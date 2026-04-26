Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
10h

This whole “event” seems so flaky fake!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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Frederick Burton's avatar
Frederick Burton
10h

Im surprised people are treating this as a real, unstaged event. It has PSYOP WRITTEN ALL OVER IT!!!!

This is a perfect example of how fucking brainwashed most people are.

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