Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
5h

All of these horrific consequences were readily foreseeable, and were foreseen by many of us...But the US and Israel went right ahead with their genocidal attacks, committing war crimes by the hundreds....because they don't care about the rest of the World, or even their own people .....

Reply
Share
John of the West's avatar
John of the West
6h

It is interesting to consider what would have happened if Trump hadn’t started this war. Would Iran have finally gotten enough bombs to nuke Israel? Or was there enough hindrance from sanctions for that not to happen? Was this going to be inevitable one way or the other? Or was Iran’s slow motion economic collapse enough to destabilize the regime in the long run? We should be celebrating Artemis 2 as being a new chapter in space exploration, but now we are looking at WW3.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture