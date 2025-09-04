A very dangerous geopolitical chess match is playing out right in front of our eyes. As I discussed yesterday, France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair “the Conference on the Two-State Solution” at the United Nations on September 22nd. The goal of this conference is to create an unstoppable wave of international momentum toward the creation of a Palestinian state. Israeli officials are very upset about this conference, and they are considering annexing large portions of the West Bank in response. If that happens, Israel’s Islamic neighbors will go absolutely berserk and a catastrophic war could break out in the Middle East. So let us hope that cooler heads prevail, because we are rapidly approaching a point of no return.

When French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would personally c0-chair “the Conference on the Two-State Solution”, he publicly acknowledged that we may see an “annexation” in response…

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that he will co-lead an international conference in New York on Sept. 22 with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. The conference will coincide with the UN General Assembly and marks a renewed push for diplomatic engagement despite the ongoing war in Gaza. In a tweet, Macron said, “I just spoke with the Saudi crown prince, and together we will lead the two-state solution conference in New York on Sept. 22.” He emphasized that “no annexation or forced displacement will stop the momentum we have built together with the crown prince — momentum that many of our partners have joined.”

Macron knows exactly how Israel may react to the peace conference on September 22nd, but he is going ahead with it anyway.

So now it is Israel’s move.

It is being reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting of top officials on Thursday to discuss what to do next. Annexing at least some portion of the West Bank is one of the options that will be under consideration…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a plan to annex at least parts of the West Bank ahead of this month’s UN assembly, where several Western nations are set to recognize a Palestinian state, according to reports. Netanyahu is expected to convene with his top ministers Thursday to discuss Israel’s response to Western pressure, which is being led by France over the destruction and looming famine in Gaza. The Israeli premier is seriously considering applying sovereignty “to certain areas” of the West Bank, but he has yet to make a final decision despite pushes from members of his far-right coalition, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Needless to say, this is huge.

According to Axios, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer has told Macron that Israel may annex approximately 60 percent of the West Bank…

One European official said Dermer even told French President Emmanuel Macron’s Middle East adviser, Anne-Claire Legendre, that Israel would annex all of “Area C,” which constitute 60% of the West Bank.

Can you imagine what the global reaction would be if Israel actually did that?

But there are also other options that are apparently under consideration…

Another option is the annexation of Israeli settlements and access routes to them, which constitute roughly 10% of the West Bank.

A third option is to annex the settlements, the access routes and the Jordan Valley, roughly 30% of the West Bank altogether.

Of course those two options would not be nearly enough to satisfy the religious conservatives in Netanyahu’s coalition.

In fact, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is proposing a plan in which Israel annexes 82 percent of the West Bank…

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for Israel to annex 82 percent of the West Bank, even as the United Arab Emirates warned that such a move would spell the end of Israel’s integration into the Middle East. The plan, unveiled together with a map of proposed borders on Wednesday, is the most concrete expression thus far of growing momentum in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government to apply Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank in response to a range of Western countries plan to recognize a Palestinian state. Smotrich and other longtime proponents of Israel annexing the territory say their moment has come, despite international warnings against such a move.

If Smotrich’s plan is instituted, the Palestinians would be left with six small population centers that are completely disconnected from one another…

Smotrich’s plan came with a map that, if implemented, would absorb the vast majority of the West Bank into Israel while leaving six Palestinian population centers as islands in its midst. Those six areas are Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, Jericho and Hebron, perhaps the tensest flashpoint in the West Bank.

I don’t think that Netanyahu will agree to Smotrich’s plan.

But if Israel attempts to annex any territory in the West Bank, Israel’s Islamic neighbors will go nuts.

Turkey has already cut off all relations with Israel, and the UAE is warning that a plan to annex territory in the West Bank would cross a “red line”…

A top United Arab Emirates official warned Israel on Tuesday that annexing the West Bank would cross a “red line” that would “end the vision of regional integration,” just two days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slated to hold a major ministerial consultation on whether to advance the highly controversial move. “Annexation would be a red line for my government, and that means there can be no lasting peace. It would foreclose the idea of regional integration and be the death knell of the two-state solution,” Emirati special envoy Lana Nusseibeh told The Times of Israel in an interview conducted in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

I really do think that this is something that could potentially unite all of the surrounding nations.

So what would Israel do if it was suddenly confronted with a military threat from a large Islamic coalition?

That is a very important question.

It appears that this thing could spiral out of control very easily.

Israel’s neighbors are already furious about the ground operation that the IDF has commenced in Gaza City…

Israel has begun its ground operation in Gaza City, Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Tuesday. “We are going to increase and enhance the strikes of our operation, and that is why we called you,” Zamir said in Hebrew, addressing reservists who have been called up to serve in recent weeks. “We have already begun the ground operation in Gaza [City].”

I believe that we have just about reached a major tipping point, and I am extremely concerned about what is coming next.

I don’t think that there is any way that Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are going to back down at this point.

And in response, Israeli officials will feel compelled to do something.

If they go ahead with an annexation of West Bank territory, neighboring Islamic nations will face a moment of truth.

Either they will have to forget about their “red lines”, or they will have to take military action.

And if a coalition of Islamic nations takes military action against Israel, the Israelis will do whatever it takes to prevail.

