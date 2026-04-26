If I was Donald Trump, there are some very serious questions that I would be asking right now. He is supposed to be the most protected man on the entire planet, and yet a crazed Kamala Harris supporter with a long history of making extremely alarming statements about Trump was allowed to check in to the hotel where the White House Correspondents Dinner would be held. After he checked in, he was allowed to roam around that hotel with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, assemble a weapon in a small room close to where the dinner was being conducted, and get off multiple shots before finally being apprehended. I am sure that the Iranians are taking note of how incredibly easy it was for Cole Allen to get very close to the most powerful men and women in Washington. Was this a case of colossal incompetence, or did someone arrange for the security around Trump to be so pathetic on purpose?

There is simply no excuse for what we just witnessed.

In the manifesto that Allen left behind, he expressed surprise at how little security he encountered when he arrived at the hotel…

Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? Sorry, gonna rant a bit here and drop the formal tone. Like, I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo. What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing. No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event. Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance. I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat. The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before. Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.

Wow.

Allen actually admitted that the level of incompetence that he experienced inside the hotel was “insane”.

What does that say about the Secret Service?

According to the New York Post, Allen actually had time to go into a small room where bar carts were being stored and assemble a weapon prior to rushing toward the ballroom and opening fire…

A White House Correspondents’ Dinner volunteer said the suspected gunman appeared to assemble a “long” weapon in a lightly monitored area near the terrace-level entrance before opening fire and rushing toward the ballroom. The witness, Helen Mabus, a volunteer working the event who said she is from Harrisburg, Pa., described a “makeshift room” near the entrance where bar carts were being stored and where “there was no security” at the time. “He was in that room […] he grabbed it out of a bag or something,” Mabus said, adding that the weapon “was long” and “didn’t look like a typical gun.”

Mabus also told the Post that Allen was able to get off quite a few shots before he was finally apprehended…

The gunman then began firing in multiple directions as guests and staff scrambled to escape. “It just seem like he was shooting all over the place,” Mabus said, estimating she heard “at least 10 shots.”

So what would have happened if Allen had planned to set off a bomb instead of using a gun?

Considering how close he got to the ballroom, a lot of very important people could have been killed.

Or what would have happened if Allen had been part of a large team that were all equipped with assault rifles?

This incident could have easily been so much worse.

Joe DePaolo of Mediate also noted how horrible security was at the hotel on Saturday night.

In fact, he claimed that getting past security “was comically easy”…

But here’s the thing: Getting past that security was comically easy. All you had to do was show — not even a ticket to the dinner, or even any of the pre-parties — but just some sort of evidence that you had business inside the Hilton on Saturday night. In my case, it was a photo of the invitation to the Fox News pre-party. There was no QR code or anything. It was an image that would’ve taken someone with even a passing knowledge of Photoshop about 10 minutes to cobble together. Both gatekeepers I encountered took one quick glance at the photo I produced and were satisfied. They let me pass without issue. From there, I stood in a line to get inside — where I was certain I was going to have to empty my pockets and remove jewelry. Nope. Nothing. There was a line for those who wanted to walk the red carpet. But those of us who didn’t want the paparazzi to capture our mugs just went straight through, and down an escalator one flight — where we went to our chosen network pre-party.

Are you serious?

The TSA puts us through the wringer to take a one hour flight, and yet security around the president of the United States at this event was a total joke.

One political commentator that attended the event is claiming that there “were no pat-downs, no metal detectors, nothing going on”…

Political commentator Debra Lea recorded a vlog from outside the Hilton, criticizing the precautions taken for such a high profile event. “There were no pat-downs, no metal detectors, nothing going on,” she said. Kari Lake, another conservative media figure and former TV anchor, derided the security as “lax”, saying that no one asked for her ticket or a photo id at the door. “When you consider you are entering a roomful of fake news media —90% of whom hate the President you would think they would have better security,” she said on X.

Trump should be furious about this.

If I was in the White House, I would be demanding answers.

We live at a time when the threat of political violence is greater than ever before.

There are so many crazy people out there, and the mainstream media and many top politicians are continually stirring the pot.

For example, just last week Democrats in Congress were calling for “maximum warfare” against Donald Trump…

In this sort of an environment, it is inevitable that unstable people will commit acts of violence.

Allen hated Trump with a passion, and at one point he even referred to him as “the Antichrist”…

According to Charlie Kirk Show executive producer Andrew Kolvet, Allen was active on BlueSky “where he went by the handle ColdForce.bsky.social with multiple references violence and guns.” “In one post he calls President Trump the Antichrist,” Kolvet noted. “In another he recommends buying guns in reaction to Trump’s DOJ exploring ways to ban firearm purchases from transgenders,” he added.

Other Democrats regularly compare Trump to some of the worst dictators throughout history.

Yet again, we have seen another example of the violence that this sort of rhetoric can cause.

Political violence is never the answer.

But I expect that we will see a lot more of it.

Chaos has become one of the defining characteristics of our society, and I am convinced that there will be a great deal more in the months ahead.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.