capabilities and strengthen ties with Hamas. Masoud Pezeshkian made the bold statement in an interview published in state media Saturday, Barron’s reported. “In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe. They want to bring our country to its knees,” Pezeshkian said.

I don’t like the sound of that at all.

How does a “total war” end?

Pezeshkian seems to believe that the U.S., Israel and Europe are “besieging” Iran from every direction…

“This war is worse than Iraq’s war against us; if one understands it well, this war is far more complex and difficult than that war,” Pezeshkian said. Iran fought a prolonged war with its neighbor throughout the 1980s. “In the war with Iraq, the situation was clear: they fired missiles,” the Iranian president said. But the U.S., Israel and European countries politically, economically, culturally “besieging” Iran, as well as impacting the nation’s security, he added. “On one side, they block our sales, our exchanges, our trade, and on the other side, expectations in society have risen,” Pezeshkian said.

A predator that has been backed into a corner is extremely dangerous.

The Iranians have rebuilt their strategic missile arsenal, and it is now even stronger than it was during the 12 Day War.

And Pezeshkian is warning that if Iran is attacked again, those that do so will “face a more decisive response”…

Pezeshkian brushed off the impact of Trump’s strikes in June in his latest remarks, and said Iran’s military has rebuilt to a stronger position than it was in before the conflict. ‘Our beloved military forces are doing their jobs with strength and now, in terms of equipment and manpower, despite all the problems we have, they are stronger than when they attacked,’ he said. ‘So if they want to attack, they will naturally face a more decisive response.’

Needless to say, Pezeshkian is not being paranoid in this particular case, because it is being widely reported that the Israelis are considering an attack on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

In fact, it appears that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be discussing this with President Trump when he travels to Florida on Monday…

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to travel to Mar-a-Lago Monday where he is expected to pitch President Trump on a plan to launch new strikes against Tehran. Israeli sources claim that the Islamic Republic is repairing its air defense systems and rebuilding its ballistic missile program, both of which were destroyed by airstrikes during the war, according to an NBC report. The Florida powwow also is believed to be crucial to the Gaza deal, with top White House aides believing Netanyahu is sabotaging the peace framework, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is alleging that our European allies are “getting ready to fight it out with Russia on the battlefield”…

“After a new administration came to power in the United States, Europe and the European Union emerged as the main obstacles to peace,” Russia’s veteran Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russia’s Tass state news agency in an interview published on Sunday. “They are making no secret of the fact that they are getting ready to fight it out with Russia on the battlefield.”

Lavrov is not wrong about this.

In fact, earlier this month I listed a whole bunch of signs that the Europeans are feverishly preparing for war.

But the mainstream media keeps telling us that the Ukrainians and the Europeans want peace.

Of course I don’t believe that is true at all.

The Ukrainians and the Europeans fully understand that the “peace plan” that they are working on does not have a prayer of actually being accepted by the Russians…

On Christmas Eve, Zelensky said the US and Ukraine had reached a consensus on a number of critical issues, and indicated he was open to creating a demilitarised zone on his country’s eastern border with Russia. But he has continued to resist Russian demands that Ukraine gives up two of its eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia is also likely to object to a role for Nato forces in monitoring a ceasefire, which European leaders including Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron have said must form part of any deal.

Once the Russians inevitably reject this “deal”, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says that it will be time to start seizing tankers that are carrying Russian oil…

If Putin says “no” this time, I hope the president will sign our bill and impose tariffs on China and other countries purchasing cheap oil from Russia, a state sponsor of terrorism. Therefore, it is equally important to seize and arrest ships carrying sanctioned Russian oil, following the Venezuelan scenario.

And the Europeans may use it as an excuse to start sending troops into Ukraine, even though they know that the Russians have warned over and over again that they will shoot at any European troops that enter the country…

It comes as Moscow warned that any European troop contingents deployed to Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces in comments published by Russia’s state news agency TASS on Sunday. Mr Putin warned that Moscow would accomplish all its goals by force if Ukraine didn’t want to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The Russians have made it very clear what it will take to make a deal.

Since they are winning the war, they feel like they have the right to set the terms.

Of course the Ukrainians and the Europeans will never give the Russians what they want.

And so Russian forces will just continue to march forward.

In recent weeks, the pace at which the Russians have been taking territory has increased…

In the Zaporozhie southern region, Gulyaipole and Stepnogorsk were conquered. Gulyaipole, the second biggest Zaporozhie city, is an important stronghold and a key logistics hub and it fell after a short siege. In the Donetsk region, Mirnograd (Dimitrov), Rodinskoye, Artemovka and Volnoye were also conquered. Mirnograd/Dimitrov is an important part of the Pokrovsk/Krasnoarmeysk agglomeration, one of the last major fortified areas under Ukraine’s control in the Donbass.

Within the past few days, there has apparently been a significant breakthrough in the Zaporizhia region.

According to one report, it is “eight kilometers deep in places and 20 kilometers wide”…

Russian troops from the Dnipro Group of Forces have broken through the Kyiv regime’s front west of Orekhovo in the Zaporizhia region. According to military analysts, the breach is up to eight kilometers deep in places and 20 kilometers wide. According to reports from the field, Russian units are currently advancing toward the settlements of Magdalinovka, Pavlovka, and Lukyanovskoye. Concurrently, the clearing of Stepnogorsk, where a significant Ukrainian Armed Forces force was recently encircled, continues.

The more Russian units advance, the more pressure European leaders will feel to intervene militarily.

And if NATO forces move into Ukraine, we will be just one step away from nuclear war.

Sadly, we are also getting closer to war with China.

The largest arms sale to Taiwan in history was recently approved, and in response the Chinese slapped sanctions on 20 U.S. defense companies…

China has imposed sanctions against 20 US defence-related companies and 10 executives, a week after Washington announced large-scale arms sales to Taiwan. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the sanctions entail freezing the companies’ assets in China and banning individuals and organisations from dealing with them. “We stress once again that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China－US relations,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. “Any company or individual who engages in arms sales to Taiwan will pay the price for the wrongdoing.”

Why would we approve such a large arms package for Taiwan when things were already so tense with China?

We just can’t seem to stop provoking the Chinese.

Needless to say, the Chinese are also very upset that we have been seizing Venezuelan oil tankers…

China on Monday accused the U.S. of violating international law in seizing oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela, appearing to take the side of Caracas as Washington looks to take a third oil tanker this month. “The U.S. practice of arbitrarily seizing other countries’ vessels grossly violates international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters, according to Bloomberg, adding that Beijing opposes anything that “infringes upon other countries’ sovereignty and security, and all acts of unilateralism or bullying.” Lin added that Venezuela “has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries,” and Beijing supports Caracas in “defending its own legitimate rights and interests.”

Venezuela has the most proven oil reserves on the entire planet, and the Chinese purchase more oil from Venezuela than everyone else combined.

Ultimately, a military confrontation with Venezuela could eventually evolve into a military confrontation with China.

The time to stop a war is before it starts.

If we do not choose peace now, the consequences could be cataclysmic.

When will everybody finally start waking up?

We are literally at one of the most critical turning points in history, but most people in the western world have become so deeply addicted to entertainment that they have absolutely no idea what is really going on out there.

