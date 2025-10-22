An absolutely gigantic space rock that has a mass larger than 33 billion tons will be making its closest approach to Earth on December 19th. We are being told that this gigantic space rock does not pose a threat, but all of a sudden a “special training exercise” that is exclusively focused on Comet 3I/ATLAS has been scheduled for a two month period beginning on November 27th, 2025 and ending on January 27th, 2026. Needless to say, Comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth during that two month period. Could it be possible that they have just discovered something about this gigantic space rock that they aren’t telling us?

There has been so much speculation about Comet 3I/ATLAS in recent months, because it is unlike anything that astronomers have ever seen before.

We know that it originated outside of our solar system, and that means that it had to travel a vast distance to get here.

We also know that it is very large.

We are being told that it has a minimum diameter of 5 kilometers, and it is now being estimated that it weighs more than 33 billion tons…

New data from the International Gemini Observatory revealed the object has grown in its estimated size, with it now weighing more than 33 billion tons.

That is one big rock.

Can you imagine what would happen if something like that actually hit us?

Scientists continue to insist on calling it a “comet”, but if it is a comet it sure is acting very strangely.

At one point it had an “anti-tail”, and now it is being reported that it has just “performed a dramatic tail reversal”…

Astronomers tracking the mysterious interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS have revealed that the object has performed a dramatic tail reversal, now pointing away from the sun. The change comes just months after Hubble Space Telescope images captured an unusual ‘anti-tail,’ a jet of particles streaming toward the sun instead of away from it. New high-resolution observations from the Nordic Optical Telescope in the Canary Islands confirm that the anti-tail seen in July and August 2025 vanished and a new one formed in the opposite direction by September.

That is really weird.

Scientists are telling us that this tail reversal has happened because Comet 3I/ATLAS is now much closer to the Sun…

The shift occurred because the comet’s dust and ice particles react differently to sunlight. Early on, large, slow-moving dust grains scattered light sunward, creating the anti-tail. But as 3I/ATLAS moved closer to the Sun, rising temperatures ejected more ice fragments and longer-lived dust particles, producing the tail that now points away. Ground-based observations will be impossible through October as the object passes behind the Sun, hidden from Earth’s view.

The weeks ahead will reveal a lot about this colossal space rock.

It will be closest to the Sun in late October, and we shall see if that alters the trajectory of Comet 3I/ATLAS at all.

Hopefully it won’t.

Hopefully it will just keep flying out of our solar system and never return.

But many are alarmed that Comet 3I/ATLAS has just been added to a list of potentially dangerous near-Earth objects…

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) works alongside institutions across the world that detect, track, and study near-Earth objects (NEOs) to assess potential impact threats to Earth. 3I/ATLAS is the first interstellar object ever added to the list, triggering a worldwide drill aimed at improving detection skills for space rocks and preparing Earth for a potential incoming threat. On Tuesday, officials with IAWN admitted that the object was causing ‘unique challenges’ for predicting its trajectory and decided to add 3I/ATLAS to the Comet Astrometry Campaign.

I don’t like the sound of that last sentence at all.

What do they mean by “unique challenges”?

Is there something that they aren’t telling us?

And why are they running a “special training exercise” that will be exclusively focused on Comet 3I/ATLAS from November 27th to January 27th?…

According to the release, scientists will be running a special training exercise from November 27, 2025, to January 27, 2026. Telescopes and tracking systems around the world will focus on 3I/ATLAS to refine methods for pinpointing its exact location in the sky. ‘They’re calling it ‘a test of improved astrometry methods.’ In other words, the object isn’t behaving like it should,’ one person wrote on X.

Hopefully there is no cause for alarm.

But something about all of this doesn’t smell right.

It is currently being projected that Comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19th.

If it behaves the way that it is supposed to behave, it shouldn’t come anywhere close to our planet.

Between now and then, let’s keep a very close eye on it.

There is one other thing that I wanted to talk about in this article.

During the first half of 2025, there were 14 “billion dollar disasters” in the United States, and they collectively did 101.4 billion dollars in damage…

Record losses for U.S. communities in the first half of this year were driven by the Palisades and Eaton fires in January, which tore through Los Angeles neighborhoods, destroyed thousands of homes and left a long road to recovery. That conclusion is based on newly published data from a former NOAA scientist and the nonprofit research group at Climate Central, documenting 14 extreme events from January to June 2025. Each of these events caused more than $1 billion in damage. Combined, communities lost $101.4 billion due to these weather events, underscoring the devastating impact these disasters continue to have on communities.

For the past two and a half years, we have been averaging a “billion dollar disaster” about every two weeks.

In other words, our nation has been getting hit by one extremely chaotic event after another, and that definitely is not normal.

And what we have been through so far is not even worth comparing to what is eventually coming.

But even though we just keep getting hammered by one thing after another, most people simply refuse to acknowledge what is happening.

The truth is that we really are living in apocalyptic times, but for the moment the vast majority of the population is still sleeping.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.