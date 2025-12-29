Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
12hEdited

"When will everybody finally start waking up?" That's a good question. Many people forgot about the horrors of war. Sadly, we have some politicians in Congress who never met a war they didn't like. It's time to get spiritually prepped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
11hEdited

"U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says that it will be time to start seizing tankers that are carrying Russian oil…"

Perhaps senator Graham should pick up a rifle and take his opinion and position to the frontline of the battlefield.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture